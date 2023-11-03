Deviate Adds UDH Compatibility to Claymore & Highlander II Frames

PRESS RELEASE: Deviate Cycles
Deviate Cycles have launched the 2024 editions of their Claymore and Highlander II frames which provide full UDH compatibility (including for SRAM T-Type Mechs).
But it's not just new customers who can benefit from this new UDH setup.
|We don't want our customers to be unable to run the latest components and see their perfectly modern mountain bike become obsolete. So we're delighted to be allowing existing Claymore and Highlander II owners to switch to a UDH setup with a rear triangle upgrade provided at minimal cost. - Ben Jones, Deviate Co-Owner
Each rear triangle will be fully colour matched to the original frame, for a completely seamless aesthetic.
For those wondering if more rear triangle switch outs may be on the cards, Deviate have confirmed that they are working on a new project which will be coming to the market in the next few months. More details to follow.Pricing
The 2024 Edition range is available as frame-only or as a PRO build. Frame Only :
£2999 GBP (inc VAT) / $3300 USD / €3360 EUR (inc Tax) / C$4500 CADPRO Build :
£7999 GBP (inc VAT) / $9000 USD / €9360 EUR (inc Tax) / C$12000 CAD
Find out more at deviatecycles.com
For existing customers, head to the upgrade submission
to find out more