PRESS RELEASES

Devinci Announces Oton and Wright as 2018 EWS Riders

Jan 13, 2018
by Cycles Devinci  
PRESS RELEASE: @devinci

EWS Switzerland 2017

Devinci Riders Bring Speed, Skill to the Enduro World Series Stage.

With a new Enduro World Series (EWS) season in sight, Cycles Devinci is proud to present this year’s team roster, ready to dominate podiums while piloting the latest iteration of the race-winning Spartan.

Frenchman Damien Oton, the “Catalan Eagle,” once again leads the charge—entering his fifth year as a pro and celebrating his fifth year with the Devinci family. Oton snatched a trio of podium finishes in 2017, capping a remarkable season in Finale Ligure, Italy, by landing on the highest step of the box.

EWS Announcement.
Damien is more than ready to attack 2018
bigquotesI’m stoked to continue with the team, and I’m looking forward to kicking off the season with a talented and highly motivated teammate.Damien Oton

Alongside Oton, 21-year-old Kiwi phenom Keegan Wright joins the Devinci ranks—with impressive results in tow. In 2016, he won the New Zealand Enduro overall title. And riding that momentum, last year Wright captured overall honors at the Downhill National Cup. He also pocketed podiums at the New Zealand Elite Downhill National Championship and in front of a riotous home crowd at the Crankworx Rotorua Pump Track Challenge.

bigquotesI’m absolutely over the moon to be racing for such an amazing bike brand. Ever since I hopped on a Spartan last fall, I’ve felt right at home. My ultimate goal is to be on that podium, and I can’t wait to blast into the international season with all cylinders firing.Keegan Wright
EWS Announcement.
It's a match!

The EWS season kicks off March 24-25 in Lo Barnechea, Chile. Stay tuned for more team updates as we get closer to the start line.

Must Read This Week
The Eyecatchers: 7 Intriguing New Bikes - Opinion
67510 views
Scott Genius 920 - Review
50374 views
We've Got Questions: Digging Deep at Enve
43464 views
YT Industries Releases Autobiographical Video, New Branding & 2018 Range
40595 views
Behind the Scenes: Developing the New Canyon Torque
39172 views
Anneke Beerten and Cody Kelley Sign with Alchemy Bicycles for 2018
39094 views
No Fly Zone: GoPro Leaving the Drone Business
37940 views
GT Factory Racing Announces 2018 Team
36192 views

11 Comments

  • + 8
 Ok.
But what about Global Racing in DH?
Who will stand for Steve's DHéritage?
  • + 2
 no devinci DH this year.
  • - 7
flag Zebraman (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 There's no money in DH. That would be a terrible business decision.
  • + 4
 The union tools team will switch to devinci bikes this year.
  • - 7
flag St1234 (2 hours ago) (Below Threshold)
 @Zebraman: so true
  • + 3
 So it seems that everyone thinks that YT doesn't sell bikes because of Gwinn. I think a proper DH team lends a lot of credibility to a brand and that means sales.
  • + 5
 it's very hard for any rider to continue his legacy.. it's got to be a new chapter for the team
  • + 3
 damien is so fast on the bike. always amazed with that "french" brake lever position..
  • + 1
 Explication?
  • + 4
 So where is galy ?
  • + 0
 Downhill deadFrown

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035388
Mobile Version of Website