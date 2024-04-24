Devinci Announces All-New E-Troy Lite & Yoann Barelli Shreds It

Apr 24, 2024
by Cycles Devinci  

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci

We made a new bike, and we think it's next to perfect. It handles like your favorite trail bike and climbs like it has a motor. It’s available in objectively cool colours. And it’s made in Canada. Introducing the all-new E-Troy Lite: it has a motor – a small one, but a good one.

We took the “one bike, no excuses” personality of our Troy platform and crammed in just enough power to pack a noticeable punch on the way up, without weighing you down on descents. The Bosch Performance Line SX 55Nm motor and 400Wh battery let you get the most of every ride. No matter how small the window to get out. And it’s compatible with a range extender that adds 250 Wh. So, you can take on proper rides without running out of juice.

photo

Intended use: All-Mountain | 150mm Rear Travel | 160mm Fork | Mixed Wheels | 3 build options

photo
E-TROY LITE GX AXS 12S
• Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Heavy Meadow
• Rear shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
• Brakes: Magura MT5
• Weight: 19.50kg | 42.99lbs
• Available colour: AL13 Gloss | Silver
CAD $9,699.00 | USD $7,399.00

photo
E-TROY LITE GX 12S
• Fork: Fox 36 Performance Elite Grip2
• Rear shock: Fox Float X Performance Elite
• Brakes: Sram Code Bronze Stealth
• Weight: 20.20kg | 44.53lbs
• Colour: AL13 Gloss | Silver
CAD $8,299.00 | USD $6,399.00

photo
E-TROY LITE NX 12S
• Fork: RockShox Yari RC Fork
• Rear shock: RockShox Deluxe Select
• Brakes: Sram DB8
• Weight: 20.50kg | 45.19lbs
• Colour: Digital Lavender Gloss
CAD $6,999.00 | USD $5,499.00

MADE IN CANADA


photo
photo
photo

photo

The burning question: How much does it weigh? At 42.99lbs (seriously) the E-Troy Lite is light. While it’s not “I can’t believe this thing has a motor” light, the bike feels perfectly balanced at all times. The power delivery is smooth. The suspension kinematic of the Split Pivot is specifically developed for mixed wheels and the added weight of the drive unit. This gives the bike a lively and natural feel, no matter where you point it.

photo

bigquotesWe know there’s nothing magical about an e-bike: it’s a bike with a motor. But we believe there’s something special about a bike with a motor that rides like a bike without a motor.Cycles Devinci

photo

photo

photo

photo
photo

photo

photo

Take an E-Troy Lite out for a rip and see what you think. We think it could be the best bike we’ve ever made.
For more details about the new E-Troy Lite, including frame tech, complete specs and build options visit devinci.com or contact your nearest Devinci dealer.

photo
photo


Video: Brody Jones
Action Photography: Dylan Sherrard
Product Photography: Andy Vathis
Rider: Yoann Barelli
Location: Kamloops, British Columbia


ABOUT DEVINCI

On the surface, the rock of northern Quebec doesn’t seem like fertile soil for a bike brand. But look closer and see a community dedicated to the craft of welding bikes by hand. Witness a tight-knit riding scene steeped in hometown pride. See firsthand the expertise and influence of one of North America’s leading aluminum industries. Then take a step back. And you’ll realize that, while it looks different, this might be the most natural place for a bike brand on earth. You just have to trust the process. A land where passion is true, north and strong, and where expertise is unapologetically Canadian.

Posted In:
eMTB Reviews and Tech Press Releases Trail Bikes Devinci Devinci Troy Yoann Barelli


Author Info:
cyclesdevinci avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2000
87 articles
Report
58 Comments
  • 25 0
 Seems to strike a balance between a light (sub 40lb) but expensive carbon framed e bike and a (more) reasonably priced full weight.

And made in Canada definitely helps too!
  • 12 0
 Yeah. 43 lbs and alloy frame. Very impressive.
  • 3 0
 @garrettstories: 42.99, no rounding, they were very specific about that
  • 4 0
 @DizzyNinja: Our 0,01 is super important!
  • 18 0
 You really can’t get a better brand ambassador than Yoann. Dude is just pure stoke.
  • 12 0
 Yoann is amazing. Working with him on this project was a pure blast!
  • 11 0
 just a thought about ebikes in general- people buy them because they have motors. we should expect that it rides a bit differently than a mountain bike, and that's totally fine. DH bikes and XC bikes ride differently after all. the manufacturers don't need to try to convince us that it rides just like a mountain bike. its OK. we get it
  • 1 3
 lol I was getting the vibe: boy, Devinci sure doesn’t like e-bikes!
  • 3 1
 I don't think so.... Most people buy eBikes because they make climbing easier. The motors offer almost no benefits on downhill, so how much extra weight people tolerate depends on how easy they want it, how big the climb and how heavy the rider. This bike looks to strike a great balance. I'm very happy with my beefed-up Fuel EXe, which is similar.
  • 1 0
 @Emailsucks98: The motors, at least the full-sized ones, absolutely add benefit on downhill, it just legitimately is different than riding a regular MTB and as @twonsarelli said that's OK. It's hard to optimize riding an ebike like an ebike because most of us don't do it and haven't built habits or trained to make them work. Specifically, the motors do two things that benefit the downhill:

1. in conjunction with the battery add significant weight making even budget suspension work much better; and
2. let you descend in a high torque mode and push out of the corners or other slow sections like crazy.

Point 2 is where I believe there is serious room for faster e-bike descending, and also where our normal-MTB brains aren't wired to make work.
  • 1 0
 @j-t-g: As an 10 month old ebiker, the thing I dislike the most (probably the only one tbh) is how much slower I am on mellower fast trails. Trails that still require pedalling above the engine turn off threshold are a pain and a normal bike is much faster. Still, I can do 4x more laps, so, we're good.
  • 1 0
 @sadfusde: yeah I'm willing to agree it's situational, sure. I can certainly get that pump/pushing through rollers and stuff on fast chill trails is quicker than the eeb
  • 1 0
 Have you not seen all the marketing off XC/trail/enduro bikes that descend like a DH bike, but then the opposite too, the trail/enduro/(maybe not so much DH) bikes that climb like an XC bike?
  • 2 0
 @sadfusde: actually on second thought I'm mostly impressed a 10 month old can reach the pedals
  • 2 0
 @j-t-g: Start'em young!
  • 1 0
 @sadfusde: Perhaps it's safe to say both MTBs and eMTBs have their advantages and disadvantages depending on what the situation and type desires of the rider.
  • 8 0
 The full-power version of the E-Troy tips the scale at 24.65 kg / 54.34 lb. For some, this won't be a problem because they require all the range and power the 85Nm motor has to offer. However, for others, it's simply too heavy and less maneuverable, and less fun in the end. That's where a lightweight e-MTB comes in handy. You get the right amount of range for your everyday rides without carrying too much extra weight.
  • 12 2
 If one opts to remove the battery, what are the baguette capacity specs of the downtube?
  • 6 2
 Follow up: is there a baguette extender option as well
  • 1 0
 Based on some quick measurements:
Either 8 ficelles
Or 3 traditions
But only 1 restaurant
  • 2 0
 Wrong kind of French. These guys will stuff it with tourtiere, Pate Chinois smothered with ketchup, and cigarettes.
  • 9 0
 Weight, Torque, Range Extender, decent pricing, nice work Devinci.
  • 6 1
 Why does no one sell ebikes as frame only?
  • 2 0
 My guess, because they are built around one brand / model motor, battery, and wiring harness. They don't trust the end consumer to build it up properly, neither a bike shop. I have never seen consumer, nor shop, offered e-Bike mechanic training, from any of the major brands, or a certification program. Then there is liability and lawyers.
  • 1 0
 They do. Specialized and Ari. I believe some of the other brands do as well. They are always kind of expensive though, unless you have all the components already.
  • 3 0
 @AppleJack76: I was thinking one with the motor, battery and frame. I always buy frames and add on my own components never a complete.
  • 1 0
 Same. I want the frame, motor, battery, and controls. I don't want to pay for the other bike parts as I already have all of them. I like the metal frame here too. Come on devinci.
  • 3 0
 @AppleJack76: Still, building an eBike from a frameset that includes the motor, battery, electronics, etc. would not be different than building a meat-powered mtb from a frameset...and these are available.
  • 1 0
 @endoguru: I think that's what he means. Frame, motor, battery / control assemblies in frame. the s works is retardedly expensive and Fezzari / ari doesn't do frame only anymore with their rebrand it seems. Plus I mean Ari just isn't as exciting as a devinci type brand to me.
  • 2 0
 @cougar797: Yeah exactly. I want a trek exe frameset... motor, battery, controls, and throw on my own parts because I already have almost everything.
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: That would be much easier. I thought you meant w/o motor, battery, & harness.
  • 2 0
 @AProulx: Agree. I thought pisgahgnar meant from the ground up, w/o motor, battery, and harness.
  • 1 0
 @pisgahgnar: That's exactly where I'm at. Even if one bought a cheap build set then swapped in nice parts you'd then be stuck trying to get rid of all the cheap parts for way less then they were worth. And the nice builds are either not worth the money or just straight up out of financial reach for some of us.
  • 3 1
 @AppleJack76: Because they can sell you the NX build bike at $5,499 or they can sell you a frame only build at $5,000. Doing this, would enrage the average consumer and there would be a narrative of "why is the full bike only 500 dollars more then a frame only." Most consumers do not understand that the mfg is making only so much money on the frameset, and is making a large part of the margin on the componentry. Said another way, if they could offer you the frameset/motor/controller for $3,500 they would, but they can't and selling a frame only would just highlight how poor of value a frame only is for MOST consumers. I say this as a person that prefers to buy frame only setups... but I can acknowledge that the smartest thing for me to do is buy the cheapest build and liquidate all of the parts as new take-offs. That's basically the win/win. If you want examples of this in action, go look up how expensive levo framesets are... granted, specialized will only sell you s-works frame only ebikes... but even then, the delta between a frame only vs the cheapest s-works build is narrower then you'd like.
  • 1 0
 I'd be psyched to see a made-in-Canada alloy all mountain bike sans motor from Devinci instead of the Asian plastic offerings. Smart spec and up to date geo - short seat tubes w big insertion, size specific chainstays. The Chainsaw is a bit much and the Marshall not quite enough.
  • 2 0
 Hold my beer.
  • 1 0
 Not perfect. Should have more travel (the motor helps negate extra travel), should be carbon ( for more weight saving) and should have an easily removable batt so that you can ride that way should you wish to.

Transition are in the lead on this and the Spesh KSL is right behind them ( would win IMHO if the batt was removable).
  • 4 0
 looks sick!!
  • 3 0
 Ahhhh Kamloops trails how I miss you
  • 3 0
 Super Awesome!! Loving the colors!!!
  • 3 0
 "& Yoann Barelli Shreds It" would be a good name for a YouTube series.
  • 2 0
 Now this is a rival for the new Orbea Rise. 160/150 is a sweet spot and its cheaper too..
  • 1 0
 Rise can put out way more power tho if you unlock the motor (its artificially throttled by software means). Sadly EP8/801 and Bosch SX all rattle when coasting down trails. The only popular motors that don't do this is the brose/sram, TQ and fazua.
  • 3 0
 Looks deadly
  • 2 0
 $6000 and 44lbs is getting a lot closer.
  • 1 0
 Bad idea to leave your garage open when out for a ride...
  • 1 0
 There's a garage opener mode on the Bosch system controller.


(Not actually.)
  • 1 0
 Just a shame it only comes with Sram drivetrains
  • 1 0
 E Troy light. Nice bike terrible sounding name.
  • 1 0
 Shame devinci have no presence in the UK. Would be interested in this
  • 3 5
 I already have a "special bike" that "rides like a bike without a motor."
  • 8 0
 Then you’re good. What’s the problem?
  • 5 0
 tup
  • 1 0
 @BermJunky: No problem, not trying to hate on anyone. Just trying to make a little joke from their marketing copy.
  • 3 6
 Why does the weight matter when it has a motor? Too heavy to load?
  • 8 1
 And they feel heavy when you ride them. My wife tried her first e-bike that was over 50 lbs and really did not like it. We ended up with a Rise and it is much better for her without the extra weight to throw around.
  • 7 0
 Only lightweight ebike I've ridden is an Orbea Rise M20. You definitely can feel the extra weight sometimes, but you can still easily bunny hop a light e-mtb. That was really a surprise to me, how much it still felt and rode like a non-e bike. Can't say the same about the full-fat big ebikes I've tried. The lightweight e-mtb is much more attractive to me (don't own one yet, but at 56 years old, one is definitely in my future!)
  • 2 5
 Yes too heavy to load and put in a work stand and its hard on bike racks.







