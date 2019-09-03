Devinci Announces New 2020 AC, DC, & EP eMTB lineup

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci

E-ENDURO

| 180mm

AC

E-ALL MOUNTAIN

| 150mm

DC

E-TRAIL

| 130mm

EP

FEATURES AND TECHNOLOGIES

Aluminum 6066-T6 frame | Made in Canada. Frame built from 6066-T6 tubesets for superior durability, incredible stiffness, and a knockout strength-to-weight ratio. Updated Geometry | Modern trail bike geometry featuring a 10mm longer reach and 0.5 degree slacker head angle for confidently tackling technical sections, while steeper seat tube angle helps you motor up the climbs.

Boost 148 | Frames designed around Boost 148 offer ample tire clearance so you can take advantage of improved wheel stiffness. eMTB specific pivot placement | Optimized for active suspension performance and enhanced traction on roots, rocks and slick terrain.

Split Pivot | Separates acceleration forces from braking forces for a buttery smooth ride with hyperactive small bump compliance, plus increased traction and podium-crushing pedal stroke efficiency. Lifetime Warranty | Riding passions last a lifetime. Now your bike does too.

Molded Chainstay Protector | Reinforced chainstay protectors enhance durability for the rugged ride ahead.

Dropout Speed Sensor | Clean, streamlined solution to clunky, outdated spoke magnets, with internalized cable routing for less rattle.

Motor | Designed to give you that natural feel of riding a normal MTB. At 2.8kg, one of the lightest motors on the market. Battery | Ultra-durable, powerful battery designed for the rigors of mountain biking. Supported travel up to 100km on one charge.

GEOMETRY

E-ENDURO | AC

E-ALL MOUNTAIN | DC

E-TRAIL | EP

TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS

AC GX 11S | 8,499$ CAD | 7,099$ USD | 6,799€ EUR

AC NX 11S | 7,299$ CAD | 6,099$ USD | 5,799€ EUR

DC GX 11S | 8,299$ CAD | $6,899 USD | 6,599€ EUR

DC NX 11S | 6,999$ CAD | $5,799 USD | 5,599€ EUR

EP NX 11S | 6,599$ CAD | 5,499$ USD | 5,299€ EUR

Oursalutes those about to rock with the kind of slack, aggressive roll you’d expect from the spawn of Spartan—and with the extra oomph of an e-equipped engine. Tame turbulent descents thanks to a generous 170mm of rear travel meets 180mm of finesse in the fork. And then turn around and hit turbo on the uphill. The Shimano STEPS E8000 engine boosts you to speeds of up to 32 km/h (limited to 25 km/h in Europe). The drive unit is controlled via a left-hand power-mode switch that triggers three settings (ECO, TRAIL and BOOST) for varied terrain. crank the volume and cue the bangers. The AC is an e-beast that shreds.What makesso dangerously fun is its uncanny ability to acclimate and annihilate anything you point it toward — from technical and gnarled, to rolling and flat-out fast. Agile handling is a function of modern geometry that combines steep seat angles for climbing with slacker head angles for confidence inspiring cornering and control. Made in Canada frame anatomy is crafted from light, tough 6066-T6 Aluminum. Molded frame, motor, and battery protection shields the bike from abuse. And armed with Shimano’s next generation e-engine, that integrates seamlessly into the frame, you’ll experience effortless liftoff as you charge climbing segments at rates that’ll make your heart race. Hop on the DC today for a helluva good time.brings responsive handling and a wickedly fun feel to the rolling, rugged terrain it’s hardwired to explore. Rip quick, technical trails with a modern geometry that combines steep seat angles for climbing with slacker head angles for confidence inspiring cornering and control. And when it’s time to flip the switch into ebike assist, EP makes climbing fast and effortlessly fun thanks to its efficient, powerful Shimano e-engine that integrates seamlessly into the frame. EP features a Canadian made 6066-T6 Aluminum frame, 130mm trail-taming rear travel, and molded frame, motor, and battery protection. Whether it’s woodsy laps with friends or a week of trail time with the family, this lively bike lives for it.