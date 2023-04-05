Video: Developing the Next Generation Santa Cruz V10 In 'The Eighth'

In the last episode, we covered development: testing and riding multiple designs and making the decision to stick with an iterative VPP frame before giving a glimpse of the production frame in carbon.



In episode 2, the Syndicate sees the bike in the flesh for the first time, then jumps right into abusing it at Test Camp in New Zealand, where we hear first impressions from some happy pilots. Finally, they hit their first race of the season: the Australian DH Nationals at Thredbo.



Stay tuned for episode 3, where we'll cover the adjustments built into the Eighth V10 and chat with the team mechanics about each rider's specific setups.



When will it go on sale? No time soon. This is development in plain sight. — Santa Cruz Bikes