Deviate Cycles - Press Release

Deviate Cycles is proud to release two full carbon, gearbox complete bikes, with a frame-only option. Deviate Cycles are a UK-based bike brand specializing in gearbox bikes selling direct to the consumer.
The ‘Guide’ draws its name from decades of guiding experience by the founders, augmented by a naval and motorsports (Prodrive/Aston Martin Racing) mechanical engineering background, and reflects what will become the heritage of the company.
At the beating heart of the Guide is its Pinion C-Line gearbox. While the gearbox is nothing new in mountain biking, the new breed of Pinion gearboxes offers reliability and performance at an acceptable weight, allowing us to focus on creating the best suspension system we can. The suspension is optimised to work with the fixed chainline the gearbox provides. The Guide also features a high pivot point, which when coupled with our idler means that we can fine-tune the suspension to have both desirable anti-squat characteristics and zero pedal kickback. We have designed what we feel is a game-changer in terms of how a full suspension mountain bike should perform.
The overall design is also borne of what Ben and Chris have spent the last decade riding. The end result is a bike that tracks the ground like no other, reducing fatigue on long descents and allowing the rider to focus on the trail ahead. However, it’s the finer details that make the Guide shine. Twin lip wiper seals throughout are a testament to the tough conditions the bike deals with in the UK and the Alps. Weight is not a headline, but with the UK build coming in at under 33lb, the Guide sets the benchmark for gearbox bike weights. The Guide is ready for whatever you have planned for it.
With the end user in mind, we are happy to offer two subtly different builds, a ‘UK’ and an ‘Alpine’ build that reflect the different requirements of each environment. These builds are complementary to our frame design with each component selected based on proven reliability and performance.
