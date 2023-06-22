Deviate's Carbon-Lugged High Pivot Downcountry Prototype - Eurobike 2023

Jun 22, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

Deviate is hitting all the hot trends with its new project that aims to completely change how the company makes its future bikes.

The new prototype is the latest development from the Scottish brand as it embarks on a lengthy process to try and begin manufacturing frames in the UK. We were told the aim of the project is to test if frames made from titanium lugs with recyclable thermoplastic tubing can be produced at a cost comparable to the brand's current carbon frames made in Asia. The brand was very clear this isn't going to be a short process, but it has a passion to try and find a way it can improve the environmental footprint of Deviate with reduced global shipping and the improved recyclability of materials being a big part of this.

The prototype frame we spotted uses cold metal fusion to 3D print the titanium lugs. Deviate says this is a cheaper method to create this style of design when compared to the Renishaw machines employed by Atherton Bikes. We were told another benefit of this method is the tooling is far less expensive, making it more approachable to smaller companies. You may notice that there isn't much carbon on this frame and this is just for the early prototype as once the bike advances there will be more carbon tubing. Currently, the prototype is designed with 125mm of rear travel with a 140mm fork at the front.



While the prototype is already looking pretty good, Deviate has no plans for a release anytime soon as this project is just as much about creating a new more sustainable manufacturing method for the company as it is about creating a new bike.

Deviate Eurobike 2023


9 Comments

  • 5 0
 That might be the best looking high pivot in existence, Idler drag be damned
  • 2 0
 For anyone wondering: Cold Fusion is basically metal powder suspended in polymer and 3D printed at normal polymer temperatures , cold compared to laser welding/sintering. After the inital build, the polymer is removed then the metal powder is fused in a furnace.
  • 3 0
 Is Levy MIA because he is making money off of all this downcountry Labeling?
  • 3 1
 When did trail bikes become downcountry bikes?

That being said, take my money please.
  • 2 0
 Waiting for Matthew Fairbrothers next adventure!
  • 1 0
 carbon lugs with Al tubes... Al lugs with carbon tubes.....which is best!?!?!?!?!
  • 1 0
 I wonder if this would be the deviate lowlander to complement the longer travel highlander
  • 1 0
 So they aren't doing things how they used to? You could even say they are.... Deviating...?
  • 1 0
 It's all so tiresome.





