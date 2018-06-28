Devinci Announces The All-New Troy

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci

No two mountains are the same. And from the Rockies to Appalachians, the all-mountain Troy brings badass performance to some wickedly diverse terrain. Powered by our Testing is Everything modus, its fifth generation Split-Pivot platform increases bottom-out force, while its team-inspired geometry tames steep, rugged, unpredictable terrain. Power up steeps with finesse thanks to an axed-down short chainstay. And harness the stability-enhancing benefits of Super Boost 157 rear-axle spacing for high-speed confidence on the descent. The 2019 Carbon line-up is available now, while the aluminium models will drop late fall. Introducing the All-Mountain Troy. Point it toward the ranges and rip.



THE 2019 TROY - WHAT'S NEW ?



1. Split Pivot

2. Super Boost 157

3. Threaded BB

4. FULL Carbon Frame (including rocker)

5. Relocated adjustable geo flip chip

6. Asymetric construction

7. Down Tube & Chainstay molded rubber protector

8. Two bottle cage position options

9. Low standover height

10. Dropper compatibility*

11. Chainring clearance 38T with 55.5mm chainline

12. Tire Clearance 29 x 2.4 | 27.5 x 2.8

13. Metric rear shock with Trunnion mount

14. Coil Compatible

15. Post mount 180mm

16. Now available in XS (27.5 only)

17. Compatible with FRG cup



FRAME TECHNOLOGIES

• 27.5 & 29 Options

Choose wheel size based on your physical size, riding style and personal preference. Now both 27.5 and 29er options are available on the Troy, each with 140mm of rear travel and a 150 or 160mm fork depending on the model.





• Super Boost Plus 157 rear spacing

Super Boost Plus 157 rear spacing optimizes chainstay span, as well as tire and front chain-ring clearance, while using a stiffer rear wheel.



• Full carbon frame

Send it with a full carbon frame that dumps weight, with improved response and stiffness



• Updated geometry

Updated geometry includes longer reach and a slacker head angle combined with a short chainstay for an agile, yet playful feel on the trail.



• Dual bottle cage position (size M to XL)

Dual-bottle cage positions synch a 500ml bottle with a piggyback or coil shock, or a 750ml bottle with the standard shock (size medium and up).











• Relocated adjustable geo flip chip

Relocated single geo flip chip is faster and easier to use while increasing rear-end frame stiffness.















• Threaded BB

Threaded BB for headache-free removal and maintenance.

















• Molded downtube and chain stay protector

Reinforced downtube and chainstay protectors bolster durability for the rugged ride ahead.













• Internal Cable routing

Clean look of internal cable routing comes standard. Similar to the Spartan, the bike uses an interior port so you can secure cables with zips to nix shakes and rattles.





Geometry

Troy 29

Troy 27.5

GALLERY

AVAILABLE COLORS

TROY CARBON 29

Matte | Black, Bronze Gloss | Zenith

TROY CARBON 27

Matte | Tectonic, Red Gloss | Purple, Turquoise

Rider:

Filmmaker:

Photographer: