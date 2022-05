Devinci Announces All-New E-Troy & E-Spartan

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci

Where will power take you?

E-Troy VS E-Spartan - Learn the differences

E-TROY

• Favorite Terrain: All type of terrain (all-mountain)

• Travel: 150MM rear / 160MM front

• Wheels: 29''

• Motor: Shimano EP8

• 725 Wh BMZ battery

• Geometry: Stricking the right balance between capable and energetic to provide the best ride on a wide array of trails.

• Available colors: Black/Evergreen or Red/Red

• Starting at 7,899$ CAD | $6,999 USD

Discover the E-Troy

• Favorite Terrain: All type of terrain (all-mountain)• Travel: 150MM rear / 160MM front• Wheels: 29''• Motor: Shimano EP8• 725 Wh BMZ battery• Geometry: Stricking the right balance between capable and energetic to provide the best ride on a wide array of trails.• Available colors: Black/Evergreen or Red/Red• Starting at 7,899$ CAD | $6,999 USD

E-SPARTAN

• Favorite Terrain: Technical trails and gravity/downhill

• Travel: 170MM rear / 180MM front

• Wheels: 29''

• Motor: Shimano EP8

• 725 Wh BMZ battery

• Geometry: More agressive geometry to match the steeper more technical trail this bike has been designed to tackle

• Available colors: Black/Gold

• 8,299$ CAD | $7,349 USD

Discover the E-Spartan

• Favorite Terrain: Technical trails and gravity/downhill• Travel: 170MM rear / 180MM front• Wheels: 29''• Motor: Shimano EP8• 725 Wh BMZ battery• Geometry: More agressive geometry to match the steeper more technical trail this bike has been designed to tackle• Available colors: Black/Gold• 8,299$ CAD | $7,349 USD

GEOMETRIES

E-Troy

E-Spartan

AVAILABILITY

Get the power to cram more trail into every ride. Get farther into the backcountry. Double down on your lunch lap. Sneak one in before dark. The brand new E-Troy and E-Spartan bring power to proven riding platforms. The only question is how far you want to go?The new E-Troy and the E-Spartan will begin shipping to Devinci dealers at the end of June.For more details about the new E-Troy and the E-Spartan, including frame tech, specs and build options visit devinci.com Video: Cole NelsonPhotography: Margus RigaRiding: Georgia Astle, Dave Norona, Kenny SmithTestimonial: Christian BeginLocation: Vancouver Island, British Columbia