Devinci Announces New Sabbath Pump Track Bike

Introducing the Sabbath - a pumptrack assassin that brings juiced acceleration and deft handling to your berm-smashing program. Rolling on 26ers, the single-speed hardtail began as a passion project spurred by pumptrack aficionados here at Devinci HQ. It's since been getting a proper workout, traveling the globe with our Unior Devinci factory riders. The no-frills pump-platform is crafted entirely in our Chicoutimi/Québec based factory. No pedaling required.
INTRODUCING THE SABBATH!
1. 6066-T6 Aluminum frame – Made in Canada
2. Optimized wall thickness for increased durability
3. 26’’ wheels
4. Pike Dj fork with 100mm of travel
5. Sliding dropouts – Single speed
6. ISCG mount
7. Threaded BB
8. 12 x 142 rear axle
9. Lifetime warranty
FRAME TECHNOLOGIES
• 26'' wheels
The perfect wheel size when it comes to pumptrack & dirt-jumping. Tire clearance for up to 26’’ x 2.4’’.
• Pike Dj fork with 100mm of travel
Light enough to boost higher, stiff enough to shred berms.
• Lifetime warranty
Like all Devinci frames, the Sabbath is backed up with a lifetime warranty.
• Aluminum frame Made in Canada
Frames built from 6066-T6 aluminum tubesets offer superior durability, incredible stiffness, and a knockout strength-to-weight ratio exclusive to Devinci bikes.
• Threaded BB
Threaded BB for headache-free removal and maintenance.
• Thru-Axle 142mm rear hub spacing
• Sliding dropouts
For the optimal single speed chain tension. Also compatible with derailleur and up to 36T chainring.
GEOMETRY
GALLERY
PUMPTRACK ASSASSIN
PRICING
• Sabbath Build Kits - $1,669 USD
• Frameset $749 USD
Rider:
Keegan Wright Filmmaker: Boombox Group (Original Footage)
/ / KSP Production (Editing) Photographer:
Klemen Humar & Ross Bell
