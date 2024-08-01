Powered by Outside

Details Announced for Crankworx Summer Series SilverStar

Aug 1, 2024
by Official Crankworx  
2023 Crankworx Summer Series SilverStar Rheeder Slopestyle c Clint Trahan
Tom Isted will be one of the many international athletes competing in the star-studded Rheeder Slopestyle (c) Clint Trahan

PRESS RELEASE: Crankworx

SilverStar Bike Park is one of British Columbia’s oldest and biggest bike parks and has been at the forefront of progression in mountain biking for over 30 years.

This year, SilverStar Mountain Resort celebrates its 30th year as a lift access bike park, going back to hosting the Grundig World Cup in 1994 and 30 years later proudly hosting the world’s first ever Women’s FMB Gold Level Slopestyle Event as the Crankworx Summer Series returns to the resort for the third time.

Fans on site can get excited to witness a variety of events taking place at the Bike Park. From August 2-5, SilverStar will host Pump Track events, the BC/Canada Cup Downhill race and the renowned Rheeder Slopestyle Gold Slopestyle event, for both men and women with the course designed by local athlete Brett Rheeder.

Following his move to Vernon , Rheeder partnered with SilverStar Bike Park resulting in the creation of the renowned Slopestyle course, which has hosted four Crankworx events at various levels: Diamond, Gold, and Silver.

SilverStar has also been at the forefront of hosting and promoting women’s Slopestyle events over the years from hosting a women’s Slopestyle ride-day to then hosting the world’s first ever Silver Level Women’s Slopestyle event last year and this year debuting the world’s first ever Women’s Gold Level Slopestyle event.

2023 Crankworx Summer Series SilverStar AirDH c Clint Trahan
First ever female Slopestyle World Champion Shealen Reno will return to SilverStar to compete in the Rheeder Slopestyle (c) Clint Trahan

Rheeder had this to say about the progression in women’s riding at SilverStar when catching up with the mountain about the Slopestyle course.

bigquotesIt’s incredible, I’ve spent a lot of time over the last five years guiding and helping women's freeride and slopestyle, whether it's at Rampage or in slopestyle competitions, I've really been vouching to get them a platform and we finally have one and it’s not just a silver platform - were hosting a gold and to see how many women are out here ready to compete this year it's a dream come true and I can't wait to see what it does for the sport over the next five to ten years. Because these pioneers are inspiring so many little girls who are going to turn into slopestyle competitors.Brett Rheeder, Slopestyle athlete & course builder

A new mentor program is also being debuted as a part of the Rheeder Slopestyle event with four young athletes (age 15 and under) from across North America selected to train with Rheeder and the Slopestyle athletes.

This program allows the budding riders to hone their skills and learn valuable insights and techniques from the professionals to support their own competitive Slopestyle careers.

2023 Crankworx Summer Series SilverStar Pump Track c Clint Trahan
This year's multi-day Crankworx Summer Series SilverStar event brings an action-packed lineup of events including Pump Track, BC/Canada Cup DH and the Rheeder Slopestyle. (c) Clint Trahan

The four-day mountain bike festival celebrates the heart of mountain bike culture with some of the world’s best Slopestyle athletes confirmed to compete including Shealen Reno, Alma Wiggberg, Natasha Miller, Patricia Druwen, Tom Isted, Griffon Paulson, Lucas Huppert, Sam Pilgrim and more.

For the full list of registered athletes, events and spectator details here.

Don't miss this action-packed event and head to SilverStar Mountain Resort for the long weekend to witness world class racing.

All the Slopestyle action will be available live online - watch the Slopestyle qualifiers and finals live on crankworx.com.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Crankworx Press Releases Crankworx Summer Series 2024


