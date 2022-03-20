Details Revealed for Hope's HB916 High Pivot Enduro Bike - Core Bike 2022

After being first spotted at Ard Rock last year
, Hope are at Core Bike showing off even more details about its next UK made carbon bike.
The high pivot HB916 joins the short travel HB130 in Hope's lineup of bikes with 170mm of travel and the choice of 29" wheels or a mixed wheeled setup. For the official launch later this year Hope has made up three different colourways with the classic matt raw carbon, a gloss black and pebble grey and a chameleon finish with a blend of five colours.
For spec the bike comes kitted out in a whole array of the latest Hope parts with the new Tech 4 V4 brakes, carbon bars in a choice of colour options and Pro4 wheels with a choice of rims. Each Hope component can be adjusted for a range of colours from blue to red to green, or black if that's what you prefer.
The HB916 will not just be offered in raw carbon as Hope now have two painted options to choose from as well. Each frame takes around 16 hours to fully paint by Hope.
In terms of geometry, the high pivot Hope sticks right on trend with a slack 64-degree head angle across the four sizes with reaches going from 450mm on the H1 to 510mm on the largest H4 bike. Actual seat tube angles measure 75.4 degrees on the smallest and largest size with the middle two sizes steepening slightly to 75.5 degrees. The geometry can be adjusted slightly and if you want something slacker then the numbers can hit 63.2 degrees for the head angle and 75.7 for the seat tube angle. The wheelbase stretches from 1230mm to 1303mm in the standard setting and the slack setting changes this to 1238mm and 1311mm.
The new bike also features a handy compartment in the downtube, this hatch opens up into the hollow space and the bike will come with a small bag to fit inside the void and fill with anything you want to carry on the trail.
There is no exact launch date just yet but when the bikes do launch a frame only options including the shock, headset and bottom bracket start at £3595. Full bikes kick off at £6995 with the price raising slightly for the additional colour options.
