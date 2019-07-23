Details Released for 2019 Nines Invitational Freeride Event

Jul 23, 2019
by Daniel Sapp  
Photo: Florian Breitenberger

Details have been released for the 2019 Audi Nines Invitational.

The festival will return to the Quarry in Birkenfeld, Germany September 9th-14th in 2019. This year, spectators will be able to get up close and witness the event first hand.

The freeride and slopestyle event, in partnership with Bikepark Idarkopf, is back at the Ellweiler quarry near Birkenfeld, in the region of Hunsrück-Hochwald, Germany. This year, the event also includes a "Public Contest Day" on September 14th for fans to watch riders. Entry is free.

The theme for the event is "Send it to the Moon" for the Audi Nines MTB 2019.

ClemensKaudela
Photo: Florian Breitenberger

Several riders have already confirmed their attendance at the event including Nicholi Rogatkin (USA), Sam Pilgrim (GBR), David Godziek (POL), Emil Johansson (SWE), as well as Jackson Goldstone (CAN). Also returning are Germans Erik Fedko, Patrick Schweika, and Lukas Knopf.

Young riders have the opportunity to get in on the Audi Nines MTB action by winning the "Become A Nine" online video contest which is now accepting submissions. The “Become a Nine” online video contest offers two amateur or professional mountain bikers the chance to win a wildcard entry to the Audi Nines MTB 2019. The deadline for the “Become a Nine” online video contest is 15th August 2019. More information is available at Audi Nines.

Photo: Florian Breitenberger

Spectator areas will have a view of the entire redesigned course, said to be bigger and better than last year's. Course builders Sam Reynolds, Andi Brewi, and Clemens Kaudela of Balzamico Trail Design are using the groundwork from last year as a starting point to re0magine the entire venue. The course design will combine a freeride line with large obstacles and a complete slopestyle course full of drops, jumps, and jib features.

bigquotesWe are very much looking forward to heading back to the quarry and moving some dirt again! We will build on last year’s awesome course but will be taking it up a notch with some new mega features!Sam Reynolds

bigquotesAudi Nines MTB is the sickest! The quarry provides possibilities for massive jumps and incredible courses for both Downhill and Slopestyle bikes. The vibe last year was so crazy because all the athletes were so motivated to push each other to do the wildest riding possible. I expect an even more insane experience this year. Can’t wait!Nicholi Rogatkin



More information is available at Audi Nines.

