Devinci Announces Brand New Wilson 29er DH Bike

Devinci’s flagship DH ride, The Wilson, first stormed the World Cup scene in 2011. Since then — from pocketing podiums to blazing parks — the bike has set the bar for both innovation and inspiration. Wilson’s lightweight, yet durable, aluminum front triangle is synergized with a rear carbon build for responsive performance that craves aggressive terrain. Coupled with EPS-molded frame tech, where vertical compliance meets lateral stiffness, high-speed handling enters the realm of unbeatable. And so does overall flow, thanks to the Wilson’s Split-Pivot suspension system, with savvy shock positioning that bucks muck and lowers your gravitational center. Wilson DH. Fierce by nature. A force by design.
THE 2019 WILSON 29 - WHAT'S NEW ?
1. 6066-T6 Aluminum frame – Made in Canada
2. Lifetime warranty
3. Low standover height
4. Full Carbon Seatstays
5. Split Pivot
6. Low rear shock mount
7. Asymmetrical construction
8. 2.5’’ maximum tire clearance
9. Carbon Bashplate
10. Chainstay & seatstay molded rubber protectors
11. Threaded BB
12. Adjustable geometry
13. Post mount 200mm
FRAME TECHNOLOGIES
• Low standover height
Deliver prime stand-over fit, with a super-low center of gravity for enhanced handling.
• 6066-T6 Aluminum frame – Made in Canada
Frames built from 6066-T6 tubesets offer superior durability, incredible stiffness, and a knockout strength-to-weight ratio exclusive to Devinci bikes.
• Threaded BB
Threaded BB for headache-free removal and maintenance.
• Adjustable geo flip chip
Allows you to customize your ride to personal preference or specific trail type.
• Carbon Bashplate
Offer added protection against impact and front wheel projectiles.
• 29 Options
Choose wheel size based on your physical size, riding style and personal preference. Now both 27.5 and 29er options are available on the Wilson.
• Low rear shock mount
Savvy shock positioning that bucks muck and lowers your gravitational center.
GeometryWilson 29
• Split Pivot
Separates acceleration forces from braking forces. The result is a buttery smooth ride with hyperactive small bump compliance, increased traction and podium-crushing pedal stroke efficiency.
GALLERY
AVAILABLE COLORS
PRICING & AVAILABILITY
See the full lineup on DEVINCI.COM
Wilson 29 Build Kits – Pricing
Available Now
-X01 DH $6,449 USD
-GX DH $4,199 USD
-Frameset $2,279 USD
Rider:
Dakotah NortonFilmmaker:
OSM filmsPhotographer:
Klemen Humar & Ross Bell
