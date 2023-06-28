Devinci Announces New Canadian-Made E-Troy

E-Troy Bosch GX 12s LTD

• Favourite Terrain: All-Mountain

• Wheels: Mixed Wheels

• 150mm Rear Travel

• 170mm Fork (Fox 38 Performance Elite E-Tuned Grip2)

• Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX | 85Nm

• Battery: Bosch | 625Wh

• Geometry: Striking the right balance between capable and energetic to provide the best ride on a wide array of trails.

• Available colour: Gloss | Green Gold

• CAD $9,599.00 | USD $7,999.00

