Video: Devinci Global Racing Team Visits Quebec's Eastern Townships

Party train.

Typical Bromont terrain.

That's one way to deal with off camber rocks.

In-between takes berm maintenance.

The guide got some moves.

Traffic on the “P’tite Dernière” in Bromont.

Completing the local experience at Pittstop Vélo-café .

Get ready to experience Quebec's Eastern Townships on two wheels! Join Devinci Global Racing athletes as they explore the region's diverse terrain, from the technical rock gardens and fast flowy trails of Bromont to the breathtaking vistas and climbs of Sutton. They'll also test their skills on the progression focused Wolf Bike Park. Quebec's Eastern Townships, a must-visit destination for riders of all levels. So come along for the ride and see what this amazing region has to offer!Riders: Greg Callaghan, Georgia Astle, Evan Wall and Dominic MénardDirector/Editor/Cinematography: BLACKVAN Agence Créative | @blackvanagencecreativePhotographer: Guillaume Milette | @guillaumemiletteSpecial Thanks: Bromont Montagne d’Expériences, Mont Sutton, Wolf Bike Park.