Deviate Adds UDH Compatibility to Claymore & Highlander II Frames

Nov 3, 2023
by Deviate Cycles  
Highlander II PRO Build in Islay Sand on yellow background

PRESS RELEASE: Deviate Cycles

Deviate Cycles have launched the 2024 editions of their Claymore and Highlander II frames which provide full UDH compatibility (including for SRAM T-Type Mechs).

But it's not just new customers who can benefit from this new UDH setup.

bigquotesWe don't want our customers to be unable to run the latest components and see their perfectly modern mountain bike become obsolete. So we're delighted to be allowing existing Claymore and Highlander II owners to switch to a UDH setup with a rear triangle upgrade provided at minimal cost. - Ben Jones, Deviate Co-Owner

Each rear triangle will be fully colour matched to the original frame, for a completely seamless aesthetic.

Claymore PRO Build in Moss Green on a green background

Highlander II PRO Build in Atlantic Blue on a blue background
Claymore PRO Build in Rowan Red on a red background


For those wondering if more rear triangle switch outs may be on the cards, Deviate have confirmed that they are working on a new project which will be coming to the market in the next few months. More details to follow.

Pricing

The 2024 Edition range is available as frame-only or as a PRO build.

Frame Only : £2999 GBP (inc VAT) / $3300 USD / €3360 EUR (inc Tax) / C$4500 CAD

PRO Build : £7999 GBP (inc VAT) / $9000 USD / €9360 EUR (inc Tax) / C$12000 CAD

Find out more at deviatecycles.com

For existing customers, head to the upgrade submission to find out more

Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Deviate


Author Info:
deviatecycles avatar

Member since Nov 22, 2017
15 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Field Test Review: 2024 Trek Slash - Rides Like a Session
66061 views
Slack Randoms: Honda's eMTB Concept, Explosive Popcorn Makers, Crushing Lithium Ion Batteries & More
58611 views
Review: Cane Creek Tigon - The Air Charged Coil Shock
53696 views
Racing Rumours 2024 Part 1: Danny Hart Off Cube, Vali to YT, the End of GT Factory Racing, Kintner Off Norco, & More
50295 views
First Look: Transition TransAM Steel Hardtail
44394 views
Video: Are Sedona Trails Really That Dangerous?
40827 views
Staff Rides: Henry Quinney's Cannondale Habit
30487 views
15 Bikes From TranSierra Norte 2023
28860 views

6 Comments
  • 3 0
 YES YES YES YES YES YES YES YES stoked for this!!!
  • 3 0
 Think we know who was first to submit for an upgrade Wink
  • 3 1
 Deviating from hangers. What a wild time for the bike industry
  • 2 0
 Better this than a deviating hanger.
  • 1 0
 stunning and brave
  • 1 1
 Alert the media







Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.042975
Mobile Version of Website