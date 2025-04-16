Powered by Outside

Devinci Shares Insights to their Chainsaw Recall

Apr 16, 2025
by Cycles Devinci  
As many of you know, our gravity platform, the Chainsaw, was impacted by a recall last August. We initiated this voluntary safety recall because we are deeply committed to our riders’ safety. While only a few incidents occurred, the severity of the potential issue was significant, and as a brand, we were unwilling to create any risk for our valued customers. When you purchase a bike from us, we want you to feel safe at all times and ride with complete confidence. 

To remain transparent with our community, here’s a look behind the scenes at what has been happening within our factory over the past few months as we prepared to re-launch the Chainsaw. 

photo

Following the recall, our team of engineers and technicians got to work immediately. The process was not taken lightly. They conducted rigorous tests on more than sixty frames to pinpoint the issue and replicate the failure in our lab. These tests and further examinations revealed that, in specific cases, the penetration of the headtube welds was not optimal to withstand the demands this platform was designed for. During our investigations, we also discovered that the arrangement of tube junctions could lead to welds with insufficient penetration, compromising the required strength levels under high load. 

photo
Our team was able to recreate the types of failures we experienced, which alerted us to initiate this recall. Recreating those failures is crucial in understanding the issue.

We’re now 100% confident that the new Chainsaw for 2025, along with all replacement front triangles made for the previously impacted production runs, are solid and ready to take on everything they were designed for. We adjusted the tube cut geometry at the junctions to ensure consistent root weld penetration across all frames during production. This modification allows for better control of the weld's effective throat length, a key factor in ensuring its strength. In short, the updated front triangle now features a larger and stronger weld at the junction of the toptube, downtube, and headtube. This enhancement makes the front end of the bike more resistant to significant impacts and stresses. How do we know this? Testing. 

photo
The updated Chainsaw front triangle above is shown in a Finite Element Analysis. By simulating forces and loads, we can use the colour variations to identify sections at risk of deformation or material cracking.

Extensive testing has been conducted in our laboratory, including high-strength fatigue tests, ultimate strength tests, and front impact tests with varying weights. In each of these exercises, the goal was to subject the frame to forces far beyond what a rider would typically apply, and to quantify its resistance. These tests are designed to prevent material cracks and ensure that the welds are strong, durable, and capable of withstanding these rigorous conditions. 

photo
On the left, an updated Small Chainsaw frame is set up on the test bench for what we call an ultimate strength test. On the right, the desired result: tubes buckling instead of separating or cracking.

photo
Another version of an ultimate strength test. Once again, the desired outcome is downtube and toptube buckling rather than separation or cracking.


photo

After the lab tests, the frames underwent several months of real-world testing. This ensures not only durability but also that the ride quality meets our high standards. Think of this as the final step in our approval process. 

photo Kelsey Toevs
photo Kelsey Toevs

photo

photo Kelsey Toevs
Photo Kelsea Toevs

At Devinci, we take immense pride in our Canadian heritage, crafting high-quality aluminum bike frames since 1987. Our commitment has always been to build durable bikes that meet the needs of the most demanding riders. This recall may appear to be a misstep to some, but for us, it is an opportunity to stand behind our products, learn from our mistakes, shed more light on the Canadian bicycle manufacturing process, and continue to refine our local expertise. 

photo


Action Photography: Kelsey Toevs

94 Comments
  • 3551
 I get it. At least they handled things appropriately in my opinion. The transparency part is pretty key, and an extra step I doubt most brands would even consider. This wouldn't sway me from still considering their products if I'm honest.
  • 1081
 +1 for Devinci
  • 571
 Kudos to Devinci for baring it all. I wish we got a behind the scenes look like this after every recall, for the customer's ease of mind and just because its neat to see
  • 290
 100% agreed. I’d go as far as to say I’m more likely to buy in the future knowing they handled this so well.
  • 20
 A extra step they added was the double pass bodge weld
  • 1842
 I love how transparent Devinci is
  • 334
 totally. it’s almost like you can see right through them!
  • 122
 That's clear to see
  • 71
 daylight shining through
  • 50
 @owl-X: like a crack in the veneer.
  • 10
 @owl-X: cracking write up
  • 10
 Devin-see
  • 1604
 Kudos to Devinci, maybe some like Commencal could learn something from this.
  • 294
 Was just about to comment on this. Commencal absolutely needs to be more transparent. I’ve always wanted a supreme, but their frame’s durability and issues across the whole range is questionable
  • 313
 @iloveloam323: Commencal clearly doesn't care.
  • 31
 @chriskneeland: unfortunately
  • 66
 why? people still buy that junk
  • 243
 I had a Meta TR frame break in 2020 (supply chain armageddon, no stock anywhere) and within 4 days of initiating the claim, Commencal had the last XL frame in the world sitting at my door at zero cost to me. I then put that frame through hell (fair bit of bike park, dh trails, etc) and it held up very well. I was on my third wheelset by the time I sold that bike, and some days I regret having sold it.

Can't speak for others, but my experience with Commencal was stellar.
  • 111
 @chriskneeland: The staff care, the upper managers/owners do not
  • 183
 I tried my best!
  • 20
 @astonmtb: Yes. Yes you have
  • 14
 @iloveloam323: you do know they changed the Commencal name to

Commencrack !
  • 41
 The commencal v4 had an inherent design flaw and commencal upper management did everything in their power to weasel out of their warranty commitments:

www.pinkbike.com/forum/listcomments/?threadid=243188

Devinci, albeit a bit slow, has been stellar in upholding their warranty in my experience!
  • 10
 @iloveloam323: yup new meta v5 flexing, downgrading warranty ( at least in EU to 2 years ).. Before you would see every 2nd person on trail or park shreding Clash/meta/supreme now i barely see them anymore... I actually wanted Meta for some time, but now yikes i don't even wanna look at them. Big Grin
  • 10
 glad I still got my 14 yr old Mk1 furious frame hanging on the wall, for the apocolypse Built like a tank They can get it right when they want to......
  • 770
 This is the way to handle a recall - acknowledge it, take responsibility, include the community in the changes being made. More companies should be doing this, it really helps with customer retention and brand reputation. No one is going to fault Devinci for this, meanwhile Commencal, Pivot, Shimano and Rocky Mountain all had issues relating to this and their brands are still marred by their responses.
  • 140
 It also educates the community about how things can go wrong so we can be more informed moving forward.
  • 414
flag zoobab2 (Apr 16, 2025 at 9:18) (Below Threshold)
 Shimano XT dérailleurs break like cheese. I have collected pictures of so many broken ones on social networks after i broke mine.
  • 161
 @zoobab2: I’d bet there are even more photos of unbroken ones.
  • 53
 You left Canyon off your list. Worst warranty support I've seen in 30+ years of mtb ownership
  • 30
 @sfarnum: And your point being?
  • 51
 @WhateverBikes: Shimano sells a lot of derailleurs (more than any other brand on the planet I’d assume), and photos of a few broken ones is not evidence that they break more often than other derailleurs.
  • 10
 @zoobab2: I certainly agree with the 12 spd derailleurs they have been making. Haven't ran one since 2023 when i went through 3 Shimano derailleurs in one season, all the while thinking about the 4 yr old (at the time, and still running) XO that continued to be perfect. Maybe it's better now but after that it's XO mechanical only for m
  • 10
 @sfarnum: there have definitely been QC issues with Shimano past several yrs which is disappointing given how generally reliable they once were
  • 20
 @sfarnum: Fair enough.
Then again, if several pictures of broken ones OF THE SAME MODEL are appearing online, it could very well point to a problem in the production/design of that model.

Let's put it this way, if 30% of a certain product failed, and people posted about it, and the brand brushed it off with saying 'well, there more of them out there that *aren't* broken', for sure that wouldn't go down too well.
  • 23
 @WhateverBikes: …and my original comment was pointing out that you ignore photos of unbroken xt mechs and only engage with photos of broken mechs. This is called confirmation bias: thedecisionlab.com/biases/confirmation-bias
  • 12
 @sfarnum: I don't ignore them.
My point was this:
Let's say a failure rate of 3% for any given product is acceptable. Those who have such a failure, will complain online possibly, and try to get warranty. If that works for most of them, fine. No one will make a big fuss about it, and the general public won't notice - despite the few people complaining online.
Now in my example, the failure rate was 30%. I think we can agree that is not acceptable.
In that case, way more people will complain, other people and cycling media will start to notice, and the brand will have to act swiftly, with thorough action, to avoid a PR problem.
Now, let's go to your reaction: "I’d bet there are even more photos of unbroken ones". My point was that that statement would be true even in my example of a 30% failure rate, so that fact does *not* mean there isn't a problem with that amount of failures.
  • 540
 What a refreshingly grown up response to what becomes a PR disaster for most brands. As much as a Von Mises or strain chart with a muddied legend doesn't tell you much, the approach as a whole tells you everything you need to know about the trustworthiness of the brand. This puts Devinci way up the list of brands to consider for me.
  • 93
 Seeing the bent frames that aren't cracked means a lot to me. Means it fails in the middle of the tube rather than at the ends.
  • 260
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: Yes, it fails but only under loads far beyond what a rider would typically apply.
What you're seeing is tube buckling, and that’s exactly what we want in an extreme load scenario. It means the frame is doing its job: preserving integrity. A head tube detaching? Now that’s what you don’t want.
  • 10
 @90sMTBEnjoyer: I assume you aren't being sarcastic, because yes this should mean a lot to you! It's the difference of stopping a ride early after bending your frame riding out from a huge impact, and a career ending concussion/dentist bill.
  • 20
 @L0rdTom: I'm not being sarcastic, the ideal weld is one that stays intact when the tubes are pushed past elastic deformation.
  • 10
 @cyclesdevinci: Does this provide you with new baseline testing standards across the range?
  • 450
 #longlivechainsaw
  • 292
 I am loving Devinci more and more and more with each passing season.
Now, if they give consumers more options for bikes with normal boost vs super/silly boost, I think more people will shift towards them as a brand...ESPECIALLY in this modern tariff world.
  • 290
 Insufficient penetration. That’ll get ya every time
  • 170
 That’s why my wife has a boyfriend
  • 261
 Knowing that major MTB brands read PB comments and some of them take the key/common responses seriously… This is a great example of brand awareness/consideration content.

Comments here often get silly, harsh, just dumb but they still do serve as a voice of [older] enthusiasts who spend money on mountain f*cking bicycles.

So, please, stop all this BS marketing and just prove what you stand for. It’s actually super easy to stand out on such core platforms like PB and Vital. You don’t need millions or external consultants. Just talk/listen to your customers and riders-employees who still give some shit about your brand.

Devinci definitely is on my radar now.
  • 260
 Yep. Own it and people will respect you.
  • 191
 Hell Devinci wasn't really on my radar for next bike but this is making me reconsider!
  • 120
 Really amazing to see the transparency and follow through to remedy an issue so thoroughly by a company...this was actually a good read and opens your eyes to kinds of testing and diligence a good company can have. Good for them, I didn't have any real opinion on them before this now i do now and it's ready positive...
  • 140
 Interesting. Wild how much goes into making these bikes. Always loved the brand
  • 101
 Glad to see Devinci taking responsibility and taking the necessary steps to improving their design and keep customers updated. A lot of other companies should take note of this. Good customer service goes a long ways. I still want a Devinci
  • 120
 I f*cking love Devinci; Wilson 29er was a beast, miss that bike
  • 100
 Fire up the Wilson jigs and get that rolling!
  • 60
 I'm sold. Absolutely standout transparency and customer support on display here. Also very cool to see your destructive testing methodology. Will be keeping a close eye on what you guys get up to in the future. Actions like this make a brand easily recommendable to fellow riders, even if I can't personally speak to owning one.
  • 70
 Interesting - thanks for the report
  • 70
 This is a proper response.
  • 91
 Well done Davinci!
  • 190
 Devinci Wink
  • 30
 Currently with an American brand I bought a couple seasons ago that I'm happy with, but, there exists a world in the not so distant future where I'll be looking to build up an as Canadian as possible bike and Devinci is a strong contender.
  • 41
 Their poor lawyers must have been having palpations about their plan to do this. Kudos to them for doing it anyway. As much as most companies would love to do this, I don't think many can take the legal risk.
  • 20
 100% best thing to do, love seeing the behind the scenes, allows me to understand a lot more of the process and rather than just worrying about the welds, we got to see the testing, understand it and makes me want one, nice job guys.
  • 51
 This is great to see. Well done, DeVinci! I'd love to see this kind of openness from more brands.
  • 40
 Well done. Around here, even people who don't ride Devinci are proud of Devinci. Keep up the good work!
  • 40
 Classy move DeVinci! That is how you handle this, give an extra Maudite to your marketing Team.
  • 10
 Imagine if this was the car industry? Steering racks falling off cars potentially causing fatalities. There are laws that mandate safety recalls. There should be in the bike industry too. I've seen some shocking bike designs over the years and even worse quality control during manufacture. We get charged £5,000 for a product that costs £500 at source. The bike industry should start spending more to police the manufacture process and protect the end user from losing their teeth or worse
  • 61
 Long live Chainsaw!
  • 33
 Interesting that Devinci releases a bike to the public that has an alarming number of failures, recalls it, shows what happened and how they're fixing it, and they're considered an exemplary brand doing things right.

Pivot releases a prototype bike to a team of test riders, has a failure, recalls all of the prototypes of that model from the whole team, shows what happened and how they fixed it, and people still mention it every time the production model is pictured even though the prototype version and the production version have significantly different build methods.

Not a dig at Devinci. I think their bikes look great and I'd have gotten one if it made sense for me (I also don't own a Pivot, either; superboost is incompatible with the way I like to manage my bike stuff). I could see a time in the future that I'd own a Devinci. I don't see a time in the future that I'd own a Pivot (unless I pick it up used at a great price).

Just a thought about the fickle nature, inherent biases, and short memories of PB commenters.
  • 30
 We need to clarify something here. The term “an alarming number of failures” isn’t accurate in the context of this recall. The number of reported incidents was very low. That said, the potential severity of the issue was significant enough that we felt a full recall was the responsible course of action.
  • 20
 @cyclesdevinci: All good!

I guess I was viewing it as "alarming to you guys." I didn't get the impression that there were a large number of failures but more like there were enough failures that you wanted to take a big step step to fix it.

I can't go back and edit the comment but I think that definitely is an important distinction to make!
  • 11
 I own a Spartan and would hope to own a Chainsaw some day. The high split pivot is pure magic over rough terrain. I just don't ride park enough to justify it. Maybe a freeride bike?
  • 23
 One thing that strikes me is that Davinci could have saved themselves a lot of bother by doing all the destruction testing in their lab BEFORE selling the bike to the public,not after the failures started. Is that not the point of testing? Kudos to them for fessing up but maybe get the testing done first ,then the fault would have emerged before a customer had even slung a leg over it.
  • 20
 I want chainsaw frame, where i can get one in EU?
  • 31
 big kudos for transparency, rare to see folks do that these days
  • 10
 Transparency is the new marketing and public relations. Don't kid yourself.
  • 10
 @cyclesdevinci needs to get more replacements out, I'm still waiting on my replacement front triangle
  • 10
 Do you know the stress values ​​applied to, for example, the headset and bottom bracket? For DH?
  • 11
 Good job, Devinci. THIS is how you handle a safety recall. Take notes, Commencal.
  • 21
 Great bike company!🤘🤘
  • 1112
 Just get a Knolly. Saw a while back those welds were the only things left after a wildfire consumed a house.
  • 51
 +1 on this. I have 2 Knolly Chilcotins. The current one and the prev gen. Never had an issue and their customer support is amazing. Can’t say the same about the 2 GT bikes I’ve cracked within half a year.
  • 28
flag vr6ix (Apr 16, 2025 at 17:11) (Below Threshold)
 I love the random handful of PBer's that incessantly down-vote anything Knolly in the comments, it's right up there with the Koolade-drinking libtards regurgitating MSM politics on an MTB website lolwtfbbq 4th gen Endorphin over here, likely adding a Chili or a Warden next season. And it's flat where I live compared to anything good!
  • 20
 Have a Chilcotin and it is amazing, my only ask would be higher stack Smile
  • 21
 Respek
  • 21
 Bon Chance!!!
  • 11
 I'm more likely to consider a Devinci after reading this.
  • 33
 what caused that
  • 81
 welds are weak points and that's a high stress point. Real world testing finds issues that you can never find. Reality is, small brand, lack of budget for testing, somewhat poor design. Also 99% of their customers are super high level riders not beginners. Hard market to sell to. They break everything.
  • 21
 @BermSkid72: Yeah this was marketed as the frame to go HAM on.
Below threshold threads are hidden







