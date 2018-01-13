Devinci Announces Oton and Wright as 2018 EWS Riders



Devinci Riders Bring Speed, Skill to the Enduro World Series Stage.



With a new Enduro World Series (EWS) season in sight, Cycles Devinci is proud to present this year’s team roster, ready to dominate podiums while piloting the latest iteration of the race-winning Spartan.



Frenchman Damien Oton, the “Catalan Eagle,” once again leads the charge—entering his fifth year as a pro and celebrating his fifth year with the Devinci family. Oton snatched a trio of podium finishes in 2017, capping a remarkable season in Finale Ligure, Italy, by landing on the highest step of the box.





Damien is more than ready to attack 2018 I’m stoked to continue with the team, and I’m looking forward to kicking off the season with a talented and highly motivated teammate. — Damien Oton



Alongside Oton, 21-year-old Kiwi phenom Keegan Wright joins the Devinci ranks—with impressive results in tow. In 2016, he won the New Zealand Enduro overall title. And riding that momentum, last year Wright captured overall honors at the Downhill National Cup. He also pocketed podiums at the New Zealand Elite Downhill National Championship and in front of a riotous home crowd at the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge.





I’m absolutely over the moon to be racing for such an amazing bike brand. Ever since I hopped on a Spartan last fall, I’ve felt right at home. My ultimate goal is to be on that podium, and I can’t wait to blast into the international season with all cylinders firing. — Keegan Wright It's a match!



The EWS season kicks off March 24-25 in Lo Barnechea, Chile. Stay tuned for more team updates as we get closer to the start line.



