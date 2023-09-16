Devinci Global Racing Steps Away from Enduro World Cups

It appears that Devinci Global Racing will be joining Ibis Racing
in not returning to the World Cup circuit in 2024.
Just a day after the news from Ibis, Greg Callaghan and Evan Wall have posted on social media sharing the news that it is the "end of the road for Devinci Global Racing as we know it." Both riders have revealed in their posts that they are uncertain of their situations for next year at this current time but they state that they still plan to continue racing with Greg saying: "I’ll be back next year, whether it’s in my van or under a team tent, is still TBC. I’ve been here since the start, and I’ll be here for another while yet!"
Devinci has provided Pinkbike with the following statement:
|Mountain bike racing has always resonated deeply in our roots here at Devinci. It's easy to say that every one of us here are strong racing fans. We've been part of the Enduro World Series and what it has become since the early days, and as the sport evolves, so does Devinci. The last few months at Devinci have been filled with amazing stories, new products, a fresh brand identity, with new values & vision.
After careful consideration, in alignment with our evolving vision, we have decided not to field a team for the Enduro World Cup in 2024. This decision was not taken lightly, and it reflects a shift in our focus towards different aspects of our brand and the mountain biking community.
Our commitment to the sport of mountain biking remains unwavering, and we will always continue to support riders, ambassadors, grassroots racing, and the broader mountain biking community in various ways. This includes our dedication to producing bikes here in Canada that empower riders of all levels to quench their thirst for freedom.
While we won't be participating in the Enduro World Cup in 2024, we are really excited about the future and the opportunities it holds, including an important announcement coming in only a few weeks’ time. We look forward to continuing to share more about our ‘We Make Riders’ vision and the exciting upcoming developments.
We want to express our gratitude to the riders, fans, and partners who have supported us throughout our journey in the Enduro World Series, and the Enduro World Cup. Your passion and dedication to the sport will continue to inspire us.— Devinci
|All good things must come to an end, and this weekend marks the end of the road for @devinciglobalracing as we know it. It’s been a privilege to be a part of a brand with such a rich racing heritage for the last 4 years and leave my own mark on their history. Devinci has an exciting direction in mind for the future and enduro racing unfortunately doesn’t fit with that right now.
At the moment I don’t know what my future holds, all I know is that this definitely isn’t the end of racing for me. I’ll be back next year, whether it’s in my van or under a team tent, is still TBC. I’ve been here since the start, and I’ll be here for another while yet!
#bikesareclass, and they always will be, so let’s end this one on a high here in Chatel!— Greg Callaghan
|So thankful for the past two years with @devinciglobalracing ! Going into the last race of the year, and the last race with the team, so we’ll make the best of it!
Crazy how time flies, so many good memories, jokes, and learning moments with the team. I always had good guidance from @greg_callaghan , bike was always in good sorts thanks to @ciaransullivan_ , and @basmajor kept us in line and provided the hype every day, whether we were travelling, practicing or racing.
I’m not 100% sure what the plan is for the coming years yet, but one way or another I’ll be continuing to race bikes! It will be excited to see what the future holds for Devinci as well, stepping back from racing, but starting new projects and support for others closer to their home.
Thanks @cyclesdevinci for bringing me in and helping me grow, making the dream come true!— Evan Wall
We hope that all the riders affected by this and other potential team shutdowns are able to find some level of support to continue racing next season.
UCI have this niche sport for enduro bikes which has few spectators, gets no TV coverage and even the specialist press pay it little attention. I can't imagine why the bike and equipment makers wouldn't pump $$$ into this product which most resembles a bottomless pit.
Meanwhile a charismatic athlete riding the same type of bike gets 5.7 million and 10 million views for his basic GoPro POV rides in the Megavalanche and Incavalanche events. Some bright spark in the UCI needs to put 2 & 2 together and come up with 4.
Racing can be used for different things such as product development but
the main one is visibility.
In enduro you have to be a top3 guy to be seen in videos and UCI's
media platforms. Truth is that although I am an enduro rider/racer blablabla I won't even
remember who was 3rd 2 rounds ago... Think that in DH, sure many can even name podiums
of the entire season.
ON TOP OF THAT the bicycle market is kind of frozen, not many bikes are beeing sold at the moment
so I can understand why brands with "average" teams step away, they don't really get exposure plus
it is a big expense.
Now a days you can be a guy at your backyard and get 10 times more views doing a manual than
an enduro top10 rider with normal socials....
times are changing
30-40 mins of action over 2 days is going to provide a strong stimulus for most viewers to reach for the remote control - even for those with enduro blood in their veins. I'm sure you're an excellent athlete and these events are intense for contestants, but this formula just won't cut it in today's sports entertainment universe.
And enduro hs been a dead end since somebody decided to transform it in a sort of mini DH. Good riddance.