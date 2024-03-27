Deviate Cycles Announces the Claymore MX

Mar 27, 2024
by Deviate Cycles  
Claymore MX in Rowan Red - launch image

PRESS RELEASE: Deviate Cycles

Mixed Wheels, Maximum Fun
Carve the way up front, let loose at the back with the all new Deviate Claymore MX.

Inspired by the medieval Scottish two-handed great sword, known for its strength and symbolism of the rugged Highlands, the Claymore embodies this legacy - crafted to conquer the world's most challenging terrains. 

This long-travel high-pivot enduro bike has been given an injection of added playfulness with a reworked rear triangle, designed to accommodate a 27.5” wheel out back.

The Claymore MX is the first mullet to be added to our range, with the Highlander II MX launching in the coming months.

Claymore MX in Moss Green angled profile
Claymore MX in Rowan Red angled profile
Photos by James Vincent

Rear Triangle vs Link Approach
Deviate Cycles lead-engineer and co-owner Chris Deverson explains why we have opted for a rear triangle rather than link solution:

bigquotesWe’ve found a balanced geometry for our bikes and keeping this consistent was fundamental to our approach. A link design puts the rear wheel in a different portion of the wheel path - therefore outside of the bounds of the optimal anti-squat - whilst a rear triangle switch allows us to keep the consistency whilst providing the added playfulness and manoeuvrability for those inside lines.- Chris Deverson


Claymore MX Geometry

Watch the Claymore MX in Action


Customers can reserve an MX frame with an initial 20% upfront payment, with the remaining balance due before shipment at the end of May/early June 2024. Full or partial builds are also available by contacting the team directly.

Pricing :  £2999 GBP (inc VAT) / $3,200 USD / €3,499.00 EUR / 4500 CAD / 3,200 CHF
- Sizes available: Medium, Large, X-Large
- Colours: Moss Green, Rowan Red
- UDH
- Worldwide shipping
- Lifetime frame warranty 

To find out more, head to deviatecycles.com

