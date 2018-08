Devinci Announces New Sabbath Pump Track Bike

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci

INTRODUCING THE SABBATH!







1. 6066-T6 Aluminum frame – Made in Canada

2. Optimized wall thickness for increased durability

3. 26’’ wheels

4. Pike Dj fork with 100mm of travel

5. Sliding dropouts – Single speed

6. ISCG mount

7. Threaded BB

8. 12 x 142 rear axle

9. Lifetime warranty





FRAME TECHNOLOGIES





• 26'' wheels

The perfect wheel size when it comes to pumptrack & dirt-jumping. Tire clearance for up to 26’’ x 2.4’’.



• Pike Dj fork with 100mm of travel

Light enough to boost higher, stiff enough to shred berms.







• Lifetime warranty

Like all Devinci frames, the Sabbath is backed up with a lifetime warranty.



• Aluminum frame Made in Canada

Frames built from 6066-T6 aluminum tubesets offer superior durability, incredible stiffness, and a knockout strength-to-weight ratio exclusive to Devinci bikes.













• Threaded BB

Threaded BB for headache-free removal and maintenance.





• Thru-Axle 142mm rear hub spacing



• Sliding dropouts

For the optimal single speed chain tension. Also compatible with derailleur and up to 36T chainring.







GEOMETRY

GALLERY

PUMPTRACK ASSASSIN

Matte | Aluminum

PRICING



• Sabbath Build Kits - $1,669 USD

• Frameset $749 USD







Rider:

Filmmaker:

Photographer:

Introducing the Sabbath - a pumptrack assassin that brings juiced acceleration and deft handling to your berm-smashing program. Rolling on 26ers, the single-speed hardtail began as a passion project spurred by pumptrack aficionados here at Devinci HQ. It's since been getting a proper workout, traveling the globe with our Unior Devinci factory riders. The no-frills pump-platform is crafted entirely in our Chicoutimi/Québec based factory. No pedaling required.Keegan Wright Boombox Group (Original Footage) / / KSP Production (Editing) Klemen Humar & Ross Bell