Deviate Cycles Announces 2026 Complete Bikes

Claymore Factory & Elite 2026 Builds

Claymore Factory Claymore Elite

Highlander II Factory & Elite 2026 Builds

2026 Highlander II Factory 2026 Highlander II Elite

2026 Claymore Factory - Ready for Anything

2026 Claymore Elite - Performance Where It Matters

2026 Highlander II Factory - The Do-It-All Flagship

2026 Highlander II Elite - Same Platform, No Compromises

Pre-Orders Now Open - Ride the Future Today

Secure your 2026 Claymore or Highlander II build now with the first batch of pre-orders shipping September 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get ahead of the pack.