Deviate Cycles - Press Release

Deviate Cycles is proud to release two full carbon, gearbox complete bikes, with a frame-only option. Deviate Cycles are a UK-based bike brand specializing in gearbox bikes selling direct to the consumer.



The ‘Guide’ draws its name from decades of guiding experience by the founders, augmented by a naval and motorsports (Prodrive/Aston Martin Racing) mechanical engineering background, and reflects what will become the heritage of the company.



At the beating heart of the Guide is its Pinion C-Line gearbox. While the gearbox is nothing new in mountain biking, the new breed of Pinion gearboxes offers reliability and performance at an acceptable weight, allowing us to focus on creating the best suspension system we can. The suspension is optimised to work with the fixed chainline the gearbox provides. The Guide also features a high pivot point, which when coupled with our idler means that we can fine-tune the suspension to have both desirable anti-squat characteristics and zero pedal kickback. We have designed what we feel is a game-changer in terms of how a full suspension mountain bike should perform.



The overall design is also borne of what Ben and Chris have spent the last decade riding. The end result is a bike that tracks the ground like no other, reducing fatigue on long descents and allowing the rider to focus on the trail ahead. However, it’s the finer details that make the Guide shine. Twin lip wiper seals throughout are a testament to the tough conditions the bike deals with in the UK and the Alps. Weight is not a headline, but with the UK build coming in at under 33lb, the Guide sets the benchmark for gearbox bike weights. The Guide is ready for whatever you have planned for it.



With the end user in mind, we are happy to offer two subtly different builds, a ‘UK’ and an ‘Alpine’ build that reflect the different requirements of each environment. These builds are complementary to our frame design with each component selected based on proven reliability and performance.





Deviate Guide Details





• Full high modulus carbon fiber construction

• Wheel size: 27.5″

• 160mm of rear wheel travel

• Supplied with Cane Creek DBAir CS or DBAir Inline shock

• Metric shock (210*55mm)

• Pinion C-Line 12spd Gearbox Drivetrain

• Integrated chain tensioning system

• Integrated bash guard

• Full internal cable routing

• 31.6mm seatpost with internal cable routing

• Enduro double row, angular contact, max fill bearings on all pivots

• Twin lip wiper seals for all suspension pivots

• Bonded rubber protection from rock strikes and chain slap

• 2.7” tire clearance

• M, L frame sizes (S coming soon)

• Delivery: February 2018.

• Price: £3399 including UK VAT Frame Only (inc. Pinion and frame accessories) / $4027 USD (approx.)













Gearbox Drive

A 12 speed Pinion C-Line gearbox provides reliable shifting performance.



Huge Gear Range

A 600% range offers the ability to spin up the steepest hills or crank down the fastest singletrack! SRAM Eagle is 500%. 12 speeds with even 17.7% spacing ensure there is always the perfect gear for the terrain.



No Derailleur

No vulnerable rear derailleur saving expensive replacement costs and major inconvenience.



Shift while Stationary

No need to pedal to engage a gear – select your gear at any time. Never get caught in the wrong gear again!



Fully Sealed Drive System

Hermetically sealed gearbox results in significantly less maintenance than a traditional drivetrain system.



Superb Handling

Mass is positioned low and centralized for optimal handling and cornering.



Improved Ground Clearance

A small front chainring achieves a high degree of ground clearance.



Unrivalled Suspension Performance

Gearbox drive allows huge benefits in suspension performance to be realized. Better suspension allows you to go harder, faster and longer!



High Pivot Point

The Guide utilizes a high pivot point which achieves a rearward axle path. This increases the compliance of the rear wheel as it can move away from impacts and square edged hits are absorbed more directly through the suspension maintaining forward momentum and improving traction. The rearward axle path allows the wheelbase of the bike to be maintained as the suspension is compressed achieving consistent handling.



Zero Pedal Kickback

The design results in zero chain growth and therefore no pedal kickback. This allows continued and unimpeded pedaling through rough terrain. It also results in less fatigue on descents as legs do not have to absorb this pedal kickback.



Anti-Squat Optimised

As the gearbox based design maintains a constant chain line and chain length we can optimise the anti-squat characteristics across all gears. The system achieves approximately 110% anti-squat which results in a slight suspension extension under pedal input to increase grip on difficult climbs.



Low Un-sprung Mass

Using a gearbox shifts the drivetrain weight from the rear wheel to the center of the bike, this reduces the un-sprung mass which results in a more responsive suspension system.



Efficient Suspension

Unlike a derailleur (and particularly, a clutch rear mech) based system, the suspension does not have to overcome chain tension.



Fully Sealed Bearings

We use top end Enduro double row, angular contact, max fill bearings on all pivot points. Furthermore, all these bearings are situated behind twin lip wiper seals.





















UK Build



We like this build for mainly 1:1 (climb:descend) riding - but also works great in the Alps.



• Cane Creek DBAir Inline shock

• Cane Creek Helm forks

• ZTR Arch MK3 wheelset

• Cane Creek 110 headset

• 9point8 150mm dropper post

• Shimano XT Brakes 180mm rotors

• Renthal 35m 800mm bar and 33mm stem

• Maxxis HR2 Exo 3C TR tires

• Fabric Scoop Pro Team saddle (carbon rails)

• Price: £5699 including UK VAT / $6752 USD (approx.)

Alpine Build



We prefer this build for riding with some form of uplift assistance or very rocky and rough terrain.



• Cane Creek DBAir CS shock

• Cane Creek Helm forks

• ZTR Flow MK3 wheelset

• Cane Creek 110 headset

• 9point8 150mm dropper post

• Shimano XT brakes F: 200mm R: 180mm rotors

• Renthal 35m 800mm ar and 33mm stem

• Maxxis HR2 F: Exo 3C TR R: DD 3C TR tires

• Fabric Scoop Pro Team saddle (carbon rails)

• Price: £5799 including UK VAT / $6870 USD (approx.)







