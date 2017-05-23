Spartan vs Spartan: Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks

| Damien Oton and Theo Galy's Devinci Spartans
Devinci's two French riders, Damien Oton and Theo Galy have become staples in the upper portion of the results sheet at the EWS events and Madeira was no different. Damien finished the massive weekend of riding in third while his teammate, Theo finished off in seventh. The two were riding the Devinci Spartan and their bikes are decked out with gear from SRAM and Rockshox, but there are some differences between their setups.
Bike Details
• Devinci Spartan
• Rockshox Lyrik
• Rockshox Monarch Plus RC3
• Race Face Turbine Wheels
• SRAM Guide Ultimate brakes
• SRAM X0 cranks
• E*Thirteen TRSr guide
• Maxxis tires
Damien Oton
Height – 5'7" / 170cm
Weight – 68kg / 150lbs
Riding Style (according to Theo) – Fast and precise but collects soil samples too often.
• Frame Size – Medium
• Tire choice/size – Front: Maxxis Minion DHR2 2.4 3C DH casing. Rear: Aggressor 2.3 TR DD casing
• Tire pressures – Front ~21psi / Rear ~25psi
Oton was running a Maxxis DHR2 up front with a DH casing.
Suspension
• Travel – Front 170mm / Rear 165mm
• Pressures/Coil – Front: Air w/ 66psi, 3 tokens / Rear: 135psi, 6 bands
• Damper settings – Front: Compression open / Rebound 7 clicks out
• Rear: Rebound – Slower than usual
Cockpit
• Bar height – 20mm under the stem, 20mm rise bars
• Roll – Neutral
• Bar width – 750mm
• Stem length – 40mm
15mm of spacers under the 40mm stem.
• Saddle position – Centred/Neutral on rails
• Tilt – Pretty neutral for trail riding
• Dropper – 125mm
• Brake lever position – Flat, very flat.
• Lever throw – Quick bite
• Lever extension – Closer to the grip
• Rotor size – 180mm front and rear
• Chainring/Cranks – 36t ring on 170mm cranks
Damien's brake levers are really flat.
Any customizations or peculiarities?
• Levers are among the flattest in the EWS
• Prototype Foam/Rubber grips
• Grip tape on levers and triggers
• Tubeless front and rear
• Prefers to stash spare tube in jersey
• Runs his rebound in the fork 1–2 clicks slower in the wet
Theo Galy
Height – 5'8" / 173cm
Weight – 72kg / 159lbs
Riding Style (according to Damien ) – Fast and smooth. Way better at memorizing stages than me
• Frame Size – Medium
• Tire choice/size – Front: Minion DHF 2.5 3C DD casing. Rear: Aggressor 2.3 TR DD casing
• Tire pressures – Front ~23psi / Rear ~25psi
Theo opted for the Minion DHF in the front and went with the DD casing.
Suspension
• Travel – Front 170mm / Rear 165mm
• Pressures/Coil – Front: Air w/ 68psi, 2 tokens / Rear: 140psi, 6 bands
• Damper settings – Front: Compression open / Rebound 7 clicks out
• Rear: Rebound – Slow but little faster than Damien
Cockpit
• Bar height – 15mm under the stem, 20mm rise bars
• Roll – Neutral
• Bar width – 750mm
• Stem length – 50mm
Theo's front end is a little lower and longer than Damien's.
• Saddle position – Little back on rails
• Tilt – Neutral for trail riding
• Dropper – 150mm
• Brake lever position – A touch flatter than average
• Lever throw – More modulation with a bite fairly far the grip
• Lever extension – Neutral not too close not too far
• Rotor size – 200mm front and rear
• Chainring/Cranks – 34t ring on 170mm cranks
Theo's levers are a little flatter than average, but there's nothing wild here.
Any customizations or peculiarities?
• ODI Ruffian grips
• Grip tape on levers and triggers.
• Tubeless front and rear
• Prefers to stash spare tube in jersey
• Both Theo and Damien are running the OneUp EDC in the steerer tube
Theo runs his brake lever reach closer than Damian, but his levers aren't as high/flat.
Theo's brake levers are still flatter than average but don't have the same aggressive angle as Damien's.
Damien prefers the feel of the Mallet DH pedal...
While Theo prefers the Mallet E.
Damien runs a little more coverage in the fender department...
and Theo is fine with a regular Marsh Guard.
