Deviate Announces New Chain Guide

Sep 7, 2023
by Deviate Cycles  
After a year of R&D, Deviate are bringing a new solution to market - their take on the Chain Guide.

Eliminating dropped chains is at the core of any chain guide, but Deviate’s design also tackles key challenges including durability, reliability, drag and even noise.

Having spent many years as a mountain bike guide in the Alps, Deviate’s co-owner and lead engineer Chris Deverson brings a wealth of first hand experience to the design.


bigquotesThe noise and drag of existing solutions was something I was keen to tackle as well as making it work with as many different setups as possible. Durability was then the next priority and for this, we took the lessons learned from the Highlander & Claymore and integrated grease ports as standard
- Chris Deverson, Deviate Co-Owner & Lead Engineer


This is a ‘lower only’ chain guide that comes complete with bash guard. It is designed to work with any mountain bike frame*, not just those manufactured by Deviate.


Key Features
Adjustability: Works with chain ring sizes from 30T to 36T
Durability: Grease port is fitted to protect the bearings (as seen on Deviate’s Highlander and Claymore frames)
Reliability: Designed with long rides & racing in mind. Reduce maintenance with built in grease ports, twin-lip wiper seals and a pre-mounted bash guard
Efficiency: Jockey-wheel system improves guide efficiency by reducing the risk of the chain seizing
Noise-reduction: Soft rubber included to reduce noise
Drag-reduction: The grease ports not only provide longevity but also reduce drag on the ups
Compatibility: ISCG 05 lower only chain guide. Works with a range of suspension platforms (not just high pivot) and oval chain rings
Protection: ﻿Comes complete with pre-mounted and adjustable bash guard
Part Replacement: No need to replace the entire guide, the bash guard and jockey wheel can be easily replaced
Installation: Install without removing your crank

Specs
Chainline : 52mm (55mm with 3mm spacers and longer screws)
Material : Injection moulded nylon & CNC-machined Aluminum backplate
Capacity: 30-36T
Weight: 102g
Mount: ISCG 05 lower only


Deviate Chain Guide Full on White Background
Deviate Chain Guide Jockey Wheel Close Up

Deviate Chain Guide Jockey Wheel Close Up 2
Deviate Chain Guide Back Profile


It has been tested in Scotland and the Alps by both the engineering team and the Deviate ambassadors to truly put it through its paces.

bigquotesI’ve been running the Chain Guide all season and it has been flawless! Silent, smooth and secure! Having a grease port has kept the dirt out and the bearing fresh!
- Lachlan Blair, Elite Men's DH & Enduro Race

by deviatecycles
bigquotesHalf a season of EDR races, a couple thousand kilometres of riding between them all, and with all that zero complaints. No dropped chains and efficient enough to ride 400km in a single sitting, it’s a no brainer.
- Matthew Fairbrother, U21 Enduro Racer and challenge seeker

The chain guide is Deviate’s first official release outside of their high-pivot carbon frames but it's unlikely to be their last.

This first production run is available for an introductory rate of £60.00 / $76.37 / €70.40. Find out more here

*Any compatibility issues would be eligible for a refund.

Chain Guide close up
Chain Guide close up

Chain Guide front view chain close up 2
Chain Guide side profile on Claymore

Chain Guide side profile on Claymore action shot
Chain Guide angled view chain guide jockey wheel close up


