Devinci Announces New Sabbath Pump Track Bike

Aug 15, 2018
by Cycles Devinci  


PRESS RELEASE: Devinci

Introducing the Sabbath - a pumptrack assassin that brings juiced acceleration and deft handling to your berm-smashing program. Rolling on 26ers, the single-speed hardtail began as a passion project spurred by pumptrack aficionados here at Devinci HQ. It's since been getting a proper workout, traveling the globe with our Unior Devinci factory riders. The no-frills pump-platform is crafted entirely in our Chicoutimi/Québec based factory. No pedaling required.




INTRODUCING THE SABBATH!





1. 6066-T6 Aluminum frame – Made in Canada
2. Optimized wall thickness for increased durability
3. 26’’ wheels
4. Pike Dj fork with 100mm of travel
5. Sliding dropouts – Single speed
6. ISCG mount
7. Threaded BB
8. 12 x 142 rear axle
9. Lifetime warranty




FRAME TECHNOLOGIES




• 26'' wheels
The perfect wheel size when it comes to pumptrack & dirt-jumping. Tire clearance for up to 26’’ x 2.4’’.

• Pike Dj fork with 100mm of travel
Light enough to boost higher, stiff enough to shred berms.


• Lifetime warranty
Like all Devinci frames, the Sabbath is backed up with a lifetime warranty.

• Aluminum frame Made in Canada
Frames built from 6066-T6 aluminum tubesets offer superior durability, incredible stiffness, and a knockout strength-to-weight ratio exclusive to Devinci bikes.





• Threaded BB
Threaded BB for headache-free removal and maintenance.

• Thru-Axle 142mm rear hub spacing

• Sliding dropouts
For the optimal single speed chain tension. Also compatible with derailleur and up to 36T chainring.






GEOMETRY





GALLERY









PUMPTRACK ASSASSIN


Matte | Aluminum



PRICING



• Sabbath Build Kits - $1,669 USD
• Frameset $749 USD




See the Sabbath on DEVINCI.COM

Rider: Keegan Wright
Filmmaker: Boombox Group (Original Footage) / / KSP Production (Editing)
Photographer: Klemen Humar & Ross Bell


MENTIONS: @devinci



31 Comments

  • + 11
 Is there gonna be a Black Sabbath?
  • + 5
 Perhaps. And after a really bad crash it will be Sabbath Bloody Sabbath.
  • + 1
 I bet it will make you ride like The Wizard
  • + 1
 And good ol' steel version called the Iron Man Wink
  • + 6
 Finally I can throw out my outdated ( 2018 ) dirt jump bike and have a bike that actually is able to be rode on a pumptrack...
  • + 7
 How is this different from a 26" dirt jumper?

Genuine question.
  • + 2
 a bit longer maybe?
  • + 3
 No, it's not very long.

Difference? IMO Pumptrack is hip - sells better.
  • + 2
 Now that Velosolution pumps tracks have begun to spread about the world and Redbull has birthed the official Pump Track World Championship series its only fitting the bike manufactures begin to market the use of the word "Pump Track Bike".....These Pump Track bicycles are not to be confused with Dirt Jump Bicycles.
  • + 3
 So what makes it a "pumptrack" bike instead of a dirtjumper? Is the geometry different and set up specifically for pumptrack? Or are they just calling it that to be unique?
  • + 2
 $750 seems a little high when i can get a transition pbj or dartmoor two6 and others for $400
  • + 2
 fully agree, this is overpriced by quite a bit.
  • + 1
 Pumptrack specific!
  • + 1
 @fracasnoxteam: great now i need a DJ and a pump track bike. i guess N+1
  • + 1
 Build Kits - $1,669 USD, I got my enduro bike for 2100€, Sweep RC HLR, 02 RLX back 160/160 travel, with full XT drivetrain and brakes
  • + 2
 Pump track bike? Didn't know it was already April 1st
  • + 1
 Good alternative to this killer www.rosebikes.com/rose-the-bruce-2-2673984
  • + 1
 not as nice as www.canyon.com/en-gb/gravity/stitched
  • + 2
 €660 for delivery to U.S?!?! Is that normal?!!
  • + 1
 @filryan: I can't argue. Both are beauties Smile
  • + 1
 @peanutcracknell: Really strange. Delivery to Slovakia was free, without additional packaging or postal fees (pedals included Smile ).
  • + 0
 If someone wonders, that is a playful bike. Long low and slack DH bike with 26" wheels is not playful. Sorry.
  • + 1
 Additionally, did a drunken blind guy weld that thing?
  • + 1
 I'll take one in Black please.
  • + 1
 [wrong thread]
  • + 1
 Looks quality
  • + 0
 Pump tracks: because ungroomed things are scary.
  • - 3
 Long low slack 26 dh bike is still more playful than a monster truck 29er dh bike. Sorry.
  • + 0
 Which 29er have you ridden then...
  • + 1
 Word Cup bikes aren't supposed to be fun. They're supposed to be fast.
  • + 1
 @strasznyzbigniew: and are those 29ers faster?

Post a Comment



