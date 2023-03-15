Video: Devinci Global Racing Team Visits Quebec's Eastern Townships

Get ready to experience Quebec's Eastern Townships on two wheels! Join Devinci Global Racing athletes as they explore the region's diverse terrain, from the technical rock gardens and fast flowy trails of Bromont to the breathtaking vistas and climbs of Sutton. They'll also test their skills on the progression focused Wolf Bike Park. Quebec's Eastern Townships, a must-visit destination for riders of all levels. So come along for the ride and see what this amazing region has to offer!




Party train.

Typical Bromont terrain.

That's one way to deal with off camber rocks.




In-between takes berm maintenance.

The guide got some moves.

Traffic on the “P’tite Dernière” in Bromont.


Completing the local experience at Pittstop Vélo-café .

Riders: Greg Callaghan, Georgia Astle, Evan Wall and Dominic Ménard

Director/Editor/Cinematography: BLACKVAN Agence Créative | @blackvanagencecreative

Photographer: Guillaume Milette | @guillaumemilette

Special Thanks: Bromont Montagne d’Expériences, Mont Sutton, Wolf Bike Park.

4 Comments

  • 5 0
 How to eat like a pro enduro racer...split a small pizza 4 ways.
  • 1 0
 ..Eatings Cheating \m/
  • 1 0
 Rest assured, no enduro racer was deprived of food during this shoot.
  • 3 0
 Love to see Evan’s success! Get it!





