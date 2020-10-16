Details Announced for MTB Equity Coach Coalition Webinar

PRESS RELEASE: MTB EQUITY COACH COALITION

I’m thrilled to be uniting our coach friends across the globe to make social change. Mountain biking has brought so much to my life; the beauty of the outdoors, the adrenaline of pushing limits, the strength physically and mentally to overcome barriers, a community of amazing people, and the pure necessity of fun. I would love for more people of color to have the opportunity to be a part of this great sport. — Kat Sweet, founder of Sweetlines and head of the MTB Equity Coach Coalition

The MTB Equity Coalition’s efforts are directly aligned with the Be Good Foundation’s goal of enriching communities by using the bicycle as a catalyst for healing, empowerment and evolution. As such, I am thrilled to be providing a fundraising platform and support to the inspiring coaches who are stepping-up to make a difference. — Rebecca Rusch, Founder, Be Good Foundation

increase diversity, equity, and inclusion in the mountain bike worldfundraise and commit to inviting Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) to mountain bike programs in 2021informational webinarMonday, October 26 - 5:30 PM to 6:30 PM PSTThe MTB Equity Coach Coalition is inviting all mountain bike coaches to join us to make mountain biking a more inclusive sport. There aren’t a lot of Black, Indigenous, and people of color (BIPOC) included in or represented in mountain biking. By uniting the network of mountain bike coaches from around the world, we can make some real social change in each of our communities.Our goal this year is to assemble a group of coaches to fundraise and invite 1,000 people who are BIPOC to try out mountain biking in 2021, through participation in skills camps, clinics, and other programs. Each coach that chooses to join will receive a toolbox for action, including fundraising support from the Be Good Foundation, written templates, programming ideas for professional coaches and business owners, advice on other DEI efforts, plus an amazing support network of like-minded MTB coaches working towards real change. We need each other and our communities need us!On Monday, October 26 we will be hosting a webinar via Zoom for anyone interested to learn more. Sign up here!The mountain bike has PROVEN it can bring people together from all different backgrounds, ages, interests, skills, abilities, and wheel sizes. Let's do more to keep inviting everyone.If you want to make change in your community, come to the webinar.