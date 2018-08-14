PRESS RELEASES

Devinci Announces Brand New Wilson 29er DH Bike

Aug 14, 2018
by Cycles Devinci  


PRESS RELEASE: Devinci


Devinci’s flagship DH ride, The Wilson, first stormed the World Cup scene in 2011. Since then — from pocketing podiums to blazing parks — the bike has set the bar for both innovation and inspiration. Wilson’s lightweight, yet durable, aluminum front triangle is synergized with a rear carbon build for responsive performance that craves aggressive terrain. Coupled with EPS-molded frame tech, where vertical compliance meets lateral stiffness, high-speed handling enters the realm of unbeatable. And so does overall flow, thanks to the Wilson’s Split-Pivot suspension system, with savvy shock positioning that bucks muck and lowers your gravitational center. Wilson DH. Fierce by nature. A force by design.


THE 2019 WILSON 29 - WHAT'S NEW ?

1. 6066-T6 Aluminum frame – Made in Canada
2. Lifetime warranty
3. Low standover height
4. Full Carbon Seatstays
5. Split Pivot
6. Low rear shock mount
7. Asymmetrical construction
8. 2.5’’ maximum tire clearance
9. Carbon Bashplate
10. Chainstay & seatstay molded rubber protectors
11. Threaded BB
12. Adjustable geometry
13. Post mount 200mm


FRAME TECHNOLOGIES

• Low standover height
Deliver prime stand-over fit, with a super-low center of gravity for enhanced handling.

• 6066-T6 Aluminum frame – Made in Canada
Frames built from 6066-T6 tubesets offer superior durability, incredible stiffness, and a knockout strength-to-weight ratio exclusive to Devinci bikes.
• Threaded BB
Threaded BB for headache-free removal and maintenance.
• Adjustable geo flip chip
Allows you to customize your ride to personal preference or specific trail type.
• Carbon Bashplate
Offer added protection against impact and front wheel projectiles.
• 29 Options
Choose wheel size based on your physical size, riding style and personal preference. Now both 27.5 and 29er options are available on the Wilson.
• Low rear shock mount
Savvy shock positioning that bucks muck and lowers your gravitational center.
• Split Pivot
Separates acceleration forces from braking forces. The result is a buttery smooth ride with hyperactive small bump compliance, increased traction and podium-crushing pedal stroke efficiency.


Geometry
Wilson 29



GALLERY







AVAILABLE COLORS

Gloss | Black, Silver
Gloss | Red, Yellow


PRICING & AVAILABILITY

Wilson 29 Build Kits – Pricing
Available Now

-X01 DH $6,449 USD
-GX DH $4,199 USD

-Frameset $2,279 USD



See the full lineup on DEVINCI.COM



Rider: Dakotah Norton
Filmmaker: OSM films
Photographer: Klemen Humar & Ross Bell

MENTIONS: @devinci


27 Comments

  • + 14
 I wanted to write a comment that would start a keyboard war, but I can’t think of a good one. So, have a great week everyone. One day closer to the weekend!
  • + 1
 Thanks mate you too!
  • + 8
 Kudos for keeping a 27.5 option.
  • + 4
 I clicked through to the website and see that they are using the never seen before prototype RockShox DHX2 Shock
  • + 3
 Decent “value” for the money at first glance. They didn’t cheap out on anything egregious. Would rather have half the bike made in Canada than all the bike made in China.

This thing is going to be 3-4 grand less than some of the other 29 DH bikes coming out at MSRP.

Remember how the Gambler and the Maiden talked about how you could still run 26 on them. And how nobody actually ran them 26. I wonder how many people will actually run 27.5 on these.
  • + 4
 No Idler pulley...
are Idler pulleys going to be to 29er DH what water bottles are to enduro......?
  • + 1
 How does an idler pulley relate to wheelsize whatsoever? Do you even know the purpose of an idler pulley?
  • + 3
 Since when was a threaded BB a "feature"
I wouldn't buy a bike without that - pressfit is a piece of sh**
  • + 0
 yup, the solution to a problem no one had. press fit is nothing but a pain in the ass.!
  • - 1
 So a "Threaded BB for headache-free removal and maintenance" but yet it appears all of their trail bikes have press-fit? When will threaded BB be "in" again?
The only company i know of out there still using threaded on everything is Knolly, are there others?
  • + 1
 Here's hoping the Spartan 29 will have a threaded bb. Transition and Banshee also have threaded bbs on everything but I reckon there quite a few others. Even Specialized is using them on alot of bikes.
  • + 1
 Sorry devinci, you lost all my love for you with your poor customer service. Done with it.
  • + 2
 $6500 for the XO1 build! Giving Commencal a run for their money, eh?
  • + 4
 The most expensive build Commencal supreme is a $1000 less
  • - 1
 Who cares?? Where is the Spartan 29er? Does that mesn we need to wait even longer? Thought its gonna be released at CW Whistler... doubt they gonna release teo new bikes
  • + 1
 man these downhill wagon wheelers really seem to be gaining momentum
  • + 1
 1330 wb! Holy sheet
  • + 0
 No high single pivot suspension...?
  • + 0
 thats next years all new model
  • + 1
 actually if you rise the pivot and add an iddler your pretty close to an antidote darkmatter
  • + 1
 275isdead
  • + 3
 26 aint dead yet......
  • - 3
 No SRAM build?
  • + 5
 They're both sram builds...
  • - 1
 Looks like a Session.
  • - 1
 everyone is going MAD!
  • + 1
 "everyone is going 29"

fixed it for ya

Post a Comment



