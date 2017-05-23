PINKBIKE TECH

Spartan vs Spartan: Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks

May 23, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks Madiera EWS
  Damien Oton and Theo Galy's Devinci Spartans

Devinci's two French riders, Damien Oton and Theo Galy have become staples in the upper portion of the results sheet at the EWS events and Madeira was no different. Damien finished the massive weekend of riding in third while his teammate, Theo finished off in seventh. The two were riding the Devinci Spartan and their bikes are decked out with gear from SRAM and Rockshox, but there are some differences between their setups.

Bike Details
• Devinci Spartan
• Rockshox Lyrik
• Rockshox Monarch Plus RC3
• Race Face Turbine Wheels
• SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes
• SRAM X0 cranks
• E*Thirteen TRSr guide
• Maxxis tires


Damien Oton sports the black armband in memory of his friend and Devinci teammate.
Theo Galy all smiles after a very long day.

Damien Oton
Height – 5'7" / 170cm
Weight – 68kg / 150lbs
Riding Style (according to Theo) – Fast and precise but collects soil samples too often.

• Frame Size – Medium
• Tire choice/size – Front: Maxxis Minion DHR2 2.4 3C DH casing. Rear: Aggressor 2.3 TR DD casing
• Tire pressures – Front ~21psi / Rear ~25psi

Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks Madiera EWS
Oton was running a Maxxis DHR2 up front with a DH casing.


Suspension
• Travel – Front 170mm / Rear 165mm
• Pressures/Coil – Front: Air w/ 66psi, 3 tokens / Rear: 135psi, 6 bands
• Damper settings – Front: Compression open / Rebound 7 clicks out
• Rear: Rebound – Slower than usual


Cockpit
• Bar height – 20mm under the stem, 20mm rise bars
• Roll – Neutral
• Bar width – 750mm
• Stem length – 40mm

Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks Madiera EWS
15mm of spacers under the 40mm stem.


• Saddle position – Centred/Neutral on rails
• Tilt – Pretty neutral for trail riding
• Dropper – 125mm

• Brake lever position – Flat, very flat.
• Lever throw – Quick bite
• Lever extension – Closer to the grip
• Rotor size – 180mm front and rear
• Chainring/Cranks – 36t ring on 170mm cranks



Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks Madiera EWS
Damien's brake levers are really flat.


Any customizations or peculiarities?
• Levers are among the flattest in the EWS
• Prototype Foam/Rubber grips
• Grip tape on levers and triggers
• Tubeless front and rear
• Prefers to stash spare tube in jersey
• Runs his rebound in the fork 1–2 clicks slower in the wet
Theo Galy
Height – 5'8" / 173cm
Weight – 72kg / 159lbs
Riding Style (according to Damien ) – Fast and smooth. Way better at memorizing stages than me

• Frame Size – Medium
• Tire choice/size – Front: Minion DHF 2.5 3C DD casing. Rear: Aggressor 2.3 TR DD casing
• Tire pressures – Front ~23psi / Rear ~25psi

Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks Madiera EWS
Theo opted for the Minion DHF in the front and went with the DD casing.

Suspension
• Travel – Front 170mm / Rear 165mm
• Pressures/Coil – Front: Air w/ 68psi, 2 tokens / Rear: 140psi, 6 bands
• Damper settings – Front: Compression open / Rebound 7 clicks out
• Rear: Rebound – Slow but little faster than Damien


Cockpit
• Bar height – 15mm under the stem, 20mm rise bars
• Roll – Neutral
• Bar width – 750mm
• Stem length – 50mm

Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks Madiera EWS
Theo's front end is a little lower and longer than Damien's.


• Saddle position – Little back on rails
• Tilt – Neutral for trail riding
• Dropper – 150mm

• Brake lever position – A touch flatter than average
• Lever throw – More modulation with a bite fairly far the grip
• Lever extension – Neutral not too close not too far
• Rotor size – 200mm front and rear
• Chainring/Cranks – 34t ring on 170mm cranks


Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks Madiera EWS
Theo's levers are a little flatter than average, but there's nothing wild here.

Any customizations or peculiarities?
• ODI Ruffian grips
• Grip tape on levers and triggers.
• Tubeless front and rear
• Prefers to stash spare tube in jersey
• Both Theo and Damien are running the OneUp EDC in the steerer tube

Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks Madiera EWS
Theo runs his brake lever reach closer than Damian, but his levers aren't as high/flat.
Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks Madiera EWS
Theo's brake levers are still flatter than average but don't have the same aggressive angle as Damien's.

Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks Madiera EWS
Damien prefers the feel of the Mallet DH pedal...
Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks Madiera EWS
While Theo prefers the Mallet E.

Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks Madiera EWS
Damien runs a little more coverage in the fender department...
Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks Madiera EWS
and Theo is fine with a regular Marsh Guard.


MENTIONS: @devinci


Must Read This Week
First Look: Intense's New 29er DH Bike
71880 views
Nino Schurter's Custom Scott Spark RC- XC World Cup Round 1, Nove Mesto
69325 views
Pimp My Bike – A Money Can't Buy Prize With Push Industries
61575 views
Pivot Mach 5.5 Carbon – First Ride
61421 views
Mr Wolf Banger Tire Insert - First Ride
60906 views
The Olympic Bike: Developing the Scott Spark
52376 views
Recon Gen-2 R5 Shuttle Rack – Review
50755 views
Joel Anderson, The Pinner - Video
44843 views

17 Comments

  • + 14
 Damn, those levers are as flat as Florida.
  • + 8
 black arm bands for Stevie?
  • + 8
 Cool idea with the comparison!!
  • + 4
 It's really satisfying how Galy is only slightly larger than Oton and their bike setups reflect that in equally small proportions.
  • + 3
 Those seem surprisingly normal pressures in the forks for people racing at this level!
  • + 2
 How are these guys setting up their Maxxis DH tires tubeless? Just curious.. the DHF DH casing are a pain in the ass.
  • + 1
 maybe they got the newly announced Tubeless Ready DH casing tires. Not for sale yet.
  • + 3
 Lead up to the new spartAn release?
  • + 1
 Damn. Your own custom molded mud guard? That's when you know you're the man!
  • + 1
 Hey devinci, is there a new spartone carbone coming anytime soon?
  • + 1
 I heard Crankworx
  • + 2
 Cool, bikes.
  • + 1
 That's hot.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035231
Mobile Version of Website