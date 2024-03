Deviate Cycles Invites You To Become A Shareholder - Minimum Buy-In of £10,000

PRESS RELEASE: Deviate Cycles

We intend to keep growing Deviate Cycles and keep driving innovation in mountain bikes. It's been an incredible journey to get to where we are today after our first release, the Guide, in 2018. We are now a business with a track record of developing innovative bikes and we intend to keep growing Deviate Cycles and driving innovation in the sector. Ultimately, our growth plans require up-front investment. Due to the costs of an exercise like this, we have a minimum buy-in requirement of £10,000. We of course understand that it’s this is not for everyone, but if owning a part of Deviate Cycles is of interest – we would be delighted to hear from you. — Ben Jones, Deviate Co-Owner

When developing new designs, our guiding principles are to create the best performing mountain bikes possible whilst also minimising maintenance and ensuring reliability. Deviate was fundamentally born out of the first-hand experience Ben and I had after years guiding in the Alps and ultimately having to regularly replace bikes due to one failure or another. Within the engineering team, we pull on our experience across different sectors including motorsport, submarine and even nuclear, in order to develop bikes that are made to last - whilst also providing the optimum riding characteristics. The eMTB will be the first project to move into production following this investment round with design and prototype stages already complete. — Chris Deverson, Deviate Co-Owner & Lead Engineer

We are offering the mountain bike community the opportunity to be part of our future by becoming a shareholder in the business.We are seeking £1 million of investment in order to help fund the launch of the next phase of our business, specifically focused on delivering the key projects outlined below:• Developing and launching the eMTB range (with the first in the range due to launch later this year)• To continue the R&D into sustainable materials and manufacturing processes such as those showcased on our Titanium prototypes • Ambition to bring production to ScotlandWe have already secured £500K of private investment towards this goal in addition to grants from Scottish Enterprise and Innovate UK. The minimum buy-in requirement is £10,000 and is open to interested investors worldwide As well as the highly successful Claymore and Highlander models, we have been at the forefront of mountain bike innovation, including the recent development of our titanium prototypes the Tilander and Lowlander-Ti . At the head of the engineering team is co-owner Chris Deverson, who draws on his varied background into the development of future designs.Anybody interested in investing should go to deviatecycles.com/become-part-deviate to find out more.