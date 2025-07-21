Powered by Outside

Deviate Cycles Announces 2026 Complete Bikes

Jul 21, 2025
by Deviate Cycles  
photo

PRESS RELEASE: Deviate Cycles

Deviate Cycles proudly unveils the 2026 Claymore and Highlander II builds, featuring both Factory and Elite versions to suit riders seeking race-ready performance or accessible, durable capability. Deviate Cycles enters a new chapter and is now offering complete bikes based on their popular Claymore and Highlander frames. Equipped with the latest suspension tech, wireless drivetrains, and industry leading components, these bikes are designed to conquer everything from technical descents to long alpine adventures. Shipping September 2025, pre-orders available via deviatecycles.com or through our dealer network.

Claymore Factory & Elite 2026 Builds

photo
Claymore Factory
photo
Claymore Elite


Highlander II Factory & Elite 2026 Builds

photo
2026 Highlander II Factory
photo
2026 Highlander II Elite


2026 Claymore Factory - Ready for Anything

Boasting 165mm rear and 180mm front travel, the Claymore Factory offers precision handling with FOX 38 Factory GRIP X2 and Float X2 Factory suspension, the new Shimano XTR/XT Di2 wireless shifting, and new Shimano XTR 4-piston brakes. Race-spec Reserve HD alloy wheels and Continental Kryptotal tires provide unmatched grip and durability. Choose from 29er or mullet wheels in Oban Sand In sizes M, L, XL.


photo
Claymore Factory: £6,999 / €8,499 / $8,499 USD / $10,999 CAD
Pre-Orders Now Open
Shipping September 2025.

Learn More


2026 Claymore Elite - Performance Where It Matters

Sharing the same carbon chassis, the Claymore Elite combines FOX 38 Performance Elite suspension, Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain, and DT Swiss E-1900 wheels with Continental Kryptotal tires for a reliable, high-performance ride at a more approachable price. Available in Morar Blue, In sizes M, L, XL, 29er or MX.

photo
Claymore Elite: £4,999 / €5,999 / $5,999 USD / $7,799 CAD
Pre-Orders Now Open
Shipping September 2025.

Learn More


2026 Highlander II Factory - The Do-It-All Flagship

With 145mm rear and 160mm front travel, the Highlander II Factory excels on technical climbs and descents. Equipped with FOX Factory 36 and X2 suspension, wireless Shimano XTR/XT Di2 drivetrain, and lightweight Reserve alloy wheels, this bike balances speed, capability, and weight. Offered in Storr Grey, sizes S through XL.


photo
Highlander II Factory: £6,999 / €8,499 / $8,499 USD / $10,999 CAD
Pre-Orders Now Open
Shipping September 2025.

Learn More


2026 Highlander II Elite - Same Platform, No Compromises

The Highlander II Elite delivers the same carbon frame and high-pivot feel with FOX 36 Performance Elite suspension, Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain, and DT Swiss M-1900 Spline wheels. Built for dependable trail performance at a more accessible price point, available in Iona Green, S/M/L/XL.


photo
Highlander II Elite: £4,999 / €5,999 / $5,999 USD / $7,799 CAD
Pre-Orders Now Open
Shipping September 2025.

Learn More


Pre-Orders Now Open - Ride the Future Today

Secure your 2026 Claymore or Highlander II build now with the first batch of pre-orders shipping September 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get ahead of the pack.

Find out more and place your order at deviatecycles.com. Or check for a local dealership near you.

63 Comments
  • 490
 Highlander II? I thought there could only be one?
  • 91
 Show must go on!
  • 397
 Good to see a brand only spec'ing shimano brakes and drivetrain. Seems rare these days.
  • 62
 just wondering why would anyone choose NOT to use XTR Freeza rotors with XTR brakes...?
  • 133
 @atiboa: Most likely because the new xtr rotors are only available in centre lock, not 6 bolt ye afaikt. And deviate specs the bikes 6 bolt hubs, as one should.
  • 80
 @atiboa: looks like they come with Galfer shark rotors which are probably on par or better than the freezas
  • 22
 underrated spec choice, should be more common
  • 30
 @atiboa: for me (110kg riding in Switzerland) the Galfer Shark rotors in 220mm have been the best at handling the heat. then the Magura's MDR-P (but they rattle) and then the XTR Freeza. My problem with the Freeza is that while they do great at transporting heat, they just lack mass and don't last. Haven't tried Hope rotors or Intends though.
  • 10
 @yeti85: I'm 100kg and have a highlander 2 with Tech 4 V4 brakes and Hope vented rotors and can say they are great stoppers!! They only come in 203mm for some reason but they definitely work!!
  • 20
 @atiboa: I've warped those rotors within a couple of rides every time I've used them
  • 50
 Probably rare because that locks you out of Rockshox, as Sram will want to sell you their whole package

I like a shimano/rockshox setup (mostly for the cost/performance/maintenance ratio), but I'm not sure they even exist from any manufacturer anymore
  • 30
 @froidgoupil: No reason why a brand can't spec both of the Ss. It mainly happens on basic budget bikes though
  • 43
 @lennartkung: I love centre lock. Quicker and easier than futzing with six bolts.
  • 20
 @lennartkung: there are if you count Shimano's MT-905
  • 212
 Been absolutely loving my Claymore. I'm curious why they aren't offering a coil build tough, the leverage curve seems more suited to a coil.
  • 200
 It can be hard to spec a coil and stock all the different spring rates that may be required. Thats a challenge for smaller brands. Air shocks are easier but I agree... The Claymore would rule with a Coil.
  • 71
 i second this. coil is so good on it!
  • 100
 @JudyYellow: do what Rocky mountain did and put a springdex on the coil
  • 70
 The Claymore with a EXT Storia is 👍👍
  • 30
 Claymore is an awesome frame. Nigel from NSRRacing told me the same thing about a coil shock and the leverage curve of the Claymore so Ive been running a custom tuned EXT Arma on mine. I had another high pivot frame prior, and Ive forbidden myself from going back to one as the carbon felt thinner (too thin) and it just did not pedal as well as the Claymore (IMO). I run my Claymore with a 180mm ZEB and its just great on the descents, it does indeed feel bottomless. I have no complaints about it going up either, other than the fact that Im climbing but thats the fault of the rider not the bike. Highly recommend them.
  • 20
 @JudyYellow: IMO, bike companies don't need to spec the actual coil on their bike. Just put out a recommended chart and let the shops put one on. Any shop worth buying a bike from would swap the coil at the time of purchase anyway.
  • 20
 @rustiegrizwold: yes but then your buying a second shock
  • 30
 I am riding, since two years now, a claymore with coil. Love it. Not going to change frame anytime soon
  • 20
 @briain: bike company could sell the bike with a coil shock but no spring. Or just a spring in the middle of the range. So long as their guidance on recommended rate is solid, it's no big deal to get the correct rate after the fact.
  • 10
 @Tambo: I've found most companies have got pretty good at putting heavier springs on the frames as they go up in size. However it's never going to be perfect at least a springdex gives some range of adjustment
  • 20
 I'm saying the bikes is shipped with the shock, not the coil. and yes companies do a good job estimating shock sizing. However, when a shop decides they want to carry a line of bikes with a coil shock, they're going to make sure they have a good selection of spare shocks to swap. Maybe instead of carrying a full line of Fox springs, a some shops will put sprindex on coil bikes bikes.
  • 90
 Love that Claymore! Looks like a Lake District shred weapon 🔥
  • 20
 Can confirm this is true. The Claymore loves the Lake District
  • 20
 Looks a bit big and heavy for all that hike a biking - wouldn't the smaller bike make more sense. Loved my old 5010 for the Lakes
  • 10
 @milanboez: naa the xl is way happy on my shoulder for all day mountain adventures
  • 60
 loved my original highlander 150. if anyone is interested in trying out a single high pivot, their quality and customer service is top notch
  • 30
 What are your Pros n Cons, to the SHP?
  • 40
 @likeittacky: cons: extra drag, extra weight. Mine weighed 38 lbs with carbon everything (but big tires/inserts, 38 and a coil). it could go along for big rides but I could really feel the difference between that and my yeti sb5.5 that I had at the time in terms of liveliness and efficiency.

Pros: extremely capable downhill performance with bottomless feel. Tremendous traction both for climbing and descending. Super comfortable to ride for many hours (setting aside the aforementioned fatigue). Very quiet and solid feeling. I liked the stiff frame + supple suspension combo. The increasing wheelbase just felt ridiculously stable.

Basically, it was the closest thing to a DH bike that could also happily scramble up rough climbs. If it had just felt faster and not tired me out as much, it would have been the perfect bike.
  • 20
 @twonsarelli: different perspective but I've come from m a NP Giga which really did feel like pedalling a DH bike and the claymore feels way easier to pedal up and about. But it is heavy although it hides it well
  • 20
 @briain: funny you mention the giga. I was really considering one of those as a replacement to the highlander but pretty much all of the reviews said it pedaled horribly. Ended up with a stumpy evo instead and 3.5 years later it has only just moved on to a new owner (who is stoked!)
Glad to hear your claymore is treating you well. Would love to swing a let over one of them sometime. Happy shredding
  • 10
 @twonsarelli: Good summary. A heavier, lethargic pedaling bike.. will defiently numb the overall experience.
  • 20
 @twonsarelli: funnily enough. I have wondered if I would of been better off buying a highlander. I must get a demo of one to see how it is. But I love the claymore on a coil. To be fair to my Giga it doesn't pedal horribly but there's no point doing anything more then a slow steady pace to get uphill. My main issue with it was the rate it was going through frame bearings at and also it was very dead to rider on flatter trails.
  • 10
 @twonsarelli: I've had two Gigas in my time and set-up heavy, pedaled to the top of Pleney in Morzine a few years back from Morzine, pedals way better than people give it credit for.
  • 82
 Sexiest and best bikes to ride on the market,it’s a fact.
  • 30
 I've dad my claymore for 33 months now, still an incredible bike and i wouldn't change a thing about it. Heck yeah deviate
  • 30
 Great looking bike & in the scheme of MTB not bad value for Fox Factory & XT/XTR.
  • 30
 Dream bike - any/all of them plus theyre Shimano spec 🤩
  • 30
 Why so affordable??
  • 32
 good looking. I'd never buy one but they are good looking.
  • 13
 There's nothing elite about a Deore groupset, they should call it the Claymore / Highlander ll standard instead of elite with that build. It wasn't that long ago when 5k got you XT.
  • 70
 The elite part is for the Fox elite components not the rest of the build, just like the factory build for the the Fox factory components!!
  • 20
 sooooooooo nice
  • 13
 I would be pretty hesitant to drop money on a bike that won't be delivered until September. Look what happened to al those people who ordered YT's. Nothing says "we need more operating capital" more than pre-selling bikes.
Below threshold threads are hidden







