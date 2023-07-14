Deviate Cycles' High Pivot Titanium Prototypes

After reviewing all the viable technology, we ended up with a 3D printed, Ti lugged concept, but the cost was prohibitive! So when we found out about CMF (cold metal fusion) and other similar processes like metal injection moulding we recognised the potential, and quickly started working with (Kiel, Germany-based company) Element22. Their technical capabilities were really what made all of this possible. — Chris Deverson, Deviate co-founder and lead engineer