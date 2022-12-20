The Deviate Selkie is an Aluminum Lugged Carbon Kids Bike

The main issue with 3D printing aluminum is that it’s less strong than, say, titanium by a factor of about four or five. So you have to design in an ability to take those loads, with thicker walls and so on. This is fine for a kids’ bike where the forces are smaller, but as soon as you start sticking heavy adults on there the forces get pretty difficult to manage pretty quickly, and the cost of printing time of those expensive machines soon starts to outweigh the saving gained using the cheaper material. For future Deviate projects I’d be looking to prove concepts quickly in aluminum because it’s cheaper and potentially faster, before we moved things on to something like titanium. — Chris Deverson - Deviate Co-Owner & Engineer