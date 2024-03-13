Devinci Introduces 'The Movement' Collective & A New Community Grant Program

WELCOME TO THE MOVEMENT
Devinci is thrilled to announce the launch of ‘The Movement’, a collective team initiative designed to unify riders from all walks of life, fostering a community fueled by passion. This movement is not just about the thrill of the ride; it's about creating a collective impact, connecting riders across disciplines, and making a meaningful difference in the biking community.
‘The Movement’ is spearheaded by some of the most inspiring figures in the Canadian cycling community, including French extravaganza Yoann Barelli
, heavy-hitter Steve Vanderhoek
, Whistler freerider Georgia Astle
, and Canadian freeracer Jack Pelland
AKA Thicc Jibs. All hailing from the renowned mountain bike mecca that stretches from North Vancouver to Whistler, BC, they are making waves across the entire MTB sphere. Alongside them, are all other Devinci athletes & ambassadors forming the collective. From mountain bikers to urban commuters, "The Movement" welcomes everyone to join in and make their own mark.
This year, in addition to witnessing their accomplishments on the social media sphere, meet Geo, Jack, Steve, and Yoann at select events such as: Red Bull Cerro Abajo series, Crankworx World Tour, Tour de Gnar, Tune Up Fest, Canadian Downhill Championships, Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup, Dark Horse Invitational, BCBR Mega Volt, and more!
NEW COMMUNITY GRANT PROGRAM
In conjunction with the launch of ‘The Movement’, Devinci is excited to introduce a new community grant program, reinforcing the brand’s mission to build riders and their communities. This initiative has been created to support North American cycling clubs, trail associations, and organizations with financial assistance to fund development projects within their communities for 2024 and beyond.
Whether it's helping to develop new kilometers of trails, attracting new cyclists to the community, introducing the sport to new enthusiasts, contributing to the purchase of new equipment for a local club, the creation of new facilities, or supporting any other type of local cycling-related project, these are the kinds of initiatives that Devinci is committed to supporting through this new program.
Devinci's Community Grant Program applications are officialy open from March 13, 2024, until April 17, 2024. Learn more about the program and how to apply here www.devinci.com/en/community-grant-program
Supporting ‘The Movement’ and its community grant program are key industry partners who share our vision for supporting the roots that grow the core of the sport. Devinci is honored to collaborate with Maxxis
, Abus
, Fox
, Race Face
, Marzocchi
, SDG Components
, Maxima Racing Oils
, and ODI Grips
. These partnerships ensure that ‘The Movement’, and the associated Community Grant Program have the resources and backing to truly make a difference.
|Welcome to 'The Movement,' where we don't just ride or race; we leave a mark. We’re a collective of riders united by a common purpose – to inspire, innovate, and contribute. Our movement is more than just riding bikes down gnarly stuff or battling against the clock; it's about the fun, the basics of any outdoor activity, making a real difference, and the commitment to the real people that shape our cycling communities. At Devinci, we make more than bikes. We make riders.—Cycles Devinci
