Details for Live Broadcast Events - Crankworx Innsbruck 2019

Like the eagle on Austria’s coat of arms, wings outstretched, some of the best riders in the world have taken flight, launching Day 1 of Crankworx Innsbruck 2019.
The Official European Whip-Off Championships presented by SPANK kicked off the first day of action, giving those on site a taste of what’s to come. The event crowned its first two victors, with Kaos Seagrave and Casey Brown claiming the coveted championship belt.
For those following the action from home, Crankworx Innsbruck takes off tomorrow as the action goes live to the world.
Over the five days of the festival, five events will be broadcast, totalling over 12 hours of live mountain bike coverage.
Set your alerts. Stock up on coffee, Red Bull or adult beverages, depending on your time zone. Pick your Crankworx Fantasy team. Gather your mates. And get ready to get stoked. It’s Crankworx time, baby.Thursday, June 13
100% Dual Slalom InnsbruckWhere to watch:
Pinkbike and Crankworx.comWhen:
Thursday, June 13 @ 2:30 p.m. CEST
Thursday, June 13 @ 5:30 a.m. PDT
Friday, June 14 @ 12:30 a.m. NZSTDetails:
Dual Slalom will make it’s Crankworx Innsbruck debut in 2019, also the first year the Crankworx Dual Slalom World Championship is on the line.
What awaits racers is a short and fast course with two 180 berms, a rhythm section, a couple fast left/rights, finishing with some classic, old-school flat grass turns.
In the words of Elevate Trail Building’s Tom Hey, who built the course in Mutters along with Emmerson Wilken, Kepler Rek, Scott Bedford and Remy Morton: “The course is easy to ride but hard to ride fast!”
Wednesday kicked off bright and early with pro training and seeding ahead of Thursday’s finals. Riding fastest? On the men’s side, Adrien Loron (FRA), Mitch Ropelato (USA) and Austin Warren (USA). For the women, Vaea Verbeeck (CAN), who won the event in Rotorua in March, followed by Anneke Beerten (NED) and Kialani Hines (USA).
Seeding Results: crankworx.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Results_TimeTrials.pdfRockShox Innsbruck Pump Track ChallengeWhere to watch:
Pinkbike and Crankworx.comWhen:
Thursday, June 13 @ 8:00 p.m. CEST
Thursday, June 13 @ 11:00 a.m. PDT
Friday, June 14 @ 6:00 a.m. NZSTDetails:
Another new course will await riders in the RockShox Innsbruck Pump Track Challenge, an arena home to some of the tightest Crankworx battles and featuring some of the rowdiest fans. Taking place during the golden hour as the sun sets over the Austrian Alps, the stars of Slopestyle, Downhill, Enduro and BMX will line up at start gate against riders who’ve distinguished themselves as powerhouse Pump Track masters.
“We’ve mixed it up this year making the track longer in the same footprint,” says Hey. “Riders will loop back around, hitting sections forwards then backwards, meaning longer and more exciting racing.”
Rider List: crankworx.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Pump-Track-Rider-List-IBK-2019.pdfFriday, June 14
Mons Royale Speed & Style InnsbruckWhere to watch:
Red Bull TV, Pinkbike and Crankworx.comWhen:
Friday, June 14 @ 5:30 p.m. CESTcra
Friday, June 14 @ 8:30 a.m. PDT
Saturday, June 15 @ 3:30 a.m. NZSTDetails:
This rider favourite course has been restored to full glory by the Elevate team. Lauded by riders as one of the best Speed & Style courses in the world, it enable riders to bring together big speed, flow and style in a unique way, including sections where the two tracks cross, sending one racer flying over the over.
Rider List: crankworx.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Speed-Style-Rider-List-IBK-2019-1.pdfSaturday, June 15
Crankworx Innsbruck SlopestyleWhere to watch:
Red Bull TV, Pinkbike and Crankworx.comWhen:
Saturday, June 15 @ 5:00 p.m. CEST
Saturday, June 15 @ 8:00 a.m. PDT
Sunday, June 16 @ 3:00 a.m. NZSTDetails:
14 of the world’s best slopestyle mountain bike athletes are preparing to descend on Crankworx Innsbruck for the season’s second Crankworx FMBA Slopestyle World Championship contest. Amplitude, originality, difficulty, execution, and flow – it will all be on display come Saturday, lauching from a course designed to help riders go their biggest. Check out the full details in this recent release: https://www.crankworx.com/2019/06/11/second-slopestyle-world-championship-contest-of-2019-to-launch-in-austria-june-15/
Invited Rider List: crankworx.com/wordpress/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/Slopestyle-Start-List.pdf Sunday, June 16
iXS Innsbruck Downhill presented by Raiffeisen ClubWhere to watch:
Pinkbike and Crankworx.comWhen:
Sunday, June 16 @ 3:30 p.m. CEST
Sunday, June 16 @ 6:30 a.m. PDT
Monday, June 17 @ 1:30 a.m. NZSTDetails:
A new track will see the DH action descend a fast, raw and “full-on, full gas” 198 metres to the finish corral in the main festival grounds in Mutters this year.
“The start is pretty pretty steep, with some small step downs and step-up jumps. Super rooty and natural stuff,” says lead course builder Daniel Tulla. “Then we come into the small jumps section, with some table tops and drops. After this we cross the road, and we have the most rooty, off-camber section. And then we built some rock gardens and wooden jumps and bridges and stuff. The lower part is the flow trail, then we have the big, wooden finish jump.”
Stay tuned to Crankworx on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter. At your fingertips: broadcast coverage streamed directly through Youtube, plus exclusive athlete content, broadcast promotions and partner videos be shared throughout the festival. Fans can expect to see clips of top runs, GoPro course previews, bike checks, athlete and Innsbruck cultural features plus timely highlight pieces.
Get the times and details for all live webcasts during Crankworx Innsbruck: crankworx.com/innsbruck/schedule/
