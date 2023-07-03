Deviate Cycles Shows Off Incredible Dougie Roulston 'Artist Edition' Claymore

Jul 3, 2023
by Deviate Cycles  
photo
A meticulously hand-painted frame based on a story of humble beginnings.

Words: Deviate Cycles

A Bit of Backstory...

Dougie's artistic odyssey began with his fascination for 19th-century paintings, which inspired the rugged scenery and the piercing rays of light that evoked a sense of spirituality and remoteness in his own work. His studies in art, including an honours degree and a master's degree, further deepened his appreciation for the Romanticism movement. Drawing inspiration from these classic works, Dougie sought to create his own paintings that conveyed the dominance of nature over mankind, a theme imbued with a spiritual and tranquil ambience. Simultaneously, Dougie's love for mountain biking took root during his time as a ski instructor. However, a knee injury sustained while skiing redirected his focus toward biking, a sport that allowed him to explore breathtakingly remote locations more efficiently, which left him with lingering stories and ideas that he would then go home and recreate within his art. By combining his passion and using his mountain bike as a tool to facilitate this, Dougie found a unique way to infuse his artwork with first-hand experiences and elements of the natural world, adding a deeper dimension to each piece he created.

Deviate Cycles: The Story Of The Artist Edition Claymore

by deviatecycles
Views: 143    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Artist Edition Claymore

With a goal to push artistic boundaries, Artist Douglass Roulston had the idea of creating something extremely special, namely the Artist Edition Claymore. But how did that come to be? Dougie being a Scottish artist who already used his bike as a tool to help create his art, wanted to delve deeper into this connection between the two worlds by potentially working with a Scottish mountain bike company to create something special. Having been in contact with Mike Boyd and an agent of Dougies, the plan was to reach out to Deviate Cycles - who already had connections with Mike - to see if they were interested in working together. Ben, the co-owner of Deviate, spoke to the agent and arranged a second call with Dougie. Slightly more relaxed after the initial communications had been made, Dougie had a chat with Ben about what they could do together. Strangely, Ben's brother had brought a piece of Dougie's artwork two weeks prior to this, having no knowledge that Dougie was going to reach out to Ben. Ben, having already seen his brother's newly purchased piece of art, was fascinated with Dougie's work and was keen to make something happen between the two of them. It was here where the idea of painting a bike came to mind, to depict a story of humble beginnings, more specifically, a story of how Deviate came to be. To do this, the two of them arranged a ride within the Cairngorms - the place where Deviate was conceived - so that Dougie could get a true feel of the landscape. This led to numerous sketches being produced out on the trail by Dougie, which he would then go on to combine into one when painting the bike frame.

photo

The Process

Dougie's goal was to feature as many stand-out areas of the Cairngorms as possible, combining multiple pieces of his work into one. The final result showcases some stand-out features, such as the green loch of Aviemore cascading along the downtube next to a stream which represents the stream that runs down Ben Macdui. The pine and birch trees carefully placed on the seat-tube representing those seen in the Cairngorms Caledonian forests. Also, the long flowing vibrant heathers seen throughout the piece, pay homage to Scotland's famous heather. In order to achieve this, Dougie used non-conventional methods to paint the frame such as utilising paint brushes rather than airbrushes, as he felt this represented his established style more closely. Some spray paint was used initially to create layers onto the piece, which was then topped by paint brushes and rigger brushes to achieve the intricate detail seen on the final piece. Finally, once this had been done the frame was then sent to JMJ Designs to apply gold leaf to the coil and the decals, taking the frame to another level. In total, from conception to completion this project took around one year to complete. So far, this piece of art has been displayed at numerous events across the UK and even won 1st place in the Jaw Droppers Competition at the London Cycle Show.

photo

photo
photo


photo
photo

bigquotesI want to climb up mountains and draw attention to the bike to add to the story behind the art Dougie

The bike is currently on display at the Fotheringham Gallery in Bridge of Allan, Scotland. It is alongside paintings that were created to inspire bike painting. It will be doing a tour and will possibly be at Fort William, for the Downhill World Cup, before being unleashed on the trails. The question is... would you ride it?

photo

Check out Dougies other work at douglasroulston.com. For more on Dougie and the Artist Edition Claymore head over to Dougie's Deviate ambassador page.

18 Comments
  • 9 1
 Absolutely beautiful. And unique. The art actually means something which is better than some garish paint job that screams "look at me". This artwork wants you to absorb it slowly, I couldn't ride it though, I would definitely get it wrapped if so!
  • 2 0
 That gold flake coil spring makes me want to ride it in my hotpants and rollerboots
  • 4 0
 Made my jaw fall off. But how do ya even ride it without worrying about the paint...
  • 4 1
 Wow! Amazing! Love how the component logos were subtly included in the art. Greatt story
  • 3 0
 It's incredible but I think it's an artwork not a bike, its a little bit too special!
  • 3 2
 Art doesn’t always require (good) taste. For me that bike is a nightmare but someone else it’s a dream come true. All the respect for the creator but this is not my cup of tea, sorry.
  • 9 5
 It is a no for me
  • 2 0
 As much as I want to ride it I would be devastated if it broke or got scratched. Probably would shred it anyways.
  • 3 1
 I can appreciate the work and skill involved...........but it's not for me.
  • 3 1
 The colors aren't for me, but it's still an incredible work of art.
  • 6 4
 Ugliest bike ever. Sorry!
  • 2 0
 I'd be terrified to ride it!! What a work of art!
  • 2 0
 Very beautiful! But I'd be scared to ride it.
  • 3 1
 Meticulous ride wrap is the answer.
  • 3 1
 Equally impressive as nauseating.
  • 1 1
 While I can appreciate that the craftsmanship is phenomenal, It's not to my taste...
  • 1 0
 Go send it or whats the point? But yes super impressive art and detail.
  • 1 0
 Needs a set of Daytons.





