Devinci Announces the Selected Applicants for its 2024 Community Grant Program

Earlier this spring, we announced the introduction of a new Community Grant Program. This initiative has been created in partnership with "The Movement
" to support North American cycling clubs, trail associations, and other types of cycling organizations with financial assistance to fund development projects within their communities for 2024 and beyond.
After reviewing hundreds of applications, we are excited to announce the selected applicants of our Community Grant Program. Learn more about the six organizations who will receive support from Devinci, 'The Movement', and its partners this summer. RIDE LIKE A GIRL
CAMPBELL RIVER, BC
Ride Like a Girl (RLG) supports the development of young female mountain bike athletes by matching them with strong female mentors and role models. RLG provides an opportunity for young athletes to become leaders, as they are encouraged to give back to the community throughout their time in the program. Each year, RLG accepts applications from girls between the ages of 13 and 17 and matches the applicants with mentors from across British Columbia. The selection criteria for the applicants includes goals, prior experience, community involvement and volunteerism. During the year, RLG organizes events such as skills development, trail days, educational talks and community building social activities. The contribution:
Devinci and “The Movement” will support the creation of event material to be used at races, meet-ups, and clinics throughout 2024. They will also be able to lend their new event material kit to ambassadors and mentors who want to represent RLG at events, which will reduce the pressure on the volunteer board. This support will increase the capacity of RLG to deliver their programming in 2024. PEMBERTON VALLEY TRAIL
PEMBERTON, BC
The PVTA is a Registered not-for-profit Charity organization run primarily by volunteers with a mandate to build, maintain and advocate for trails in Pemberton, BC. They are unique to the Sea to Sky corridor in that the association encompasses multiple user groups, such as Mountain Bikers, Horse Riders, Moto users, Paragliders, Hikers, Trail Runners and in Winter even Cross Country Skiers! The Pemberton Valley Trails Association is committed to fostering collaborative relationships between all the user groups.The contribution:
Pemberton is only able to afford one part-time trail maintenance worker, and the riding community still relies heavily on volunteer labour from dedicated builders and dig days to keep up with trail work. Devinci will support with funding to support a community builder program where the PVTA can reimburse volunteers for tools, fuel and equipment costs on MTB system trails in exchange for a record of their hours.BIKE COCHRANE
COCHRANE, AB
Bike Cochrane is a cycling advocacy group in Cochrane Alberta. They were founded in 2018, at which time the cycling community was non existent, they had zero sanctioned trails and the town's connectivity via pathway was broken. In the 5 years they've been working, they have created an AMAZING cycling community. They have over 24km's of sanctioned trails and we are working closely with our town to make Active Transportation better and safer. In 2021, they started a youth mountain bike camp in and a Youth Enduro Race as well. Last year, they had their first Women's mountain bike retreat. The goal is to create a "Community Connected through Cycling" with a huge focus on getting more kids and families to fall in love with cycling.The contribution:
Devinci will help fund a mountain biking camp to increase participation in mountain biking for women and other underrepresented minorities—as well as create connections and empowerment for life.TRAIL BUILDERS MSA
MONT-STE-ANNE, QC
Trail Builders MSA is a non-profit organization dedicated to building and maintaining mountain bike trails. The main objective is to create quality trails at Mont Ste-Anne and offer a pleasant cycling experience, all in partnership with RCR. The mission of Trail Builders MSA is to develop and maintain quality trails that maintain a harmonious connection with nature and provide enriching experiences for users.The contribution:
Devinci will help with funding for the Vietnam trail. Trail Builders MSA will be able to extend this mountain bike trail diversifying the offer in the network. Thus, members of the different local clubs and riders from all around will be able to put their skills to the test with the improvement of a classic MSA trail.GORBA
GUELPH, ON
GORBA is a registered not-for-profit, volunteer organization committed to Mountain Bike riding in the greater Guelph area. They maintain two riding areas equaling over 1000 acres with almost 50 kms of varying trails. These two riding networks are possible through collaboration with many local landowners and dedicated volunteers. The Guelph Lake Trail system is open to the public and, Arkell Spring Grounds Trails are for members only. They also organize group rides and large social events for our members. These events are very inclusive accounting for requirements of different speed groups, women and for children.The contribution:
With the ever-growing popularity of mountain biking, trail maintenance and expansion requirements are at an all-time high. Devinci will fund a storage container to store tools within the trail network, making them easily accessible for volunteers who want to help with maintenance.HIGH DESERT DEVO
CORTEZ, CO
High Desert Devo is a youth mentorship program that utilizes mountain bikes as their tool. Their mission is to empower the youth of Montezuma County by fostering a lifelong passion for cycling. The organization provides after school mountain biking for riders ages 5-18. High Desert Devo also provide a mentorship program that aims to help riders become coaches, by hiring them to be assistant coaches with their teams. This allows for our teenage riders to develop leadership skills as well as helping spread the stoke for younger riders. Because what is cooler than learning how to ride a mountain bike .... learning how to ride a mountain bike from a teenager who goes to the same high school that they are going to attend.The contribution:
One element of that program is their bike loaner fleet. Devinci will provide Kobain hardtails to refresh their mountain bike fleet, allowing kids to go out with a rider for a 7-week session to learn how to ride and develop a lifelong passion for cycling.
This program is an initiative supported by key industry partners who share our vision of supporting the roots that grow the core of the sport. Devinci is honored to collaborate with Maxxis Tires, Abus, Fox, Race Face, Marzocchi, SDG Components, Maxima Racing Oils, and ODI Grips. Thanks to these partnerships, Devinci’s Community Grant Program and "The Movement" to which it is attached have the necessary resources and support to help bring something special to life in your communities.
