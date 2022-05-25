Devinci Announces All-New E-Troy & E-Spartan

E-TROY

• Favorite Terrain: All type of terrain (all-mountain)• Travel: 150MM rear / 160MM front• Wheels: 29''• Motor: Shimano EP8• 725 Wh BMZ battery• Geometry: Stricking the right balance between capable and energetic to provide the best ride on a wide array of trails.• Available colors: Black/Evergreen or Red/Red• Starting at 7,899$ CAD | $6,999 USD