Devinci Announces New 2020 AC, DC, & EP eMTB lineup

Sep 3, 2019
by Cycles Devinci  


PRESS RELEASE: Devinci


E-ENDURO | 180mm
Our AC salutes those about to rock with the kind of slack, aggressive roll you’d expect from the spawn of Spartan—and with the extra oomph of an e-equipped engine. Tame turbulent descents thanks to a generous 170mm of rear travel meets 180mm of finesse in the fork. And then turn around and hit turbo on the uphill. The Shimano STEPS E8000 engine boosts you to speeds of up to 32 km/h (limited to 25 km/h in Europe). The drive unit is controlled via a left-hand power-mode switch that triggers three settings (ECO, TRAIL and BOOST) for varied terrain. crank the volume and cue the bangers. The AC is an e-beast that shreds.


E-ALL MOUNTAIN | 150mm
What makes DC so dangerously fun is its uncanny ability to acclimate and annihilate anything you point it toward — from technical and gnarled, to rolling and flat-out fast. Agile handling is a function of modern geometry that combines steep seat angles for climbing with slacker head angles for confidence inspiring cornering and control. Made in Canada frame anatomy is crafted from light, tough 6066-T6 Aluminum. Molded frame, motor, and battery protection shields the bike from abuse. And armed with Shimano’s next generation e-engine, that integrates seamlessly into the frame, you’ll experience effortless liftoff as you charge climbing segments at rates that’ll make your heart race. Hop on the DC today for a helluva good time.



E-TRAIL | 130mm
EP brings responsive handling and a wickedly fun feel to the rolling, rugged terrain it’s hardwired to explore. Rip quick, technical trails with a modern geometry that combines steep seat angles for climbing with slacker head angles for confidence inspiring cornering and control. And when it’s time to flip the switch into ebike assist, EP makes climbing fast and effortlessly fun thanks to its efficient, powerful Shimano e-engine that integrates seamlessly into the frame. EP features a Canadian made 6066-T6 Aluminum frame, 130mm trail-taming rear travel, and molded frame, motor, and battery protection. Whether it’s woodsy laps with friends or a week of trail time with the family, this lively bike lives for it.





FEATURES AND TECHNOLOGIES



Aluminum 6066-T6 frame | Made in Canada. Frame built from 6066-T6 tubesets for superior durability, incredible stiffness, and a knockout strength-to-weight ratio.
Updated Geometry | Modern trail bike geometry featuring a 10mm longer reach and 0.5 degree slacker head angle for confidently tackling technical sections, while steeper seat tube angle helps you motor up the climbs.

Boost 148 | Frames designed around Boost 148 offer ample tire clearance so you can take advantage of improved wheel stiffness.
eMTB specific pivot placement | Optimized for active suspension performance and enhanced traction on roots, rocks and slick terrain.


Split Pivot | Separates acceleration forces from braking forces for a buttery smooth ride with hyperactive small bump compliance, plus increased traction and podium-crushing pedal stroke efficiency.
Lifetime Warranty | Riding passions last a lifetime. Now your bike does too.


Molded Chainstay Protector | Reinforced chainstay protectors enhance durability for the rugged ride ahead.
Dropout Speed Sensor | Clean, streamlined solution to clunky, outdated spoke magnets, with internalized cable routing for less rattle.


Motor | Designed to give you that natural feel of riding a normal MTB. At 2.8kg, one of the lightest motors on the market.
Battery | Ultra-durable, powerful battery designed for the rigors of mountain biking. Supported travel up to 100km on one charge.



GEOMETRY


E-ENDURO | AC


E-ALL MOUNTAIN | DC


E-TRAIL | EP




TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS


AC GX 11S | 8,499$ CAD | 7,099$ USD | 6,799€ EUR


AC NX 11S | 7,299$ CAD | 6,099$ USD | 5,799€ EUR


DC GX 11S | 8,299$ CAD | $6,899 USD | 6,599€ EUR


DC NX 11S | 6,999$ CAD | $5,799 USD | 5,599€ EUR


EP NX 11S | 6,599$ CAD | 5,499$ USD | 5,299€ EUR








See the full lineup on DEVINCI.COM

21 Comments

  • 14 0
 EEWWW those are some fugly bikes.
  • 9 0
 Checked out all of Devinci's new lineup for 2020, and I gotta say, little bit bummed that some (probably most) have gone up in price by a few hundred bucks, while not actually getting any better. GX drivetrain on $6000+ bikes seems a bit meh.

Wilson 29 frameset 2019: 2699.00 CAD
Wilson 29 frameset 2020: 3299.00 CAD (but comes with a slightly different shock, saddle, bb and seatpost?)

Even the Sabbath, which is virtually identical, went up 200 bucks.
  • 6 0
 At least they're being genuine and marketing each bike with a Shimano "engine" rather than a "system".
  • 4 1
 Don't get it. Why bother with small travel e bikes when they will be heavy anyway? Just go big and admit it's a heffer and hope your mates don't laugh
  • 2 0
 Because, much like a 'regular' bike, 180 is counter productive for most trail riding, even steep gnar. You want some platform to push off and feel/pump the bike through corners. Kind of the same reason nobody runs 10" travel DH bikes anymore.
  • 3 0
 I would never know I needed a motor and 13sp hydraulic if it wasn’t for the internet.
  • 1 1
 better tweet out a thanks to al gore.
  • 1 0
 downvoted? who knew al gore reads pinkbike...
  • 3 0
 Please make the geo and spec charts smaller ...I can almost read them in their current 6pt font state.
  • 1 0
 I don't get it - the actual seat tube angles are steeper here than on the bikes where there is no motor power and this is the second manufacturer I've seen do this... Makes no sense.
  • 2 3
 The e bike market is evolving fast but Davinci's aren't. Looking forward to the first company that makes a true downhill worthy e bike.

It's as if all the e bike manufacturers are all thinking "The last thing any mountain biker would want to do is shuttle themselves on black diamond downhill trails that require a double crown fork so let's keep making short travel e bikes for riding lame trails."
  • 3 0
 54lbs is a lot of bike
  • 2 0
 their trail bikes are super boost + but e-bikes are only boost 148?
  • 2 0
 There is no current 157 spiders available from my knowledge(for STEPS)
  • 1 0
 I'll wager a bet that all the ebikes need to run longer chainstays and have tighter tire clearance due to the lack of super boost available from Shimano STEPS.
  • 2 0
 I want one!
  • 1 0
 I'm holding out for a 500mm chainstay.
  • 1 0
 Lol the prices have gone up yet the spec hasn't.
  • 1 1
 This news is electrifying...
  • 2 1
 Yawn
  • 1 0
 Oh good, more mopeds

