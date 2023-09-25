Deviate Cycles Release PRO Builds for Claymore & Highlander II

PRESS RELEASE: Deviate Cycles
Deviate Cycles release their PRO Build offering, giving riders the option of high spec builds on both their 145mm travel Highlander II and 165mm travel Claymore.
These full builds have been specced to deliver top-class performance, reliability and durability with Öhlins being the suspension of choice. Riders are also given the opportunity to customise their PRO build for stem length, handlebar rise and dropper post size (plus spring rate for the Claymore).
Both bikes leverage the high pivot suspension platform that Deviate Cycles have become synonymous with since their inception in 2016.
Highlander II PRO Build
- Frame :
Highlander II : 145mm travel trail bike with high pivot point suspension platform
- Rear Shock :
Öhlins TTX2 Air 210x55
- Fork :
Öhlins RXF36 m.2 Trail Fork 29" Air 160mm
- Brakes :
Shimano XT M8120 4-pot (Front - 203mm) (Rear - 180mm)
- Rear Derailleur :
Shimano XT RD-M8100 12 Speed
- Shifter :
Shimano XT M8100 12 Speed
- Cassette :
Shimano XT M8100 12 Speed 51t
- Chain :
Shimano XT CN M8100
- Crankset :
Shimano XT M8100 12 Speed Crankset, 32t, 170mm
- Bottom Bracket :
Shimano XT MT800
- Headset :
Cane Creek Hellbender 70
- Rear Tyre :
Vittoria Martello Enduro Casing 29" 2.4
- Front Tyre :
Vittoria Mazza Enduro Casing 29" 2.4
- Front/Rear Hub :
i9 Hydra
- Front/Rear Rim :
i9 Trail S 29"
- Handlebars :
OneUp Carbon 35D 800L (20R or 35R)
- Stem :
OneUp 35D (35 or 42mm)
- Saddle :
SDG Lux-Alloy Matte Black
- Seatpost :
OneUp V2 / V3 I-spec EV Lever (180, 210 or 240mm)
- Grips :
OneUp Lock on Grips (Black)
Available in sizes S, M, L and XL in the Islay Sand or Atlantic Blue colourways.HIGHLANDER II Pro Build Introductory Price (25% off standard pricing) :
£6600 | $6,750 | 9,000 CAD | €7,400.00 | 6,750 CHF
Claymore PRO BuildHow to get a Deviate PRO Build
- Frame :
Claymore : 165mm long-travel bike with high pivot point suspension platform
- Rear Shock :
Öhlins TTX22m.2 230x60 and SLS Coil Spring (in any weight)
- Fork :
Öhlins RXF38 m.2 Enduro Fork 29" Air 170mm
- Brakes :
Shimano XT M8120 4-pot (Front - 203mm) (Rear - 203mm)
- Rear Derailleur :
Shimano XT RD-M8100 12 Speed
- Shifter :
Shimano XT M8100 12 Speed
- Cassette :
Shimano XT M8100 12 Speed 51t
- Chain :
Shimano XT CN M8100
- Crankset :
Shimano XT M8100 12 Speed Crankset, 32t, 170mm
- Bottom Bracket :
Shimano XT MT800
- Headset :
Cane Creek Hellbender 70
- Rear Tyre :
Vittoria Martello Enduro Casing 29" 2.4
- Front Tyre :
Vittoria Mazza Race Compound 29" 2.6
- Front/Rear Hub :
i9 Hydra
- Front/Rear Rim :
i9 Trail S 29"
- Handlebars :
OneUp Carbon 35D 800L (20R or 35R)
- Stem :
OneUp 35D (35 or 42mm)
- Saddle :
SDG Lux-Alloy Matte Black
- Seatpost :
OneUp V2 / V3 I-spec EV Lever (180, 210 or 240mm)
- Grips :
OneUp Lock on Grips (Black)
Available in sizes M, L and XL in the Rowan Red or Moss Green colourways.Claymore PRO Build Introductory Price (25% off standard pricing) :
£6600 | $6,750 | 9,000 CAD | €7,400.00 | 6,750 CHF
PRO builds are available direct from deviatecycles.com
and will be shipped from their Scottish HQ. Each bike will be partially assembled with some basic assembly needed to be carried out on arrival.
● Worldwide shipping ● Customisable options ● Lifetime frame warranty