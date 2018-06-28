PRESS RELEASES

Devinci Announces The All-New Troy

Jun 28, 2018
by Cycles Devinci  


PRESS RELEASE: Devinci


No two mountains are the same. And from the Rockies to Appalachians, the all-mountain Troy brings badass performance to some wickedly diverse terrain. Powered by our Testing is Everything modus, its fifth generation Split-Pivot platform increases bottom-out force, while its team-inspired geometry tames steep, rugged, unpredictable terrain. Power up steeps with finesse thanks to an axed-down short chainstay. And harness the stability-enhancing benefits of Super Boost 157 rear-axle spacing for high-speed confidence on the descent. The 2019 Carbon line-up is available now, while the aluminium models will drop late fall. Introducing the All-Mountain Troy. Point it toward the ranges and rip.

See the full lineup on DEVINCI.COM




THE 2019 TROY - WHAT'S NEW ?




1. Split Pivot
2. Super Boost 157
3. Threaded BB
4. FULL Carbon Frame (including rocker)
5. Relocated adjustable geo flip chip
6. Asymetric construction
7. Down Tube & Chainstay molded rubber protector
8. Two bottle cage position options
9. Low standover height
10. Dropper compatibility*
11. Chainring clearance 38T with 55.5mm chainline
12. Tire Clearance 29 x 2.4 | 27.5 x 2.8
13. Metric rear shock with Trunnion mount
14. Coil Compatible
15. Post mount 180mm
16. Now available in XS (27.5 only)
17. Compatible with FRG cup



FRAME TECHNOLOGIES



• 27.5 & 29 Options
Choose wheel size based on your physical size, riding style and personal preference. Now both 27.5 and 29er options are available on the Troy, each with 140mm of rear travel and a 150 or 160mm fork depending on the model.


• Super Boost Plus 157 rear spacing
Super Boost Plus 157 rear spacing optimizes chainstay span, as well as tire and front chain-ring clearance, while using a stiffer rear wheel.


• Full carbon frame
Send it with a full carbon frame that dumps weight, with improved response and stiffness

• Updated geometry
Updated geometry includes longer reach and a slacker head angle combined with a short chainstay for an agile, yet playful feel on the trail.

• Dual bottle cage position (size M to XL)
Dual-bottle cage positions synch a 500ml bottle with a piggyback or coil shock, or a 750ml bottle with the standard shock (size medium and up).





• Relocated adjustable geo flip chip
Relocated single geo flip chip is faster and easier to use while increasing rear-end frame stiffness.







• Threaded BB
Threaded BB for headache-free removal and maintenance.








• Molded downtube and chain stay protector
Reinforced downtube and chainstay protectors bolster durability for the rugged ride ahead.






• Internal Cable routing
Clean look of internal cable routing comes standard. Similar to the Spartan, the bike uses an interior port so you can secure cables with zips to nix shakes and rattles.


Geometry

Troy 29

Troy 27.5



GALLERY










AVAILABLE COLORS


TROY CARBON 29
Matte | Black, Bronze
Gloss | Zenith



TROY CARBON 27
Matte | Tectonic, Red
Gloss | Purple, Turquoise

See the full lineup on DEVINCI.COM


Rider: Spencer Rathkamp
Filmmaker: Austin White
Photographer: Satchel Cronk .


MENTIONS: @devinci


63 Comments

  • + 9
 This bike ticks all the boxes for me, geometrically it looks great, even has threaded bb so I can't really complain about the super boost plus thing. Might end up getting a new Devinci, haven't been on one since I sold my WLSN.
  • - 3
 Super boost plus. Still sounds like a joke... Much like the Flexx handlebar a few posts down... Are we sure it's not 1st April?...
  • + 0
 Dear superboost:




die.
  • + 9
 Looks like the seat tube has a boner.
  • + 2
 This frame is sooooo stiff it has to have one Razz
  • + 7
 Beautiful looking bike. Nice smooth lines in the frame design, can't say I don't like what Devinci is doing!
  • + 8
 Smooth lines? There is not a single tube or stay which is not "broken".
  • + 3
 Seems pricey for the spec, would rather see them spec'd with Fox 34/36 options on the 27.5 instead of Revelation/Pike. And in 29er I think I'd be looking at a Ripmo if I wanted a Weagle bike at this price point.
  • + 0
 Couldn't agree more. Plus, the 27.5+option to me is really not a positive.
  • + 3
 Only 2.4 on the rear and 66 HA that is sooo 2017

Just kiddin, that bike kick ass ????
  • + 3
 Seriously looks awesome; might be the next one. I'll even pass over Super Boost laser +.
  • + 2
 So superboost is happening whether we like it or not. Awesome. Two of my bikes, that are current year still on shop floors are obsolete. Thank you bike industry.
  • + 3
 Water bottle “check” 29inch “check” carbon “check” all good in my book
  • + 4
 Sweet Jesus, that thing is redonkulous! Love the new look!
  • + 2
 For once I’d love to see a comment board filled with people on LSD or Ecstasy. This bike is sooo great, good looking, good, I love this bike, I love it.
  • - 1
 Its before noon for me, so I can't drop any bombs or acid until at least after 12, so while my coffee this, looks exactly like every other bike that's been released this year.
  • + 3
 You need to switch sports. Everyone here is a miserable bastard.
  • + 2
 Or they need to launch every bike with a Doge dog-esque slide. Such boost. Much stiffness. So popular.
  • + 3
 Can someone please explain the hate?
  • + 3
 Is Brosnan moving to Devinci?
  • + 2
 Looking to Canyon color choice on spectral...black/bronze/gold seems to hip?
  • + 2
 Would be interested to know what the actual seat angle is, looks really slack
  • + 1
 The Geo charts are in the article
  • + 2
 @Spillner: yes I saw that , but that must be the effective SA. Never ever this thing has an actual SA of 75 with that bump in the seat post
  • + 2
 Nice bike. Will the BB be to low if I put a 140 fork on it? When are they making an aluminum version?
  • + 1
 hurey, the next new bike with 157 super boost...
seems like every new bike is gonna have this rear axle standard from now on.
love gettin f* by the industry again.
  • + 3
 Whenever I hear the words "Super Boost" I feel like throwing up.
  • + 1
 Remember when the Wreckoning was considered cutting edge and now, 3 years later, this is normal.
  • + 2
 Other sources also mention a aluminium version of the bike
  • + 0
 So for $11K CAD I can get a X01 Spec Troy still barely scraping under 30lbs.
Or I could go out and find any other top-spec 29er for $3-4K less than that...
  • + 1
 So 83mm BB shell size with 157 DH rear spacing? Didn't see on article or website.
  • + 1
 It’s a bike....threaded B.B. and better flip chip location are cool though.
  • + 1
 Jebus this frame design is marmite by the looks of the comments. Love it or Hate it?
  • + 0
 Now Devinci seems like giant. Good job :/
52,5mm metric trunnion shock. Please don’t.
Too short for a aggressive bike. I prefer the 2016 version.
  • + 3
 Super Boost Plus?! WTF?
  • + 2
 This bike is sooo great, good looking, good, I love this bike, I love it.
  • + 3
 Sounds like a Brosnan
  • + 1
 The crank on the 27.5 is to short and stubby????
  • + 0
 Sram - "we introduced the trunnion mount because there isn't enough clearance".
yeah sure
  • + 1
 Agree
  • + 2
 this is genius!
  • + 8
 It’s not a Scott mate
  • + 1
 Must have used some of that new lead impregnated carbon - 7.32 lbs frame!
  • + 1
 I hope their engineers resolved bearing fits and seal issues!!!
  • - 6
 Those comments make me feel good. It’s not only Polish people that like to shit on their own produce Big Grin I’m Polish BtW
  • - 2
 They also fixed their interpretation of internal cable routing for the dropper post. Too bad I’m already scared for life from working on Devinci bikes, I’m expecting another massive f*ck up in some other aspect of the design.
  • - 1
 I think I will just wait for the Chromag bouncy bike.
  • + 1
 purple AND turquoise!!! did el greco design this thing?
  • - 3
 Wow! That is an ugly bike! I stared in disbelief at the connection of seattube, seatstays and rocker link. That looks like the trainee learned all the possibilities of Solid Works. Add a flat face here, connect to bulge there, randomly... And the other trainee applied some stickers.
  • + 1
 So the Spartan is 3.24kg, and the Troy is 3.32kg.
Did I miss something?
  • + 1
 Reduced fork offset on the LTD version with an extra 10mm of travel....
  • + 1
 sooo I can buy 3 k frame alone, and cannot buy 'super boost' hub?
  • + 1
 It looks like they took the “old” frame and put it in a microwave
  • + 1
 Mint!
  • + 1
 Norbs
  • + 1
 Why the weenie shocks?
  • - 1
 Superboost blah blah comment explosions
  • - 2
 Why isn't the downtube straight, from headtube to BB, and pick up the lower shock mount in the process?
  • + 8
 It's all about that water bottle clearance.
  • + 0
 looks like a Merida
  • + 0
 Thought the same!
  • - 2
 I love the goggle / sunglasses cross enduro look (NOT).
