Devinci Announces New Canadian-Made E-Troy

Press Release: Devinci
We’ve added a powerful new player to the Troy lineup. The new E-Troy is a Bosch-powered trail bike with dedicated mixed wheel size geometry, a suspension kinematic tuned to the weight distribution of the bike and a lifetime warranty. The aluminum frame is made in Canada, so it will feel at home around the world.
The updated Bosch Performance Line CX system churns out up to 85NM of torque in a smooth and consistent way. It’s a sophisticated, highly tuneable motor that can even adapt to your riding style in eMTB mode and optimize output with the Bosch eBike Flow App. All that tech is powered by a durable 625Wh battery.
To make the most of the Bosch system, we designed the E-Troy’s ride characteristics to deliver power with a well-rounded feel. A revised Split Pivot platform helps counteract input from the motor and balances out the power delivery. The shock tune also accounts for the added weight of the electric system. GEOMETRYModels
E-Troy Bosch GX 12s LTD
• Favourite Terrain: All-Mountain
• Wheels: Mixed Wheels
• 150mm Rear Travel
• 170mm Fork (Fox 38 Performance Elite E-Tuned Grip2)
• Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX | 85Nm
• Battery: Bosch | 625Wh
• Geometry: Striking the right balance between capable and energetic to provide the best ride on a wide array of trails.
• Available colour: Gloss | Green Gold
• CAD $9,599.00 | USD $7,999.00
E-Troy Bosch Deore 12s
• Favourite Terrain: All-Mountain
• Wheels: Mixed Wheels
• 150mm Rear Travel
• 160mm Fork (Fox 36 Performance E-Tuned Grip)
• Motor: Bosch Performance Line CX | 85Nm
• Battery: Bosch | 625Wh
• Geometry: Striking the right balance between capable and energetic to provide the best ride on a wide array of trails.
• Available colour: Gloss | Black Edition
• CAD $7,799.00 | USD $6,399.00
Our goal with the E-Troy was to combine the familiar feel of a quick-handling trail bike with the immediate and reliable power of the new Bosch system. The result is a bike that will change the way you look at riding without changing the way you ride.
Devinci are proud to continue our tradition of making bikes in the aluminum valley of Chicoutimi, Quebec, Canada. The ability to produce reliable aluminum frames for the needs of today’s riders inspires us to keep pushing ourselves to build better bikes. And, as always, every bike bearing the name Devinci is guaranteed for life.
Visit Devinci.com
to learn more about the new E-Troy or visit your local Devinci dealer to check one out in person.
ABOUT DEVINCI
On the surface, the rock of northern Quebec doesn’t seem like fertile soil for a bike brand. But look closer and see a community dedicated to the craft of welding bikes by hand. Witness a tight-knit riding scene steeped in hometown pride. See firsthand the expertise and influence of one of North America’s leading aluminum industries. Then take a step back. And you’ll realize that, while it looks different, this might be the most natural place for a bike brand on earth. You just have to trust the process. A land where passion is true, north and strong, and where expertise is unapologetically Canadian.
