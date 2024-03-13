Devinci Introduces 'The Movement' Collective & A New Community Grant Program

Welcome to 'The Movement,' where we don't just ride or race; we leave a mark. We’re a collective of riders united by a common purpose – to inspire, innovate, and contribute. Our movement is more than just riding bikes down gnarly stuff or battling against the clock; it's about the fun, the basics of any outdoor activity, making a real difference, and the commitment to the real people that shape our cycling communities. At Devinci, we make more than bikes. We make riders. — Cycles Devinci