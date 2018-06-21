Tailor-Made Brakes For The DH World Champion

MAGURA #customizeyourbrake Your hands. Your choice.

Loic Bruni rides MAGURA MT7 with customized titanium levers

No one´s hands are identical.

Tailor-made for the world champion

MAGURA´s Loic-O-Mat prototype with changeable ergonomics shapes

Loic Bruni´s final 3D printed titanium lever

Loic’s requirements were quite extreme. He wanted the bite point far away from the handlebars but with an extreme leverage-ratio for full on/off braking power. All or nothing. The short shape of the lever is more flat and straight. At the bite point, the lever is almost parallel to the handlebars, so his finger won’t slip in this position. Loic can move his finger on the wide grip area and take the pressure off it. — Reiner Künstle - engineer at MAGURA

Danny MacAskill and MAGURA engineer Reiner Künstle

Danny MacAskill´s ergonomics

Danny wanted a completely different feel in his brakes than Loic. As well as having the lever close, he wanted a clear position for his finger. To achieve this, the HC3 lever has almost a recessed grip with a high tip. It’s nothing like Loic’s flat lever. — Reiner Künstle - engineer at MAGURA

Danny MacAskill´s lever shape

The requirements of our athletes differ enormously. We offer them and our customers different lever options to provide the best individual ergonomics and control. — Heiko Böhle - Head of Product Management at MAGURA

MENTIONS:

No one’s hands are the same – so why should all brakes have the same lever?DH World Champion Loic Bruni and MAGURA went in search of the perfect lever ergonomics – and failed. Instead gaining the knowledge that ergonomics is a completely individual matter. With the product programMAGURA offers end customers the possibility to adapt their lever ergonomics to their own preference.Professional riders like Danny MacAskill and Loic Bruni give valuable insights into the needs of accomplished athletes. The resulting ideas often lead to production-ready products. One good example for this is the HC3 1-finger brake lever for the MAGURA MT7: it was developed together with Danny MacAskill and is now one of the most sought-after retrofit parts for ambitious bikers.From the start of 2018 MAGURA has officially sponsored the Specialized XC and Gravity Team. After the first test camp, in particular, world champ Loic Bruni had his own, very precise ideas about braking performance - especially about ergonomics. In a first sketch Loic drew the shape of his desired lever on paper. To better understand his needs and to enable practical testing MAGURA’s development department developed a prototype as a basis for testing.The “Loic-O-Mat”, as it was called with a wink, is a combination of an aluminium base lever and 13 variations of 3D-printed lever shapes that could be installed and replaced quickly and easily. Loic tried out all the different shapes and lever ratios under real-life conditions and ultimately found his perfect lever form. On this basis, MAGURA produced a perfectly tuned lever for Loic which was used at the world cup race in Fort William for the first time.The final prototype of Loics lever is made of 3D printed titanium. Through rapid prototyping the development team was able to realize very short production times without compromising the strength or weight of the lever.The collaboration with Danny MacAskill produced a completely different lever than Loic Bruni’s choice.Danny prefers a short brake lever with a minimum reach to keep a firm grip on the handlebars when he jumps from heights and during hard landings.The edges of his lever are rounded and flat to prevents his fingers from being cut. Thanks to the adjustable transmission ratio of this lever he can change the brake power and modulation. This enables him to stay in control, even in wet conditions. There’s no room for compromise if you have to land on an area the size of a 1 Euro coin from a height of 2 metres.In order to utilize the knowledge obtained by the close cooperation with pro-athletes, MAGURA already can offer a wide range of levers for model year 2019: five levers made of aluminium and carbon and with different ergonomics are available as retrofit parts for end customers. The new range includes Danny MacAskill’s HC3 lever and a new 1-finger lever produced using the carbon-textile embroidery process.The Loic Bruni lever prototype is currently in its intensive trial phase, during which other athletes test it and give us their optimisation suggestions.