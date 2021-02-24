Deviate Release Highlander 150

Feb 24, 2021
by Daniel Sapp  

PRESS RELEASE: Deviate

Deviate Cycles today reveal a new addition to their Highlander range of bikes - the Highlander 150.

Continuing to leverage the suspension action, sleek design, and sweet spot geometry of the Highlander 140, the 150 slackens it and switches it up to 150mm of smooth, responsive travel.

The original Highlander 140 is designed to be a capable do it all trail bike, as happy on all-day back-country epics as carving turns at the bike park. The Highlander 150 shifts the focus a little – with that extra 10mm of travel and subtle geometry tweaks, it’s rowdier, with more of a descent focus, and can take the big stuff a little harder - whilst still being a great all-round machine.

The Highlander 150 doesn't just have more travel - the head angle is kicked back to 65 degrees for a little more high-speed stability and confidence when the going gets steep. Additionally, the suspension leverage curve is more progressive which lends the Highlander 150 to coil or high volume air shocks.

Deviate’s high pivot point, and the careful idler placement, mean the suspension performance on the Highlander is the best of all possible worlds, according to Deviate. The rearward axle path lets the bike flow over rough terrain, and as the idler location controls anti-squat, the Highlander has negligible pedal kickback and a deliberate anti-squat curve which eliminates pedal-induced suspension bob. The unique kinematics of a high pivot point design maintains chassis stability and geometry under heavy braking, meaning aggressive riding is rewarded.


Anyone who already owns a Highlander 140 can change it up to a Highlander 150 and vice-versa by simply swapping out the rocker link - making the already capable trail bike even more versatile. The Highlander 150 is still running 29” wheels and retains the Highlander's signature balance of stability and playfulness.

Frame Details
• Lifetime warranty, crash/damage replacement policy
• Fully sealed bearings throughout - high-quality double row, angular contact max fill bearings
• Silent 18t chain idler with twin outboard sealed bearings
• Grease ports on all pivots and idler for ease of maintenance
• Cable gutter for clean lines with care-free maintenance
• 2.8” tire clearance
• Boost 148
• Threaded BB
• Bonded rubber frame protector
• Water bottle compatible
• Accessory mounting points
• 126 link chain - commonly available - no need to join chains








Bikes are now available to pre-order at deviatecycles.com in M, L & XL sizes. The Highlander 150 is offered as a frame only with a choice of air and coil shocks. Prices start at $3200 USD/£2699 GBP and all frames come with a lifetime warranty and crash/damage replacement policy. Shipping is free worldwide.




Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes Deviate Deviate Highlander


Must Read This Week
Opinion: Where Are All the Affordable Bolt-On Tube Holders?
62431 views
Review: Fox 40 vs RockShox Boxxer vs Ohlins DH38 - DH Bike Week
59098 views
Kogel's Kolossos Oversized Cage Claims to Save you 2.5 Watts for $399
50393 views
Review: 2021 Specialized Demo Race - DH Bike Week
47656 views
Video: Tire Pressure is Way More Important Than You Might Think - The Explainer
45880 views
Round Up: 10 Prototype DH Bikes That Never Made it to Production
45767 views
First Ride: 2021 Pivot Trail 429
45705 views
Spotted: Prototype High Pivot Full Suspension Bike in North Vancouver
43280 views

30 Comments

  • 11 0
 Oh god yes! The Highlander is probably going to be my next bike. I really like how they allowed you to retrofit the new 150mm rocker link on to the 140mm bike.
  • 10 0
 That is one very tasty looking mountain bicycle.
  • 6 0
 We’ve had DH Week, DC shootout, Endurbro Comparo. What we need is: High Pivot Hijinx! Forbidden vs Deviate vs Actofive vs Norco vs whoever else wants to step up.

Get to it PB!
  • 4 1
 “- Ramirez: The Kurgan. He is the strongest of all the immortals. He's the perfect warrior. If he wins The Prize, mortal man would suffer an eternity of darkness.
- Connor MacLeod: How do you fight such a savage?
- Ramirez: With heart, faith and steel. In the end there can be only one.”
  • 4 1
 "Yesh well, as you can probably guesh from my accshent, i'm Shpanish-Egypshan. Although a lot of people confushe my accshent for Shcottish and Russhian, even though they shound nothing alike".
  • 1 0
 @DidNotSendIt: lol, to be fair he might have lived in Scotland for a hundred years at that point. I know a guy who went to Canada for 6 months and came back with an accent.
  • 3 0
 I'm so terrified of smashing that lower link on rocks. Exactly what happened with my old Niner
  • 7 1
 At the sag point it's rotated back and out of the way of impacts. The chainring/bash also protects it.
We've not heard of anyone having this problem so far - and if anyone does damage the alloy link, it's an easy replacement and would be covered under our crash/damage replacement - so inexpensive.
  • 4 3
 PB when a large brand reuses the front triangle - "What is this garbage!"

PB when an up and coming brand reuses the front triable - "Oh hell yes. Shut up and take my money. Why aren't more companies doing this?"
  • 1 0
 The 140 is crazy capable, this is just icing on top! Love that it just requires a linkage swap, more manufacturers should build that sort of upgradability in their frames.
  • 3 0
 I'm staring at this bike the way Ron Swanson stares at bacon.
  • 2 0
 Tune in next week for the highlander 160
  • 2 0
 Deviate Highlander VS Forbidden Druid, has to be done surely!?
  • 1 0
 Agreed. But don’t call me Surly
  • 1 0
 Bling ....I like, I like a lot.
  • 1 0
 Is it me or does that seat angle look a lot steeper than 75 degrees?
  • 1 0
 The seat tube is straight, not offset - actual STA = effective STA.
  • 1 0
 It’s basically 75 effective and actual. So feels steeper than most which list an effective angle because it maintains that angle at any height.

So happy with mine, got it on preorder. Unbelievably stable and composed but still super playful. Some might criticise the head angle but because the wheelbase grows under compression it means the bike maintains responsive handling under hard cornering.

I would expect here are people crying out for an XXL (just make sure the seat tube doesn’t get any longer)
  • 1 0
 It's a true seat angle measured from the BB.
Most frames you'll see quote an effective angle (a virtual line drawn between the BB and intersection of seat angle on the horizontal line with the top of the headtube). Their true angle is slacker than the "effective angle" because the forward axle path of the rear wheel requires an offset seatpost for clearance. Our rearward axle path allows us to run a true angle.
The advantage is that the true angle means that when you put your saddle up beyond the intersection line from the top of the head-tube (which most riders do) the true angle is maintained which means that we don't require as steep a seat angle as other manufactures to achieve the same seated riding position.
  • 2 0
 Well that is desirable.
  • 1 0
 Wahhlaaa, I fit into a large again.
  • 1 0
 Free Worldwide shipping, That's worth a fortune in current climate!
  • 1 0
 Looks like my new frame
  • 2 2
 Another bike we can buy in 2025 but i don't have the budget anyway
  • 4 0
 August 2021.
  • 1 0
 Sweet bike.
  • 1 1
 Why did they ditch the gearbox on the Guide?
  • 1 1
 If only this was in aluminium...
  • 1 0
 Any other colours?
  • 1 0
 We're sticking to black for now due to popular demand. The Highlander 140 was originally released in Blue and Yellow, but is all sold out. We may bring back these colour for all Highlander models in the not too distant future.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010438
Mobile Version of Website