Deviate Cycles Release PRO Builds for Claymore & Highlander II

PRESS RELEASE: Deviate Cycles

Highlander II PRO Build





- Frame : Highlander II : 145mm travel trail bike with high pivot point suspension platform

- Rear Shock : Öhlins TTX2 Air 210x55

- Fork : Öhlins RXF36 m.2 Trail Fork 29" Air 160mm

- Brakes : Shimano XT M8120 4-pot (Front - 203mm) (Rear - 180mm)

- Rear Derailleur : Shimano XT RD-M8100 12 Speed

- Shifter : Shimano XT M8100 12 Speed

- Cassette : Shimano XT M8100 12 Speed 51t

- Chain : Shimano XT CN M8100

- Crankset : Shimano XT M8100 12 Speed Crankset, 32t, 170mm

- Bottom Bracket : Shimano XT MT800

- Headset : Cane Creek Hellbender 70

- Rear Tyre : Vittoria Martello Enduro Casing 29" 2.4

- Front Tyre : Vittoria Mazza Enduro Casing 29" 2.4

- Front/Rear Hub : i9 Hydra

- Front/Rear Rim : i9 Trail S 29"

- Handlebars : OneUp Carbon 35D 800L (20R or 35R)

- Stem : OneUp 35D (35 or 42mm)

- Saddle : SDG Lux-Alloy Matte Black

- Seatpost : OneUp V2 / V3 I-spec EV Lever (180, 210 or 240mm)

- Grips : OneUp Lock on Grips (Black)



Available in sizes S, M, L and XL in the Islay Sand or Atlantic Blue colourways.



HIGHLANDER II Pro Build Introductory Price (25% off standard pricing) :



Claymore PRO Build





- Frame : Claymore : 165mm long-travel bike with high pivot point suspension platform

- Rear Shock : Öhlins TTX22m.2 230x60 and SLS Coil Spring (in any weight)

- Fork : Öhlins RXF38 m.2 Enduro Fork 29" Air 170mm

- Brakes : Shimano XT M8120 4-pot (Front - 203mm) (Rear - 203mm)

- Rear Derailleur : Shimano XT RD-M8100 12 Speed

- Shifter : Shimano XT M8100 12 Speed

- Cassette : Shimano XT M8100 12 Speed 51t

- Chain : Shimano XT CN M8100

- Crankset : Shimano XT M8100 12 Speed Crankset, 32t, 170mm

- Bottom Bracket : Shimano XT MT800

- Headset : Cane Creek Hellbender 70

- Rear Tyre : Vittoria Martello Enduro Casing 29" 2.4

- Front Tyre : Vittoria Mazza Race Compound 29" 2.6

- Front/Rear Hub : i9 Hydra

- Front/Rear Rim : i9 Trail S 29"

- Handlebars : OneUp Carbon 35D 800L (20R or 35R)

- Stem : OneUp 35D (35 or 42mm)

- Saddle : SDG Lux-Alloy Matte Black

- Seatpost : OneUp V2 / V3 I-spec EV Lever (180, 210 or 240mm)

- Grips : OneUp Lock on Grips (Black)



Available in sizes M, L and XL in the Rowan Red or Moss Green colourways.



Claymore PRO Build Introductory Price (25% off standard pricing) :



How to get a Deviate PRO Build