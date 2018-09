Devinci (Finally) Announces New Spartan 29

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci

“I wasn’t sure about it at first because I didn’t feel as fast as on my 27.5 race bike,” Oton says. “But when we started clocking timed runs, I realized I was actually a lot faster.”



Enhanced wheel size, on the other hand, has improved his long-distance endurance. “During an EWS race,” Oton continues, “any energy you can save by being comfortable and by carrying more speed through rough sections on 29s makes a huge difference at the end of the day.”

For more details on the not-so-secret Spartan 29, check out the specs on devinci.com . No surprise, this well-versed bike means business.

Our Spartan 29 makes its official global entry this week. But if you’ve been following its extensive orbital path, you won’t be shocked to learn that the new bike has already been heavily exercised on the track.Devinci athletes Keegan Wright and Damien Oton have tested various setups over the past several months, putting prototypes through the kind of diabolical bike bootcamp you’d expect from an insane Kiwi and a scary-fast Frenchman.Back in April, Oton piloted a pre-release Spartan 29 to a 3rd place overall finish during the second round of the 2018 Enduro World Series, in Manizales, Colombia. He charged back at the epic Megavalanche Alpe d’Huez where he took the win. He’d made the leap from 27.5 to the bigger wheel configuration following the team camp in Italy, where the bike’s enhanced stability at warp speeds, thanks to 165mm rear and upgraded 170mm travel in the fork, made him a believer.