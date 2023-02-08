Devinci Global Racing Unveils 2023 Plans & Roster

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci Global Racing

I’m buzzing to get my 4th season with Devinci Global Racing started in just a couple of months. It’s been a good winter of training in the Irish muck for me and I’m feeling ready to get racing started. It’s nice to be coming into the year with a lot of familiar brands and faces around the team but I’m also excited about the new partners coming onboard. We’ve got the best of the best on our bikes and the same looking after us, sounds like a good recipe to me! — Greg Callaghan

Coming into my 5th year on-board a Devinci and I'm as fired up as I was on day 1 with the brand. It's shaping up to be another great season, keen to see what's in store for all my teamies! — Georgia Astle

Very stoked for another year of hoonin’ with this crew! The changes we’ve made have been great so far, and I’m ready to turn ‘er loose comes March! — Evan Wall

We at Hayes are thrilled to embark upon a collaboration with the Devinci team and hope that this becomes the first year of many that see Hayes, Devinci and the team that bears its name achieving ever higher goals together. It may sound odd that we aim to make the team faster by slowing them down, but we believe that to be the case. By adding a heightened element of powerful, modular, and extremely reliable control we aim to put the athletes in a better position to harness all their technical and athletic skill over every millimeter of competition at the world’s highest level of enduro competition. While the components we supply to the team might be small, our involvement is a big deal to all of us here at Hayes and we will work diligently to ensure that those small components make the biggest impact possible. Here is to a fantastic season ahead, together. — Joshua Riddle, Marketing Manager at Hayes

Here we go, 2023! Devinci Global Racing is ready for another year with returning riders, Georgia Astle, Evan Wall, and Greg Callaghan.Irish enduro National Champ, Greg Callaghan, is back for a fourth season and will be fighting for top results on the newly named UCI Enduro World Cup (EDR) and select European enduro events. Squamish resident Evan Wall starts his second season on Devinci. He's aiming for more Top-15 results at EDR races and will add a few North American events like Whistler Crankworx to his calendar. Last but not least, Whistler’s very own Georgia Astle will split her time between freeride events, Crankworx events, media projects and maybe even a few Enduro World Cups.For 2023, DGR welcomes two new partners: American braking components manufacturer Hayes and SendHit, a French brand specialized in handguards and other innovative products. Hayes is an iconic brand that pioneered hydraulic disc brakes more than 25 years ago. This season, Geo, Evan, and Greg will all be running Hayes’ newest product, the Dominion, on their bikes.On the staff side of things, we are welcoming a new team mom for the upcoming season. Melissa Newell, AKA Mops, will be looking after the squad for all their needs during race weeks. She is coming onboard as soigneur/cook/line spotter. The 2-time EWS Masters World Champ knows a thing or two about racing and good times. Ciaran Sullivan will be taking over assistant team manager duties and providing mechanical support. Lastly, Bastien Major will oversee team management and operations.Fox – Suspensions & Dropper PostsRace Face – Wheels, Handlebar, Stem, Cranksets, Chainrings and BBMaxxis – TiresLeatt – Riding gear, Protections, Helmets, Goggles, Shoes, and ClothingHT Components – PedalsMaxima Racing Oils – Care & Maintenance products, Lubricants, and OilsSDG Components – SaddlesODI – GripsHayes – Brakes & RotorsCushCore – Tire InsertsBackCountry Research – Frame StrapsSendHit – HandguardsThule – Luggage & BackpackOneUp Components – On bike Tools & PumpUnior – Bike toolsWorks Components – Angle & Reach Adjust HeadsetsE*Thirteen – Chainguide