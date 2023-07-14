Deviate Cycles' High Pivot Titanium Prototypes

Jul 14, 2023
by Matt Beer  
Deviate Cycles Lowlander Tilander

Deviate Cycles is another brand moving in the world of 3D printed frame manufacturing, specifically from titanium. Currently, they produce two models from carbon fibre but the driving factors for the possible change are sustainability, manufacturing speed, and customization.

Building carbon frames requires a commitment to expensive frame molds that cannot be modified. Although 3D printing titanium parts isn’t cheap, it does allow for speedy production changes and that bodes well for a company of Deviate’s size to stay on point with market trends.

Deviate is working on two prototypes. Both prototypes continue to employ Deviate’s single high-pivot design for a suspension system but their actuation varies. They say that custom geometry is also possible but, with resale in mind, are wary of creating frames with angles that are too specific to one customer.

Project Lowlander - 125mm rear travel, 140mm front

Deviate Cycles Lowlander Tilander
Project Lowlander is a 125mm downcountry bike with a 140mm fork and thermoplastic seat tube. The linkage compresses the vertically oriented shock from both directions and allows for two water bottles to be stored inside the front triangle.

Deviate Cycles Lowlander Tilander
Deviate Cycles Lowlander Tilander

Project Tilander - 145mm rear travel, 160mm front

Deviate Cycles Lowlander Tilander
The Tilander mimics the character of the current Highlander II with 145mm of travel and runs on a 160mm fork. On this frame, the lower portion of the rear triangle pulls a link above the BB to rotate and compress the shock from the bottom.

Deviate Cycles Lowlander Tilander
Deviate Cycles Lowlander Tilander

Deviate Cycles Lowlander Tilander

Originally, they looked at building frames with a similar construction method to Atherton Bikes, using carbon tubes bonded to 3D-printed titanium lugs. That method proved too costly. Through talking with 3D-printing titanium experts, they learned about another method that used titanium tubing.

bigquotesAfter reviewing all the viable technology, we ended up with a 3D printed, Ti lugged concept, but the cost was prohibitive! So when we found out about CMF (cold metal fusion) and other similar processes like metal injection moulding we recognised the potential, and quickly started working with (Kiel, Germany-based company) Element22. Their technical capabilities were really what made all of this possible. Chris Deverson, Deviate co-founder and lead engineer

There are no details on geometry, pricing, or availability right now since these are still in the prototype phase. You can read more about the project on their blog here.



