Deviate Cycles Invites You To Become A Shareholder - Minimum Buy-In of £10,000

Mar 4, 2024
by Deviate Cycles  
TiLander Scotland Close Up

PRESS RELEASE: Deviate Cycles

We are offering the mountain bike community the opportunity to be part of our future by becoming a shareholder in the business.

We are seeking £1 million of investment in order to help fund the launch of the next phase of our business, specifically focused on delivering the key projects outlined below:

• Developing and launching the eMTB range (with the first in the range due to launch later this year)
• To continue the R&D into sustainable materials and manufacturing processes such as those showcased on our Titanium prototypes
• Ambition to bring production to Scotland

We have already secured £500K of private investment towards this goal in addition to grants from Scottish Enterprise and Innovate UK. The minimum buy-in requirement is £10,000 and is open to interested investors worldwide.

bigquotesWe intend to keep growing Deviate Cycles and keep driving innovation in mountain bikes. It's been an incredible journey to get to where we are today after our first release, the Guide, in 2018. We are now a business with a track record of developing innovative bikes and we intend to keep growing Deviate Cycles and driving innovation in the sector. Ultimately, our growth plans require up-front investment. Due to the costs of an exercise like this, we have a minimum buy-in requirement of £10,000. We of course understand that it’s this is not for everyone, but if owning a part of Deviate Cycles is of interest – we would be delighted to hear from you.Ben Jones, Deviate Co-Owner

Highlander II PRO Build in Islay Sand on yellow background

As well as the highly successful Claymore and Highlander models, we have been at the forefront of mountain bike innovation, including the recent development of our titanium prototypes the Tilander and Lowlander-Ti. At the head of the engineering team is co-owner Chris Deverson, who draws on his varied background into the development of future designs.

bigquotesWhen developing new designs, our guiding principles are to create the best performing mountain bikes possible whilst also minimising maintenance and ensuring reliability. Deviate was fundamentally born out of the first-hand experience Ben and I had after years guiding in the Alps and ultimately having to regularly replace bikes due to one failure or another. Within the engineering team, we pull on our experience across different sectors including motorsport, submarine and even nuclear, in order to develop bikes that are made to last - whilst also providing the optimum riding characteristics. The eMTB will be the first project to move into production following this investment round with design and prototype stages already complete.Chris Deverson, Deviate Co-Owner & Lead Engineer

Anybody interested in investing should go to deviatecycles.com/become-part-deviate to find out more.

102 Comments
  • 51 1
 Seems like crowdfunded projects really took a dive after Covid. Maybe because many of us realized we are relatively poor and no government is going to help us more than some scraps when the real hand outs go to corporations and their shell games. Nice bikes though.
  • 23 1
 Sadly too many horror stories of actually well meaning projects that were mismanaged as well as many smaller outright scams. Not too different from investing way too much in shaky stocks. I'm hoping their linked page has a good pitch with good info but... Asking for low level investors in this cycling market is so painfully red flaggy to me hate to say. Minimum buy in is the cost of a top end bike/ebike. Is one of the perks of investing a shiny new bike?
  • 21 0
 @lepigpen: actually yes, depending on the level of investment - perks include a shiny new bike. Our pitch deck will be presented to interested parties along with financials etc. We have anchor investors, but would much rather bring on board individuals who know and love our industry, rather than pure VC funding.
  • 3 3
 @deviatecycles: I'm thoroughly intrigued by this.
I've been hassling my local Deviate dealer monthly for any possible info on the reality of a Lowlander-Ti. Maybe the only way to get one, is to invest in the company that wants to make it.

Request for info submitted
  • 3 0
 So, help me here ... how does crowdfunding/private money and governmental support correlate? The gov in the US is the way it is because we keep voting for people who in turn vote for that unethical support. This could all change if folks would do their due diligence with choices and not check a box based solely on how they "feel" at the moment.

That said, if I had $10Kish to put towards supporting these folks I'd give it laldy!
  • 1 0
 @tipsword: it's not unusual in Australia for the government to match the investment of an organisation to promote innovation - this could be for something like that
  • 50 0
 Investors? Possibly you!
  • 3 0
 Thank you for this.
  • 8 0
 Sounds Prestigious.
  • 19 1
 - The first word in entertainment. - First word. - Managements. - Financial portfolios. - Insurance. - Computers. - Black leather gloves. - Research and development. - Putting in the man-hours to study the science of what you need. - Last week we put Liquid Paper on a bee and it died. - Security
  • 1 0
 @artistformlyknowasdan: this has some how gotten completely under my skin and I can't stop chuckling.
  • 64 19
 Lost me at eMTB.
  • 18 9
 Same
  • 19 7
 you lost me at e
  • 4 0
 Thoughts and prayers
  • 10 6
 If they wanted to be a successful they would go all in on emtb's, long travel full power and mid travel SL models. That's what's selling in bike shops and online. Producing another long travel Enduro bike in a saturated market not so much.
  • 9 3
 Its the only growth market at the moment though, so as a business it would be silly to ignore.

Plus in Europe there is much less ‘hate’ towards mopeds
  • 3 2
 @rich-2000: absolutely. Go back and re-read the the Pinkbike article from a year or two ago about brands that weren't making eMTBs. The ones that said they wouldn't or didn't have the resources to pull one off are the ones that are hurting.
  • 28 0
 Whenever there's a plea for investors directed to a company's expected consumer it makes me wonder how good an investment it could be considering they can't get a professional investor to give them the money. Oftentimes, the percentage ownership of these share offerings is quite low compared to what would be offered to professional investors. In other words, it's probably a poor return on investment even if the company does succeed with its plans. It's often best to consider these sorts of appeal as a donation with a slight chance of return, and probably zero chance of resale.
  • 22 0
 there is literally hundreds of dollars to be made in the bike industry....
  • 1 0
 @Fill-Freakin Read the thing Fill, they want cool biker dudes to invest, not rich investor types. That said, you might be into something here. Also something to consider, I believe Atherton Bikes did the same thing.
  • 1 0
 Professional investors are expensive and demanding - a lot of small investors much less so. So it makes sense for them to do it. Like any investment, you just have to decide if you want to do it.
  • 31 2
 Just sent it to me instead. I'll invest it in hookers and fentanyl.
  • 3 0
 I'm in. I'd probably just waste it anyway.
  • 4 0
 Your hookers are going to need to be kept in the style they are accustomed to after all
  • 12 1
 "I'll invest it in hookers and fentanyl."

The rest you'll just squander...
  • 1 1
 I really hope that today's rampant mentions of fentanyl (there are 3 from you today) are made out of ignorance.

Don't normalize that stuff, it's killing a lot of people. This is an mtb website not redit, there is no need to be mentioning it at all.
  • 21 0
 How to become a millionaire in the bike industry:

1. Have 2 million dollars in the bank
2. Invest 1 million in the bike industry
3. Wait for investment to do to zero, be happy you only invested 1 million so are still a millionaire

Next week's lesson, " How to get clients to pay full retail for their new bike this spring"
  • 10 0
 A variant on; how do you make a small fortune in the bike industry?…….Start with a large one.
  • 16 0
 I have $3.
  • 29 0
 Hey man, you don't have to flaunt your wealth like that. It just makes the rest of us feel broke.
  • 11 0
 Seeing how many companies have closed up shop, or downsized staff to make ends meet, makes them seem more like tech companies. Some of these companies had a geniune love of the sport (and sadly had to fold) and others were just big corps looking to maximize the bottom line and protect shareholder value. The one commonality was that the people that were laid off were working class folks who likely had a passion for the sport. And what F*cked them in the end was corporate competition, SOP and greed. As an avid mountain biker, I have love/hate relationship with the industry players, but one thing is for sure, I do not want to work in this industry that seems a bit cutthroat and cold.

I love bikes, not so much the industry.

and for that reason: I'm out

P.s. Panhandling for the profit margins on 10 bikes does not give me confidence that the company believes it can sell 10 bikes. Just go out and sell 10 bikes.
  • 25 12
 R&D into sustainability is awesome, but zero interest in supporting Emtb development.
  • 2 0
 Bit of an oxymoron
  • 1 0
 You should double down on that. That really cuts down on the number of bicycle manufacturers left not making emtb's though
  • 12 0
 I can't fathom investing in any bike company in this current industry downturn.
  • 6 0
 Buy low, sell high.
  • 2 0
 Just out of curiosity when do you think the best time to invest in a company is?
Is that when their value is highest, and the cost of ownership is also high, or in a depressed market, when the cost of ownership is lower, with room to grow?

I'm not trying to insinuate that this is either the right time to buy in, or that this is the right investment at all. Youd want to do your research, make sure their financials are in order (the current sales on their bikes will likely bolster their profits, show low inventory, etc so keep that in mind), but there might actually be an ROI in there somewhere if you can play the game well, and wait it out.
  • 10 0
 Are they looking for investors or free money? Sustainable materials? Production in Scotland? How to be less competitive in a difficult market with just 2 buzzwords!
  • 1 0
 Equity is definitely not free, so they're looking for investors
  • 10 0
 Where are the push owners at?
  • 8 0
 So I could pull an Aaron Gwinn and announce I bought into the company?
  • 4 1
 When you read the spiel the last line does say “ Depending on the level of investment, lifetime discounts and a free eMTB will form part of the perks”

No mention of the actual investment level required to get your free ebike though.
  • 8 2
 This will be disclosed to interested parties as part of a presentation of our pitch deck, which we have chosen to keep from the public domain.
  • 2 1
 @deviatecycles: if you’re trying to attract investors, don’t you think it would be pertinent info though?
  • 3 0
 Raising a million at what valuation? How can you expect anyone to be interested with such little details? People with the $$ to throw at an opportunity like this don't want to have to fill out a form and work for details. Just provide the details up front.

The equivalent of "I'm selling my 2021 Enduro! DM me for the price!" No one is going to be interested because the assumption is they're way off on the value / price of their bike or they'd just be up front with it.
  • 6 6
 The information that would be required by an investor to do their due diligence is not appropriate to share publicly, such as detailed financials and business plans. We will share this information with interested parties. We want to bring on the right investors, so if filling in a quick form and participating in some back of forth is too much effort then we'll also pass.
  • 3 0
 @deviatecycles: He just asked for your approx. valuation, not your detailed business plans. I think it's a fair question.
  • 1 0
 @Snowytrail: smart idea in my opinion not to provide it, if anyone's interested they'll fill in the form. If not, then they're not really relevant to deviate are they?
  • 7 1
 I think there’s a reason why this isn’t legal in the United States.
  • 16 4
 ..all while giving pointless speeches on corporate events and pocketing $500k is prefectly legal for politicians
  • 1 0
 I think it happens all the time, just have to keep the number of investors below ~100 and there may be a restriction on "qualified" investors having more the $200K in liquid investments.
  • 3 0
 Do investors get to see full accounts / a fairly detailed financial breakdown?

There isn’t a lot on companies house 2022’s accounts not particularly insightful - nothing from either 2013 somehow which is a unusual.
  • 5 0
 Yes, financials will be disclosed to interested parties. 2023 accounts due to be submitted to Companies House shortly.
  • 3 0
 @deviatecycles: For starters, a free bike would be a good incentive!
  • 7 0
 @cool3: that incentive exists depending on the level of investment.
  • 2 0
 Wish i could see cool companies like Deviate to keep making bikes but with the economy here not being the best in the US. Being able to afford a 6,000$ bike is real difficult thing to accomplish for a lot of people. Also the interest in mountain bike has been lost in a general sense for a lot of people.
  • 5 0
 "We are seeking £1 million of investment in order to help fund the launch of the next phase of their business"

we

their
  • 2 0
 Our press release was modified by PB editors. We submitted in 3rd person and it was modified (mainly) to 1st person. Smile
  • 4 1
 Dunno if the crowd that complains about the Advent Calendar, free fantasy leagues, and paying for WC DH is the right target. But I’m sure they’ll give their opinion on what the perks should be.
  • 4 1
 Hah ya this is the wrong crowd, as evidenced by all the "do I get a free bike" comments.
  • 6 2
 Given this is basically a public offering, wouldn't all the rules around reporting/disclosure for an IPO apply?
  • 4 0
 @chriskneeland: This is not a public offering/IPO because they are not a public company. This is a private investment opportunity so none of that would apply. This is also a terrible way to invest 10k because it's a bike company and they are obviously bleeding cash if they are asking everybody and their dog to pony up 10k to "grow". This is likely going to pay their day to day expenses until they go broke again and then you are f*cked.

Buy a bike for 10k, it'll yield a much higher return on your investment.
  • 3 1
 This is not an IPO and the raise is fully compliant with UK law which applies. It is no different from Crowdcube or Seedrs investment platforms.
  • 2 2
 @warmerdamj: A public offering is the sale of equity shares to the public in order to raise capital. If you make a public offering, you are required to jump all the hoops to become a "public company"...at least in Canada and the USA.

Maybe this is legal in the UK, I don't know. It was made illegal in Canada/USA because a lot of people got scammed.
  • 3 0
 @skylerd: for the avoidance of doubt this raise is entirely legal in the UK. Happy to discuss this further with interested parties.
  • 1 0
 @deviatecycles: Would we be able to see financials statements prior to investing.
  • 4 0
 @jalopyj: absolutely. If you follow the link and register interest we'll be in touch.
  • 1 0
 @deviatecycles: right on. I didn't know the UK rules, so it's interesting to see. I never meant to imply this wasn't legitimate, only to give context about why it's so complicated in North America.

Good luck to you guys! This is an enormously challenging method of raising capital, but I hope it pays off!
  • 1 0
 @skylerd: why do you think you can't invest in a non public company in Canada? You just do your own due diligence. They are basically crowdfunding:

www.bdc.ca/en/articles-tools/entrepreneur-toolkit/templates-business-guides/glossary/crowdfunding
  • 4 0
 I thought with the price they sell their frames they would have been able to grow by themself.
  • 2 3
 We have grown extremely quickly over the last few years. Our financials and plans for the future will be disclosed to interested parties.
  • 1 0
 Super, ton nom d'usager ! Wink
  • 3 0
 I donated $10k to a company in a failing industry and all I got was this lousy t-shir... wait, wait a minute... gdamn it, I didn't even get a fking t-shirt!?!
  • 2 0
 Free shirts at a secret level of investment.

Is this scientology?
  • 1 0
 @RonSauce: and, perhaps even a free ebike at another secret level of investment.
  • 3 0
 The Scots need to get the f out of the UK so businesses like Deviate actually have a shot. Brexit can't make things easy over there.
  • 2 1
 $1million to me spells going bankrupt. New businesses typically operate at a net loss for a few years before profiting, and launching right before Covid did not help them at all with supply chain. I'm sure this is just finishing off debts they are still carrying with them so they can restructure internally to stay afloat.
  • 4 1
 Full financials will be disclosed to interested parties which show a balance sheet with no significant debts and that Deviate is operating at a net profit. The raise is to fund ambitious R&D and growth plans - which are also grant supported - not to restructure or to cover liabilities.
  • 2 0
 For everyone freaking out in here: Atherton Bikes did it first. 4 years later they seem to still be in business. The pinkbike article had more or less the same comments, although no one told them to make an e-bike.
  • 5 1
 Do I get a bike in return?
  • 7 1
 Nope, that’ll be another 10k. But you’ll get a shirt that says “I invested in Deviate Cyles and all I got was this lousy shirt” shirt………. And a sticker
  • 2 5
 Depends on the level of investment.
  • 3 1
 @deviatecycles: Really, even when the baseline is set at £10,000? At least, that's worth more than a t-shirt...
  • 5 3
 @cool3: yes, this is an investment in the business - the perks are just that, perks.
If you want a bike they cost less than £10k!
  • 7 3
 Lol so in other words, "we're broke".
  • 3 0
 Its almost like they saw people spending 10-15k on ebikes and were like "obviously the next step is 10,000 for a no-bike"
  • 5 2
 If I invest 10k USD, do I get a free bike?
  • 16 0
 You just get the opportunity to lose $10k
  • 3 0
 Invest at your own risk…
  • 2 0
 Agreed. Most likely not worth it for anyone unless they're willing to lose money for a possible tax write off.
  • 4 0
 I'm more interested in investing at someone else's risk. Anyone got 10k they don't need?
  • 3 0
 Kitsbow did something similar last year...
  • 2 0
 kitsbow was the first thing that came to mind. I think they closed doors months after they closed their funding round (which I believe was fully subscribed)
  • 1 0
 @killerparties: That sounds suspiciously like a rugpull
  • 1 0
 @killerparties: Yeah, that honestly broke my heart. Great gear, great people. Just too expensive to manufacture in the US.
  • 4 2
 What’s the point of this? Could I actually make more than just putting it in the sp500, or is it charity?
  • 3 1
 Does that $10k include a bike at least?
  • 1 0
 No, it includes equity in a company. It's an investment, not a bike purchase.
  • 1 0
 But does the ownership certificate come printed on a bike?
  • 2 0
 No.
  • 2 0
 Better ways to blow 10K







