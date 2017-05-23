Spartan vs Spartan: Devinci Enduro Team Bike Checks

Damien Oton

Height – 5'7" / 170cm

Weight – 68kg / 150lbs

Riding Style (according to Theo) – Fast and precise but collects soil samples too often.



• Frame Size – Medium

• Tire choice/size – Front: Maxxis Minion DHR2 2.4 3C DH casing. Rear: Aggressor 2.3 TR DD casing

• Tire pressures – Front ~21psi / Rear ~25psi





Oton was running a Maxxis DHR2 up front with a DH casing. Oton was running a Maxxis DHR2 up front with a DH casing.





Suspension

• Travel – Front 170mm / Rear 165mm

• Pressures/Coil – Front: Air w/ 66psi, 3 tokens / Rear: 135psi, 6 bands

• Damper settings – Front: Compression open / Rebound 7 clicks out

• Rear: Rebound – Slower than usual





Cockpit

• Bar height – 20mm under the stem, 20mm rise bars

• Roll – Neutral

• Bar width – 750mm

• Stem length – 40mm





15mm of spacers under the 40mm stem. 15mm of spacers under the 40mm stem.





• Saddle position – Centred/Neutral on rails

• Tilt – Pretty neutral for trail riding

• Dropper – 125mm



• Brake lever position – Flat, very flat.

• Lever throw – Quick bite

• Lever extension – Closer to the grip

• Rotor size – 180mm front and rear

• Chainring/Cranks – 36t ring on 170mm cranks









Damien's brake levers are really flat. Damien's brake levers are really flat.