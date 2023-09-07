Deviate Announces New Chain Guide

PRESS RELEASE: Deviate

The noise and drag of existing solutions was something I was keen to tackle as well as making it work with as many different setups as possible. Durability was then the next priority and for this, we took the lessons learned from the Highlander & Claymore and integrated grease ports as standard

- Chris Deverson, Deviate Co-Owner & Lead Engineer

Key Features

• Adjustability: Works with chain ring sizes from 30T to 36T

• Durability: Grease port is fitted to protect the bearings (as seen on Deviate’s Highlander and Claymore frames)

• Reliability: Designed with long rides & racing in mind. Reduce maintenance with built in grease ports, twin-lip wiper seals and a pre-mounted bash guard

• Efficiency: Jockey-wheel system improves guide efficiency by reducing the risk of the chain seizing

• Noise-reduction: Soft rubber included to reduce noise

• Drag-reduction: The grease ports not only provide longevity but also reduce drag on the ups

• Compatibility: ISCG 05 lower only chain guide. Works with a range of suspension platforms (not just high pivot) and oval chain rings

• Protection: ﻿Comes complete with pre-mounted and adjustable bash guard

• Part Replacement: No need to replace the entire guide, the bash guard and jockey wheel can be easily replaced

• Installation: Install without removing your crank



Specs

• Chainline : 52mm (55mm with 3mm spacers and longer screws)

• Material : Injection moulded nylon & CNC-machined Aluminum backplate

• Capacity: 30-36T

• Weight: 102g

• Mount: ISCG 05 lower only





I’ve been running the Chain Guide all season and it has been flawless! Silent, smooth and secure! Having a grease port has kept the dirt out and the bearing fresh!

- Lachlan Blair, Elite Men's DH & Enduro Race

Half a season of EDR races, a couple thousand kilometres of riding between them all, and with all that zero complaints. No dropped chains and efficient enough to ride 400km in a single sitting, it’s a no brainer.

- Matthew Fairbrother, U21 Enduro Racer and challenge seeker