Video: Developing Goodyear's New Dirt Jump Tire With Sam Pilgrim & Matt Jones

Words: Goodyear Tires



Since Sam and Matt joined the team at the beginning of the year we’ve been hard at work designing the perfect dirt jump tire to meet their needs. With a lot of testing in the lab and a heap of input from the riders, we’re excited to introduce the ‘Wingfoot’! Our brand new dirt jump specific tire that will be available in both a dirt and park version.Earlier this month Sam and Matt joined us at our factory in Taiwan to see how everything works, make their very own tires and of course put them to the test!The 'Wingfoot' will be available in stores soon, be sure to stay tuned for more info.For more information on our full range of tires please visit: www.goodyearbike.com