Video: How To Develop A Bike Frame

The idea behind this video project is to document the entire development process from idea to prototype.
As you may not know, 77designz offers engineering services in addition to our components. We Stefan and Giacomo the owner of 77designz are particularly intrested in the kinematics optimization for long travel mountain bikes. We both found that there is something going wrong with the development of the axle path on long travel 29er bikes, so we started to analyze the market and figured that there actually is room for improvement.
For some years we had the idea to build a concept bike where we can try out all our ideas. Now the time has come and we have a concept that is extremely promising and we start. We will document the whole project from the first idea to the prototype via video series. We are sorry that it´s in German but you can watch it with English subtitles and we will answer comments in english as well. The Videos are in German but we made subtitles for them.Watch now the first 6 episodes of We Develop a Bike FrameEPISODE 1
In the first Episode, we introduce the project and our approach. The idea is to build a concept frame with an HPP but good Anti Rise.EPISODE 2
The second episode of We Develop a Bike Frame is all about the Tech Specs.
29 "/ HPP / 160mm / IS2000 / Lots of Tire Clearance / Bottle Cage / Slack Steering Angle / Steep Seat Angle / Max Deep Groove Ball Bearing / AL 7020 T6 and so on.EPISODE 3
In this episode we finally explain our kinematics concept from where the development process starts. With the 4bar High Pivot Idler Pulley Concept we can realize a true super bike.EPISODE 4
In this video we explain in detail why we think that this kinematcs concept is great.
Here you can see the final kinematics we moved the Instant Center to the front to eliminate rear brake squatting.EPISODE 5
This video is about the mockup process where we often switch between Solidworks and Linkage to check for clearance.
Here you can see the basic sketch that already features all geometry and kinematic details.
This screenshot is taken somewhere in the CAD process.EPISODE 6
In this episode, we show you the most important steps on the way to the finished 3D model.
The final 3D concept which is now going to be transformed into a prototype.
