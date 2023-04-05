Video: Developing the Next Generation Santa Cruz V10 In 'The Eighth'

Apr 5, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  

bigquotesIn the last episode, we covered development: testing and riding multiple designs and making the decision to stick with an iterative VPP frame before giving a glimpse of the production frame in carbon.

In episode 2, the Syndicate sees the bike in the flesh for the first time, then jumps right into abusing it at Test Camp in New Zealand, where we hear first impressions from some happy pilots. Finally, they hit their first race of the season: the Australian DH Nationals at Thredbo.

Stay tuned for episode 3, where we'll cover the adjustments built into the Eighth V10 and chat with the team mechanics about each rider's specific setups.

When will it go on sale? No time soon. This is development in plain sight. Santa Cruz Bikes






Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Press Releases Santa Cruz Bicycles


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall Standings] Final Results from the Derby Enduro World Cup 2023
81101 views
[April Fools] Tech Briefing: April 2023
56734 views
Red Bull Hardline Told Not to Return to Welsh Mansion After Damage
47375 views
Interview: 5 World Cup Mechanics Talk About Stressful Fixes, Favorite Tools, & More
45795 views
Slack Randoms: Attempting to Break SRAM Transmission, the Smallest Functioning Bike & More
45761 views
Video: How Slack Are The Bikes On The North Shore? - Daily Driver Bike Checks
33682 views
E*Thirteen Release Helix Race Aluminum Cranks
32965 views
The Backhand Fist Stem Packs a Punch
32837 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 rad
  • 1 1
 Looks like a session





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.031221
Mobile Version of Website