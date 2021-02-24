Deviate Release Highlander 150

PRESS RELEASE: Deviate
Deviate Cycles today reveal a new addition to their Highlander range of bikes - the Highlander 150.
Continuing to leverage the suspension action, sleek design, and sweet spot geometry of the Highlander 140, the 150 slackens it and switches it up to 150mm of smooth, responsive travel.
The original Highlander 140 is designed to be a capable do it all trail bike, as happy on all-day back-country epics as carving turns at the bike park. The Highlander 150 shifts the focus a little – with that extra 10mm of travel and subtle geometry tweaks, it’s rowdier, with more of a descent focus, and can take the big stuff a little harder - whilst still being a great all-round machine.
The Highlander 150 doesn't just have more travel - the head angle is kicked back to 65 degrees for a little more high-speed stability and confidence when the going gets steep. Additionally, the suspension leverage curve is more progressive which lends the Highlander 150 to coil or high volume air shocks.
Deviate’s high pivot point, and the careful idler placement, mean the suspension performance on the Highlander is the best of all possible worlds, according to Deviate. The rearward axle path lets the bike flow over rough terrain, and as the idler location controls anti-squat, the Highlander has negligible pedal kickback and a deliberate anti-squat curve which eliminates pedal-induced suspension bob. The unique kinematics of a high pivot point design maintains chassis stability and geometry under heavy braking, meaning aggressive riding is rewarded.
Anyone who already owns a Highlander 140 can change it up to a Highlander 150 and vice-versa by simply swapping out the rocker link - making the already capable trail bike even more versatile. The Highlander 150 is still running 29” wheels and retains the Highlander's signature balance of stability and playfulness.Frame Details
• Lifetime warranty, crash/damage replacement policy
• Fully sealed bearings throughout - high-quality double row, angular contact max fill bearings
• Silent 18t chain idler with twin outboard sealed bearings
• Grease ports on all pivots and idler for ease of maintenance
• Cable gutter for clean lines with care-free maintenance
• 2.8” tire clearance
• Boost 148
• Threaded BB
• Bonded rubber frame protector
• Water bottle compatible
• Accessory mounting points
• 126 link chain - commonly available - no need to join chains
Bikes are now available to pre-order at deviatecycles.com
in M, L & XL sizes. The Highlander 150 is offered as a frame only with a choice of air and coil shocks. Prices start at $3200 USD/£2699 GBP and all frames come with a lifetime warranty and crash/damage replacement policy. Shipping is free worldwide.
30 Comments
Get to it PB!
- Connor MacLeod: How do you fight such a savage?
- Ramirez: With heart, faith and steel. In the end there can be only one.”
We've not heard of anyone having this problem so far - and if anyone does damage the alloy link, it's an easy replacement and would be covered under our crash/damage replacement - so inexpensive.
PB when an up and coming brand reuses the front triable - "Oh hell yes. Shut up and take my money. Why aren't more companies doing this?"
So happy with mine, got it on preorder. Unbelievably stable and composed but still super playful. Some might criticise the head angle but because the wheelbase grows under compression it means the bike maintains responsive handling under hard cornering.
I would expect here are people crying out for an XXL (just make sure the seat tube doesn’t get any longer)
Most frames you'll see quote an effective angle (a virtual line drawn between the BB and intersection of seat angle on the horizontal line with the top of the headtube). Their true angle is slacker than the "effective angle" because the forward axle path of the rear wheel requires an offset seatpost for clearance. Our rearward axle path allows us to run a true angle.
The advantage is that the true angle means that when you put your saddle up beyond the intersection line from the top of the head-tube (which most riders do) the true angle is maintained which means that we don't require as steep a seat angle as other manufactures to achieve the same seated riding position.
Post a Comment