Devinci Global Racing Steps Away from Enduro World Cups

Mountain bike racing has always resonated deeply in our roots here at Devinci. It's easy to say that every one of us here are strong racing fans. We've been part of the Enduro World Series and what it has become since the early days, and as the sport evolves, so does Devinci. The last few months at Devinci have been filled with amazing stories, new products, a fresh brand identity, with new values & vision.



After careful consideration, in alignment with our evolving vision, we have decided not to field a team for the Enduro World Cup in 2024. This decision was not taken lightly, and it reflects a shift in our focus towards different aspects of our brand and the mountain biking community.



Our commitment to the sport of mountain biking remains unwavering, and we will always continue to support riders, ambassadors, grassroots racing, and the broader mountain biking community in various ways. This includes our dedication to producing bikes here in Canada that empower riders of all levels to quench their thirst for freedom.



While we won't be participating in the Enduro World Cup in 2024, we are really excited about the future and the opportunities it holds, including an important announcement coming in only a few weeks’ time. We look forward to continuing to share more about our ‘We Make Riders’ vision and the exciting upcoming developments.



We want to express our gratitude to the riders, fans, and partners who have supported us throughout our journey in the Enduro World Series, and the Enduro World Cup. Your passion and dedication to the sport will continue to inspire us. — Devinci