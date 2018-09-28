Devinci (Finally) Announces New Spartan 29

• Split Pivot
Separates acceleration forces from braking forces. The result is a buttery smooth ride with hyperactive small bump compliance, increased traction and podium-crushing pedal stroke efficiency.
• Adjustable geo flip chip
Allows you to customize your ride to personal preference or specific trail type.
• Super Boost Plus 157 rear spacing
Super Boost Plus 157 rear spacing optimizes chainstay span, as well as tire and front chainring clearance, while using a stiffer rear wheel.
• Carbon Bashplate
Offer added protection against impact and front wheel projectiles.
• Internal cable routing
Clean look of internal cable routing comes standard. The bike uses an interior port so you can secure cables with zips to nix shakes and rattles.
• Low standover height
Deliver prime stand-over fit, with a super-low center of gravity for enhanced handling.
• Full carbon frame
Send it with a full carbon frame that dumps weight, with improved response and stiffness.
• Molded chainstay protector
Reinforced chainstay protectors bolster durability for the rugged ride ahead.
•Threaded BB
Threaded BB for headache-free removal and maintenance.
Spartan Carbon 29 Build Kits – Pricing
-X01 Eagle 10699.00$ CAD | 8999.00$ USD | €9299.00 EUR
-GX Eagle LTD 6999.00$ CAD | 5899.00$ USD | €6099.00 EUR
-GX Eagle 6199.00$ CAD | 5199.00$ USD | €5399.00 EUR
-NX Eagle 5399.00$ CAD | 4539.00$ USD | €4799.00 EUR
-Frameset 3999.00$ CAD | 3369.00$ USD | €3499.00 EUR
Spartan Aluminum 29 Build Kits – Pricing
-GX Eagle 4799.00$ CAD | 3999.00$ USD | €4199.00 EUR
-NX Eagle 3999.00$ CAD | 3339.00$ USD | €3599.00 EUR
-Frameset 2599.00$ CAD | 2169.00$ USD | €2299.00 EUR
But I would not buy a 148 bike right now...
