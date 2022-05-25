Devinci Announces All-New E-Troy & E-Spartan

May 25, 2022
by Cycles Devinci  

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci

Where will power take you?

Get the power to cram more trail into every ride. Get farther into the backcountry. Double down on your lunch lap. Sneak one in before dark. The brand new E-Troy and E-Spartan bring power to proven riding platforms. The only question is how far you want to go?


E-Troy

E-Spartan


E-Troy VS E-Spartan - Learn the differences

E-TROY
• Favorite Terrain: All type of terrain (all-mountain)
• Travel: 150MM rear / 160MM front
• Wheels: 29''
• Motor: Shimano EP8
• 725 Wh BMZ battery
• Geometry: Stricking the right balance between capable and energetic to provide the best ride on a wide array of trails.
• Available colors: Black/Evergreen or Red/Red
• Starting at 7,899$ CAD | $6,999 USD
Discover the E-Troy

E-SPARTAN
• Favorite Terrain: Technical trails and gravity/downhill
• Travel: 170MM rear / 180MM front
• Wheels: 29''
• Motor: Shimano EP8
• 725 Wh BMZ battery
• Geometry: More agressive geometry to match the steeper more technical trail this bike has been designed to tackle
• Available colors: Black/Gold
• 8,299$ CAD | $7,349 USD
Discover the E-Spartan

GEOMETRIES

E-Troy


E-Spartan






AVAILABILITY
The new E-Troy and the E-Spartan will begin shipping to Devinci dealers at the end of June.

For more details about the new E-Troy and the E-Spartan, including frame tech, specs and build options visit devinci.com


Video: Cole Nelson
Photography: Margus Riga
Riding: Georgia Astle, Dave Norona, Kenny Smith
Testimonial: Christian Begin
Location: Vancouver Island, British Columbia

