Devinci Global Racing Steps Away from Enduro World Cups

Sep 16, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
photo

It appears that Devinci Global Racing will be joining Ibis Racing in not returning to the World Cup circuit in 2024.

Just a day after the news from Ibis, Greg Callaghan and Evan Wall have posted on social media sharing the news that it is the "end of the road for Devinci Global Racing as we know it." Both riders have revealed in their posts that they are uncertain of their situations for next year at this current time but they state that they still plan to continue racing with Greg saying: "I’ll be back next year, whether it’s in my van or under a team tent, is still TBC. I’ve been here since the start, and I’ll be here for another while yet!"

Devinci has provided Pinkbike with the following statement:

bigquotesMountain bike racing has always resonated deeply in our roots here at Devinci. It's easy to say that every one of us here are strong racing fans. We've been part of the Enduro World Series and what it has become since the early days, and as the sport evolves, so does Devinci. The last few months at Devinci have been filled with amazing stories, new products, a fresh brand identity, with new values & vision.

After careful consideration, in alignment with our evolving vision, we have decided not to field a team for the Enduro World Cup in 2024. This decision was not taken lightly, and it reflects a shift in our focus towards different aspects of our brand and the mountain biking community.

Our commitment to the sport of mountain biking remains unwavering, and we will always continue to support riders, ambassadors, grassroots racing, and the broader mountain biking community in various ways. This includes our dedication to producing bikes here in Canada that empower riders of all levels to quench their thirst for freedom.

While we won't be participating in the Enduro World Cup in 2024, we are really excited about the future and the opportunities it holds, including an important announcement coming in only a few weeks’ time. We look forward to continuing to share more about our ‘We Make Riders’ vision and the exciting upcoming developments.

We want to express our gratitude to the riders, fans, and partners who have supported us throughout our journey in the Enduro World Series, and the Enduro World Cup. Your passion and dedication to the sport will continue to inspire us. Devinci


bigquotesAll good things must come to an end, and this weekend marks the end of the road for @devinciglobalracing as we know it. It’s been a privilege to be a part of a brand with such a rich racing heritage for the last 4 years and leave my own mark on their history. Devinci has an exciting direction in mind for the future and enduro racing unfortunately doesn’t fit with that right now.

At the moment I don’t know what my future holds, all I know is that this definitely isn’t the end of racing for me. I’ll be back next year, whether it’s in my van or under a team tent, is still TBC. I’ve been here since the start, and I’ll be here for another while yet!

#bikesareclass, and they always will be, so let’s end this one on a high here in Chatel! Greg Callaghan


bigquotesSo thankful for the past two years with @devinciglobalracing ! Going into the last race of the year, and the last race with the team, so we’ll make the best of it!

Crazy how time flies, so many good memories, jokes, and learning moments with the team. I always had good guidance from @greg_callaghan , bike was always in good sorts thanks to @ciaransullivan_ , and @basmajor kept us in line and provided the hype every day, whether we were travelling, practicing or racing.

I’m not 100% sure what the plan is for the coming years yet, but one way or another I’ll be continuing to race bikes! It will be excited to see what the future holds for Devinci as well, stepping back from racing, but starting new projects and support for others closer to their home.

Thanks @cyclesdevinci for bringing me in and helping me grow, making the dream come true! Evan Wall

We hope that all the riders affected by this and other potential team shutdowns are able to find some level of support to continue racing next season.

49 Comments
  • 22 4
 Honest question: Are there too many bike brands out there right now? On the one hand it's good for competition and innovation (whether it be tech innovation, or service stuff like what Trek is trying to do, or just prices). On the other hand, I can buy the same high pivot bike from like 9 different companies right now, the same horst link bike from like 9 different companies, the same VPP bike from like 5 different companies, etc. And they'll all kill it. And I'll have the bike for 5 years at this point and not much will change in that time span - the bike will still shred and the only thing holding me back will still be my riding skill and not the tech.
  • 3 0
 This is a very valid concern. As our market matures there will be more consolidation and less differentiation between brands. As is, we have 30 different brands selling almost identical products with most made in the same factories with the same geometry and the same kinematics. Branding is the only differentiator and that's not sustainable for everyone.
  • 6 0
 The market will decide how many brands it can support (as it is right now). There may be too many for current conditions. I think the bigger issues are 1. Overall bike improvement has plateaued much like skis and snowboards or iPhones. Not a ton to sell other than new colors and tweaks on form factors, no matter how hard they try to tell us they have the next must-have improvement. 2. YouTubers and social media influencers sell more bikes then race teams.
  • 1 0
 Yep there are too many bike brands that all do the essentially the same thing. So price, support and features start to become more of a differentiating factor. Being a big company helps massively with that. I wouldn't be surprised to see a few companies go under. It sucks, but I think it will leave the industry in a healthier place.
  • 2 6
flag danstonQ (19 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 You'd be happy in North Korea.
  • 1 1
 I think ultimately the Comments section is not representative of the market and most consumers like shiny new shit that nominally differentiates them from all the other Asian plastic bike riders at the local spot. New year, new color, new brand, a half degree of head angle etc..
  • 2 1
 @danstonQ: Je pose juste une question. Je suis désolé d'avoir attaqué votre précieux capitalisme. On verra comment le marché libre répond à votre commentaire inutile.
  • 1 0
 @Jvhowube: Envoie une lettre à chaque constructeur de vélos pour leur expliquer ton point de vue et attends leurs réponses. Trop de choix tue le choix, c'est vrai, mais c'est mieux qu'un choix limité ou pas de choix du tout.
  • 14 0
 Golly, that's shocking news.
UCI have this niche sport for enduro bikes which has few spectators, gets no TV coverage and even the specialist press pay it little attention. I can't imagine why the bike and equipment makers wouldn't pump $$$ into this product which most resembles a bottomless pit.

Meanwhile a charismatic athlete riding the same type of bike gets 5.7 million and 10 million views for his basic GoPro POV rides in the Megavalanche and Incavalanche events. Some bright spark in the UCI needs to put 2 & 2 together and come up with 4.
  • 12 0
 can't someone start up a NEW sanctioning body for mtn bikes (nudge nudge Red Bull) so the the UCI strings can be cut and they F'off forever?? Let them keep running the road bikes and doping scandals that seem to follow it. That seems to make them happy and in the camera eye.
  • 13 0
 Man, fuck the UCI
  • 3 0
 Apart from selling the rights in the first place this is all down to the ESO. Discovery see no ROI in supporting Enduro but it came with all the other disciplines and so have systematically cut costs to limit the loses.
  • 14 2
 Discovery single handedly killed enduro
  • 10 0
 Whilst we all fretted and argued about the state of Downhill they quietly led Enduro out the backdoor and shot it in the head.
  • 4 0
 they really made it a bastard child of mtb
  • 10 0
 Best luck to the riders.
  • 4 0
 Can someone explain why many teams seem to be pulling out of Enduro? I’m fully on board with how bad the UCI are, but it’s not clear to me why their involvement is causing manufacturers to shutter their teams.
  • 27 0
 Because the coverage is so poor and viewership so low that it's not worth it to the brands to pay for a team to go racing. Why would they spend hundreds of thousands to participate in an event that nobody is seeing?
  • 3 0
 I am guessing the exposure they are getting for the investment is less than it was, combined with other financial pressures on bike companies. I don’t watch the EWS coverage anymore out of spite, f*** UCI
  • 5 0
 Cost of entry has gone up, it's expensive to attend with hotels, food, airfare etc. Can't pay for said expenses when you're not selling any bikes.
  • 3 0
 @Jake-Whitehouse: exactly, racing is advertising.There's nothing to watch for enduro and coverage has only gotten worse. I watch and really enjoy racing but I couldn't tell you what's going on this season or really much about what the courses are even like outside of the first 2 rounds this year.
  • 5 0
 the bad coverage we've had this year it's one of the reasons but not the one.

Racing can be used for different things such as product development but
the main one is visibility.
In enduro you have to be a top3 guy to be seen in videos and UCI's
media platforms. Truth is that although I am an enduro rider/racer blablabla I won't even
remember who was 3rd 2 rounds ago... Think that in DH, sure many can even name podiums
of the entire season.

ON TOP OF THAT the bicycle market is kind of frozen, not many bikes are beeing sold at the moment
so I can understand why brands with "average" teams step away, they don't really get exposure plus
it is a big expense.
Now a days you can be a guy at your backyard and get 10 times more views doing a manual than
an enduro top10 rider with normal socials....

times are changing
  • 3 0
 Return on investment.... it's not there.
  • 3 0
 @marianodh21: the covid 19 boom is over! prepare for the descent back into obscurity
  • 1 0
 I think UCI media policy is to limit video. In the present media landscape that is a recipe for low profile irrelevancy
  • 1 0
 @marianodh21: You mention "bad coverage" as one reason for enduro's decline - but IMO, with the events as currently constructed, good coverage is impossible.
30-40 mins of action over 2 days is going to provide a strong stimulus for most viewers to reach for the remote control - even for those with enduro blood in their veins. I'm sure you're an excellent athlete and these events are intense for contestants, but this formula just won't cut it in today's sports entertainment universe.
  • 2 0
 @marianodh21: Current season in DH has exactly the same symptoms as you mention for enduro. SH#t coverage, behind a paywall, strange format. I honestly stopped caring about it. I am just checking the finals results and view couple of photo epic reports. That's it.
  • 1 1
 @Jake-Whitehouse: coverage hasn’t changed, it’s up to the media to dedicate content to it, racing is still great
  • 1 1
 @marianodh21: how is the coverage bad this year? Honestly I can’t see difference form previous years
  • 2 0
 This is directly the fault of the UCI and the previous organizers of the EWS. One of whom now sits in a broadcast booth thinking that he could even begin to hold a candle to Warner. The folks who ran the EWS did understand the sport and the aspects that made it so cool. That would be the riders and the fact that anyone could have a chance to participate and ride on the same course with the greats of the sport. The coverage was better when it was the EWS. The races were always sold out, hotels booked, campsites full, restaurants and bars buzzing etc. This is what ya get when you’re the sell out. I’m talking to you Chris Ball.
  • 5 0
 Fasten your belts UCI, it's a landing time.
  • 1 0
 Enduro racing takes too much time to complete a race, its very difficult to offer quality video/commentary and extremely expensive compared to a simple dh race that is easily accessible, time efficient and broadcasting setup is straight forward with one trail to focus on!
  • 1 0
 I think bike brands are just crunching the numbers. Racing is about exposure. But with so many social media influencers I think brands find that provides greater coverage/exposure for their brand. Go back to the last Pinkbike challenge. Orbea was offering a job more than a sponsorship. They would pay the winner to do a host of things, racing was one of them, but social media presence was a huge part of their decision. The winner was going to be severely taken advantage of. Paid 30K to race, create social media plus whatever they asked of them, and the rider would have no rights to any of it. I but this is why Evan Wall bailed after one season.
  • 1 0
 Who should buy and enduro bike? Seriously, they are heavy, a pain in the a$$ to pedal uphill. People who bought an enduro bike in the past now go straight for an ebike. It's clear that when the money in the marketing department becomes less and less, they cut the dead ends.
And enduro hs been a dead end since somebody decided to transform it in a sort of mini DH. Good riddance.
  • 2 0
 This especially. Looking like it's going to be next to impossible for a lot of these people to find rides, and continue chasing their dreams.
  • 1 1
 Davinci has been around for quite some time, so they've seen the ups and downs of the bike biz..........but, I think that announcements like this are once again a 'canary in the coal mine' alarm that is about to swing into harder focus now that the C19-BOOM is effectively over. 2024 is going to be a curious season. It was fun while it lasted folks -- I do miss the C19 era already.
  • 1 1
 I’m still waiting for the ultimate finger to the UCI, where all these enduro teams come back as XCE teams and win “XC” world championships wearing baggy shorts and full face helmets.
  • 1 0
 This blows. Hoping that they find rides next season. The bike industry is in rough shape, but these cycles happen. Hopefully it doesn't hurt too many in the process!
  • 3 0
 Amazing how MEDIA can ruin a sport.
  • 2 0
 Poor guys, looks like there will not be too many factory teams in enduro next year
  • 1 0
 Moir must be patting himself on the back hard, for signing a long 3-year contract with YT
  • 1 0
 Real shame team's can't afford to run an enduro race team especially as most of the bike's at bike parks are enduro rig's. Best of luck to the riders and team .
  • 2 1
 Figuring out the mystery of which teams will still be around in 2024 is the real davinci code...
  • 1 2
 ding ding - we have a winner!
  • 3 0
 UCI sucks
  • 2 0
 Putting the money towards re producing the wilson hopefully
  • 1 4
 UCI sucks, but bike brands also suck. I think it is theire duty to suport riders. I'm not willing to buy any bikes from a brand that only thinks about the TV, internet coverage. I't all comes back to the discusion about brands that do not bother with suporting profesional athlets because it so much cheaper to suport a vloger.,
  • 1 0
 I don't think that's fair. Ibis and devinci have been racing for years. They have supported tons and tons of riders. But costs of fielding a team have skyrocketed at the same time that bikes sales have gone down after the COVID boom and coverage of Enduro has never been lower. Can't blame them when it's likely a complete money pit at the moment with no noticeable ROI.
  • 1 0
 EDR/EWS on Onlyfans. Couldn't be worse.





