Deviate Cycles Announces 2026 Complete Bikes

PRESS RELEASE: Deviate Cycles
Deviate Cycles proudly unveils the 2026 Claymore and Highlander II builds, featuring both Factory and Elite versions to suit riders seeking race-ready performance or accessible, durable capability. Deviate Cycles enters a new chapter and is now offering complete bikes based on their popular Claymore and Highlander frames. Equipped with the latest suspension tech, wireless drivetrains, and industry leading components, these bikes are designed to conquer everything from technical descents to long alpine adventures. Shipping September 2025, pre-orders available via deviatecycles.com
or through our dealer network
.Claymore Factory & Elite 2026 Builds Highlander II Factory & Elite 2026 Builds
2026 Claymore Factory - Ready for Anything
Boasting 165mm rear and 180mm front travel, the Claymore Factory offers precision handling with FOX 38 Factory GRIP X2 and Float X2 Factory suspension, the new Shimano XTR/XT Di2 wireless shifting, and new Shimano XTR 4-piston brakes. Race-spec Reserve HD alloy wheels and Continental Kryptotal tires provide unmatched grip and durability. Choose from 29er or mullet wheels in Oban Sand In sizes M, L, XL.
Claymore Factory: £6,999 / €8,499 / $8,499 USD / $10,999 CAD
Pre-Orders Now Open
Shipping September 2025.Learn More
2026 Claymore Elite - Performance Where It Matters
Sharing the same carbon chassis, the Claymore Elite combines FOX 38 Performance Elite suspension, Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain, and DT Swiss E-1900 wheels with Continental Kryptotal tires for a reliable, high-performance ride at a more approachable price. Available in Morar Blue, In sizes M, L, XL, 29er or MX.
Claymore Elite: £4,999 / €5,999 / $5,999 USD / $7,799 CAD
Pre-Orders Now Open
Shipping September 2025.Learn More
2026 Highlander II Factory - The Do-It-All Flagship
With 145mm rear and 160mm front travel, the Highlander II Factory excels on technical climbs and descents. Equipped with FOX Factory 36 and X2 suspension, wireless Shimano XTR/XT Di2 drivetrain, and lightweight Reserve alloy wheels, this bike balances speed, capability, and weight. Offered in Storr Grey, sizes S through XL.
Highlander II Factory: £6,999 / €8,499 / $8,499 USD / $10,999 CAD
Pre-Orders Now Open
Shipping September 2025.Learn More
2026 Highlander II Elite - Same Platform, No Compromises
The Highlander II Elite delivers the same carbon frame and high-pivot feel with FOX 36 Performance Elite suspension, Shimano Deore 12-speed drivetrain, and DT Swiss M-1900 Spline wheels. Built for dependable trail performance at a more accessible price point, available in Iona Green, S/M/L/XL.
Highlander II Elite: £4,999 / €5,999 / $5,999 USD / $7,799 CAD
Pre-Orders Now Open
Shipping September 2025.Learn More
Pre-Orders Now Open - Ride the Future TodaySecure your 2026 Claymore or Highlander II build now with the first batch of pre-orders shipping September 2025. Don’t miss your chance to get ahead of the pack.
Find out more and place your order at deviatecycles.com.
Or check for a local dealership near you.
I like a shimano/rockshox setup (mostly for the cost/performance/maintenance ratio), but I'm not sure they even exist from any manufacturer anymore
Pros: extremely capable downhill performance with bottomless feel. Tremendous traction both for climbing and descending. Super comfortable to ride for many hours (setting aside the aforementioned fatigue). Very quiet and solid feeling. I liked the stiff frame + supple suspension combo. The increasing wheelbase just felt ridiculously stable.
Basically, it was the closest thing to a DH bike that could also happily scramble up rough climbs. If it had just felt faster and not tired me out as much, it would have been the perfect bike.
Glad to hear your claymore is treating you well. Would love to swing a let over one of them sometime. Happy shredding