Devinci Announces All-New E-Troy Lite & Yoann Barelli Shreds It

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci
We made a new bike, and we think it's next to perfect. It handles like your favorite trail bike and climbs like it has a motor. It’s available in objectively cool colours. And it’s made in Canada. Introducing the all-new E-Troy Lite: it has a motor – a small one, but a good one.
We took the “one bike, no excuses” personality of our Troy platform and crammed in just enough power to pack a noticeable punch on the way up, without weighing you down on descents. The Bosch Performance Line SX 55Nm motor and 400Wh battery let you get the most of every ride. No matter how small the window to get out. And it’s compatible with a range extender that adds 250 Wh. So, you can take on proper rides without running out of juice. Intended use: All-Mountain | 150mm Rear Travel | 160mm Fork | Mixed Wheels | 3 build options
E-TROY LITE GX AXS 12S
• Fork: RockShox Lyrik Ultimate Heavy Meadow
• Rear shock: RockShox Super Deluxe Ultimate
• Brakes: Magura MT5
• Weight: 19.50kg | 42.99lbs
• Available colour: AL13 Gloss | Silver
CAD $9,699.00 | USD $7,399.00
E-TROY LITE GX 12S
• Fork: Fox 36 Performance Elite Grip2
• Rear shock: Fox Float X Performance Elite
• Brakes: Sram Code Bronze Stealth
• Weight: 20.20kg | 44.53lbs
• Colour: AL13 Gloss | Silver
CAD $8,299.00 | USD $6,399.00
E-TROY LITE NX 12S
• Fork: RockShox Yari RC Fork
• Rear shock: RockShox Deluxe Select
• Brakes: Sram DB8
• Weight: 20.50kg | 45.19lbs
• Colour: Digital Lavender Gloss
CAD $6,999.00 | USD $5,499.00
MADE IN CANADA
The burning question: How much does it weigh? At 42.99lbs (seriously) the E-Troy Lite is light. While it’s not “I can’t believe this thing has a motor” light, the bike feels perfectly balanced at all times. The power delivery is smooth. The suspension kinematic of the Split Pivot is specifically developed for mixed wheels and the added weight of the drive unit. This gives the bike a lively and natural feel, no matter where you point it.
|We know there’s nothing magical about an e-bike: it’s a bike with a motor. But we believe there’s something special about a bike with a motor that rides like a bike without a motor.—Cycles Devinci
Take an E-Troy Lite out for a rip and see what you think. We think it could be the best bike we’ve ever made.
For more details about the new E-Troy Lite, including frame tech, complete specs and build options visit devinci.com
or contact your nearest Devinci dealer
.
Video: Brody Jones
Action Photography: Dylan Sherrard
Product Photography: Andy Vathis
Rider: Yoann Barelli
Location: Kamloops, British Columbia
ABOUT DEVINCI
On the surface, the rock of northern Quebec doesn’t seem like fertile soil for a bike brand. But look closer and see a community dedicated to the craft of welding bikes by hand. Witness a tight-knit riding scene steeped in hometown pride. See firsthand the expertise and influence of one of North America’s leading aluminum industries. Then take a step back. And you’ll realize that, while it looks different, this might be the most natural place for a bike brand on earth. You just have to trust the process. A land where passion is true, north and strong, and where expertise is unapologetically Canadian.
And made in Canada definitely helps too!
