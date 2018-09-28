PRESS RELEASES

Devinci (Finally) Announces New Spartan 29

Sep 28, 2018
by Cycles Devinci  


PRESS RELEASE: Devinci


Our Spartan 29 makes its official global entry this week. But if you’ve been following its extensive orbital path, you won’t be shocked to learn that the new bike has already been heavily exercised on the track.

Devinci athletes Keegan Wright and Damien Oton have tested various setups over the past several months, putting prototypes through the kind of diabolical bike bootcamp you’d expect from an insane Kiwi and a scary-fast Frenchman.

Back in April, Oton piloted a pre-release Spartan 29 to a 3rd place overall finish during the second round of the 2018 Enduro World Series, in Manizales, Colombia. He charged back at the epic Megavalanche Alpe d’Huez where he took the win. He’d made the leap from 27.5 to the bigger wheel configuration following the team camp in Italy, where the bike’s enhanced stability at warp speeds, thanks to 165mm rear and upgraded 170mm travel in the fork, made him a believer.


bigquotes“I wasn’t sure about it at first because I didn’t feel as fast as on my 27.5 race bike,” Oton says. “But when we started clocking timed runs, I realized I was actually a lot faster.”

Enhanced wheel size, on the other hand, has improved his long-distance endurance. “During an EWS race,” Oton continues, “any energy you can save by being comfortable and by carrying more speed through rough sections on 29s makes a huge difference at the end of the day.”


For more details on the not-so-secret Spartan 29, check out the specs on devinci.com. No surprise, this well-versed bike means business.

FRAME TECHNOLOGIES





• Split Pivot
Separates acceleration forces from braking forces. The result is a buttery smooth ride with hyperactive small bump compliance, increased traction and podium-crushing pedal stroke efficiency.

• Adjustable geo flip chip
Allows you to customize your ride to personal preference or specific trail type.





• Super Boost Plus 157 rear spacing
Super Boost Plus 157 rear spacing optimizes chainstay span, as well as tire and front chainring clearance, while using a stiffer rear wheel.







• Carbon Bashplate
Offer added protection against impact and front wheel projectiles.





• Internal cable routing
Clean look of internal cable routing comes standard. The bike uses an interior port so you can secure cables with zips to nix shakes and rattles.





• Low standover height
Deliver prime stand-over fit, with a super-low center of gravity for enhanced handling.

• Full carbon frame
Send it with a full carbon frame that dumps weight, with improved response and stiffness.





• Molded chainstay protector
Reinforced chainstay protectors bolster durability for the rugged ride ahead.







•Threaded BB
Threaded BB for headache-free removal and maintenance.



INTRODUCING THE SPARTAN 29




*S : 125MM, M : 150MM, L : 170MM, XL : 170MM
1. Split Pivot
2. Super Boost 157
3. Threaded BB
4. FULL Carbon Frame
5. Asymetric construction
6. Adjustable geometry
7. Molded chainstay protector
8. Low standover height
9. Dropper compatibility*
10. Chainring clearance 36T
11. Tire Clearance 29 x 2.5
12. Metric rear shock with Trunnion mount
13. Coil Compatible
14. Post mount 180mm disc brake
15. Compatible with FRG cup
16. Carbon bashplate






GEOMETRY


Spartan Carbon 29 & Aluminum 29





GALLERY











AVAILABLE COLORS



SPARTAN CARBON 29
Matte | Tecto, Red
Gloss | Green, Yellow




SPARTAN 29
Gloss | Black, Blue




PRICING & AVAILABILITY




Spartan Carbon 29 Build Kits – Pricing

-X01 Eagle 10699.00$ CAD | 8999.00$ USD | €9299.00 EUR
-GX Eagle LTD 6999.00$ CAD | 5899.00$ USD | €6099.00 EUR
-GX Eagle 6199.00$ CAD | 5199.00$ USD | €5399.00 EUR
-NX Eagle 5399.00$ CAD | 4539.00$ USD | €4799.00 EUR
-Frameset 3999.00$ CAD | 3369.00$ USD | €3499.00 EUR

Spartan Aluminum 29 Build Kits – Pricing

-GX Eagle 4799.00$ CAD | 3999.00$ USD | €4199.00 EUR
-NX Eagle 3999.00$ CAD | 3339.00$ USD | €3599.00 EUR
-Frameset 2599.00$ CAD | 2169.00$ USD | €2299.00 EUR



See the full lineup on DEVINCI.COM



Riders: Damien Oton , Keegan Wright
Editing: KSP Production
Filmmakers: Thibault Menu Visual / Eivo Media
Photographers: Sven Martin / Samuel Taillon


24 Comments

  • + 8
 Not keen on the seat post top tube junction.
  • + 4
 So I’m not the only one? Kills it for me.
  • + 1
 That is very odd looking and structurally????? I'm not going to find out personally.
  • + 1
 I scrolled down here looking for this comment. Looks terrible to me (especially as a structural engineer), and glad I'm not the only one.
  • + 4
 So boost 148 is dead? It seems like the industry as a whole is rolling 157 out very slowly instead of ripping the bandaid. People are going to complain either way so just rip it off and move on.

But I would not buy a 148 bike right now...
  • + 2
 44mm offset seems to have died already also.
  • + 3
 @MikeAzBS: picked up my re-laced 142 wheel on hope hubs last night from the shop and gotta say it made me stiffer than extra sooper boost 169
  • + 6
 4 bills for a frame. Moving up on SC and Yeti prices. Last year a carbon frame with the alloy rear was 2800. Times change I guess.
  • + 4
 I don't think anyone was "finally" waiting for another four bar linkage bike that is pretty much the same as any other. Let's be honest.
  • + 5
 Threaded bb. Would buy. Take note pretty much every other manufacturer.
  • + 4
 With an aluminum frame-only option!!!!!!! YESSSS!!!! Good job Devinci.
  • + 1
 that is as expensive as yesteryear carbon frames...meh.
  • + 5
 Finally, my next bike
  • + 2
 €3,499.00 EUR - I'm glad Devinci stands behind mtb community with reasonable and justifiable prices.
  • + 1
 Here we are with that stupid “Super Boost..” rediculous.
  • + 0
 Beautiful bike!! but the pricing is a joke compared to YT, Canyon, Commencal ...
  • - 2
 Devinci is no joke, I wouldn't mind paying more for a Devinci over a YT, Canyon, Commencal ...
  • + 5
 Actually european pricing is a joke
  • + 0
 @crashtor: and no doubt even worse in the UK!
  • + 1
 @crashtor: yeah 1000 EUR more based on the current exchange than the CDN price. Definitely Canadian friendly pricing. Whic i am glad for as I am think about Devinci in the spring.
  • + 1
 @Doogie711: maybe it's because in the EU they are backing they warranty with a good after sales services but not in Canada.
  • + 1
 Devinci has a lifetime warranty on their frames and isn't dealing consumer direct
  • + 2
 #boutF,ntime!!!
  • + 0
 Not a big fan of the aluminium frame. The inferior tube looks too twisted . It remind me a lot the trek remedy 29 from 2014.

