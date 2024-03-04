Deviate Cycles Invites You To Become A Shareholder - Minimum Buy-In of £10,000

We intend to keep growing Deviate Cycles and keep driving innovation in mountain bikes. It's been an incredible journey to get to where we are today after our first release, the Guide, in 2018. We are now a business with a track record of developing innovative bikes and we intend to keep growing Deviate Cycles and driving innovation in the sector. Ultimately, our growth plans require up-front investment. Due to the costs of an exercise like this, we have a minimum buy-in requirement of £10,000. We of course understand that it’s this is not for everyone, but if owning a part of Deviate Cycles is of interest – we would be delighted to hear from you. — Ben Jones, Deviate Co-Owner