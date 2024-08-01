Details Announced for Crankworx Summer Series SilverStar

It’s incredible, I’ve spent a lot of time over the last five years guiding and helping women's freeride and slopestyle, whether it's at Rampage or in slopestyle competitions, I've really been vouching to get them a platform and we finally have one and it’s not just a silver platform - were hosting a gold and to see how many women are out here ready to compete this year it's a dream come true and I can't wait to see what it does for the sport over the next five to ten years. Because these pioneers are inspiring so many little girls who are going to turn into slopestyle competitors. — Brett Rheeder, Slopestyle athlete & course builder