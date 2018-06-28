Devinci Announces The All-New Troy

• 27.5 & 29 Options
Choose wheel size based on your physical size, riding style and personal preference. Now both 27.5 and 29er options are available on the Troy, each with 140mm of rear travel and a 150 or 160mm fork depending on the model.
• Super Boost Plus 157 rear spacing
Super Boost Plus 157 rear spacing optimizes chainstay span, as well as tire and front chain-ring clearance, while using a stiffer rear wheel.
• Full carbon frame
Send it with a full carbon frame that dumps weight, with improved response and stiffness
• Updated geometry
Updated geometry includes longer reach and a slacker head angle combined with a short chainstay for an agile, yet playful feel on the trail.
• Dual bottle cage position (size M to XL)
Dual-bottle cage positions synch a 500ml bottle with a piggyback or coil shock, or a 750ml bottle with the standard shock (size medium and up).
• Relocated adjustable geo flip chip
Relocated single geo flip chip is faster and easier to use while increasing rear-end frame stiffness.
• Threaded BB
Threaded BB for headache-free removal and maintenance.
• Molded downtube and chain stay protector
Reinforced downtube and chainstay protectors bolster durability for the rugged ride ahead.
• Internal Cable routing
Clean look of internal cable routing comes standard. Similar to the Spartan, the bike uses an interior port so you can secure cables with zips to nix shakes and rattles.
