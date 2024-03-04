Deviate Cycles Invites You To Become A Shareholder - Minimum Buy-In of £10,000

PRESS RELEASE: Deviate Cycles
We are offering the mountain bike community the opportunity to be part of our future by becoming a shareholder in the business.
We are seeking £1 million of investment in order to help fund the launch of the next phase of our business, specifically focused on delivering the key projects outlined below:
• Developing and launching the eMTB range (with the first in the range due to launch later this year)
• To continue the R&D into sustainable materials and manufacturing processes such as those showcased on our Titanium prototypes
• Ambition to bring production to Scotland
We have already secured £500K of private investment towards this goal in addition to grants from Scottish Enterprise and Innovate UK. The minimum buy-in requirement is £10,000 and is open to interested investors worldwide
|We intend to keep growing Deviate Cycles and keep driving innovation in mountain bikes. It's been an incredible journey to get to where we are today after our first release, the Guide, in 2018. We are now a business with a track record of developing innovative bikes and we intend to keep growing Deviate Cycles and driving innovation in the sector. Ultimately, our growth plans require up-front investment. Due to the costs of an exercise like this, we have a minimum buy-in requirement of £10,000. We of course understand that it’s this is not for everyone, but if owning a part of Deviate Cycles is of interest – we would be delighted to hear from you.—Ben Jones, Deviate Co-Owner
As well as the highly successful Claymore and Highlander models, we have been at the forefront of mountain bike innovation, including the recent development of our titanium prototypes the Tilander and Lowlander-Ti
. At the head of the engineering team is co-owner Chris Deverson, who draws on his varied background into the development of future designs.
|When developing new designs, our guiding principles are to create the best performing mountain bikes possible whilst also minimising maintenance and ensuring reliability. Deviate was fundamentally born out of the first-hand experience Ben and I had after years guiding in the Alps and ultimately having to regularly replace bikes due to one failure or another. Within the engineering team, we pull on our experience across different sectors including motorsport, submarine and even nuclear, in order to develop bikes that are made to last - whilst also providing the optimum riding characteristics. The eMTB will be the first project to move into production following this investment round with design and prototype stages already complete.—Chris Deverson, Deviate Co-Owner & Lead Engineer
Anybody interested in investing should go to deviatecycles.com/become-part-deviate
I've been hassling my local Deviate dealer monthly for any possible info on the reality of a Lowlander-Ti. Maybe the only way to get one, is to invest in the company that wants to make it.
Request for info submitted
That said, if I had $10Kish to put towards supporting these folks I'd give it laldy!
Plus in Europe there is much less ‘hate’ towards mopeds
1. Have 2 million dollars in the bank
2. Invest 1 million in the bike industry
3. Wait for investment to do to zero, be happy you only invested 1 million so are still a millionaire
Next week's lesson, " How to get clients to pay full retail for their new bike this spring"
I love bikes, not so much the industry.
and for that reason: I'm out
P.s. Panhandling for the profit margins on 10 bikes does not give me confidence that the company believes it can sell 10 bikes. Just go out and sell 10 bikes.
Is that when their value is highest, and the cost of ownership is also high, or in a depressed market, when the cost of ownership is lower, with room to grow?
I'm not trying to insinuate that this is either the right time to buy in, or that this is the right investment at all. Youd want to do your research, make sure their financials are in order (the current sales on their bikes will likely bolster their profits, show low inventory, etc so keep that in mind), but there might actually be an ROI in there somewhere if you can play the game well, and wait it out.
No mention of the actual investment level required to get your free ebike though.
The equivalent of "I'm selling my 2021 Enduro! DM me for the price!" No one is going to be interested because the assumption is they're way off on the value / price of their bike or they'd just be up front with it.
There isn’t a lot on companies house 2022’s accounts not particularly insightful - nothing from either 2013 somehow which is a unusual.
Buy a bike for 10k, it'll yield a much higher return on your investment.
Maybe this is legal in the UK, I don't know. It was made illegal in Canada/USA because a lot of people got scammed.
Good luck to you guys! This is an enormously challenging method of raising capital, but I hope it pays off!
www.bdc.ca/en/articles-tools/entrepreneur-toolkit/templates-business-guides/glossary/crowdfunding
If you want a bike they cost less than £10k!