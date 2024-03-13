Devinci Introduces 'The Movement' Collective & A New Community Grant Program

Mar 13, 2024
by Cycles Devinci  

WELCOME TO THE MOVEMENT

Devinci is thrilled to announce the launch of ‘The Movement’, a collective team initiative designed to unify riders from all walks of life, fostering a community fueled by passion. This movement is not just about the thrill of the ride; it's about creating a collective impact, connecting riders across disciplines, and making a meaningful difference in the biking community.

‘The Movement’ is spearheaded by some of the most inspiring figures in the Canadian cycling community, including French extravaganza Yoann Barelli, heavy-hitter Steve Vanderhoek, Whistler freerider Georgia Astle, and Canadian freeracer Jack Pelland AKA Thicc Jibs. All hailing from the renowned mountain bike mecca that stretches from North Vancouver to Whistler, BC, they are making waves across the entire MTB sphere. Alongside them, are all other Devinci athletes & ambassadors forming the collective. From mountain bikers to urban commuters, "The Movement" welcomes everyone to join in and make their own mark.

The Movement

This year, in addition to witnessing their accomplishments on the social media sphere, meet Geo, Jack, Steve, and Yoann at select events such as: Red Bull Cerro Abajo series, Crankworx World Tour, Tour de Gnar, Tune Up Fest, Canadian Downhill Championships, Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup, Dark Horse Invitational, BCBR Mega Volt, and more!

NEW COMMUNITY GRANT PROGRAM

In conjunction with the launch of ‘The Movement’, Devinci is excited to introduce a new community grant program, reinforcing the brand’s mission to build riders and their communities. This initiative has been created to support North American cycling clubs, trail associations, and organizations with financial assistance to fund development projects within their communities for 2024 and beyond.

Devinci s Community Grant Program
Whether it's helping to develop new kilometers of trails, attracting new cyclists to the community, introducing the sport to new enthusiasts, contributing to the purchase of new equipment for a local club, the creation of new facilities, or supporting any other type of local cycling-related project, these are the kinds of initiatives that Devinci is committed to supporting through this new program.


Devinci's Community Grant Program applications are officialy open from March 13, 2024, until April 17, 2024. Learn more about the program and how to apply here www.devinci.com/en/community-grant-program

The Movement

Supporting ‘The Movement’ and its community grant program are key industry partners who share our vision for supporting the roots that grow the core of the sport. Devinci is honored to collaborate with Maxxis, Abus, Fox, Race Face, Marzocchi, SDG Components, Maxima Racing Oils, and ODI Grips. These partnerships ensure that ‘The Movement’, and the associated Community Grant Program have the resources and backing to truly make a difference.

The Movement

bigquotesWelcome to 'The Movement,' where we don't just ride or race; we leave a mark. We’re a collective of riders united by a common purpose – to inspire, innovate, and contribute. Our movement is more than just riding bikes down gnarly stuff or battling against the clock; it's about the fun, the basics of any outdoor activity, making a real difference, and the commitment to the real people that shape our cycling communities. At Devinci, we make more than bikes. We make riders.Cycles Devinci

The Movement

JOIN THE MOVEMENT

Follow @TheMovement_Devinci on Instagram to not miss anything about The Movement and all the achievements of its inspiring riders.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Racing Rumours Devinci Georgia Astle Steve Vanderhoek Yoann Barelli


Author Info:
cyclesdevinci avatar

Member since Dec 25, 2000
85 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Forget Dropper Posts, Black Math Bike Created a Dropper Frame
58369 views
Randoms - Sedona MTB Festival 2024
52126 views
Review: Specialized’s New Epic 8 - All the Speed You Need
51006 views
The Final Mega Randoms - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
50790 views
Spotted: Next Generation Zeb from RockShox - Taipei Cycle Show 2024
48001 views
First Ride: The 2024 Rocky Mountain Instinct Gets Updated Geometry & In-Frame Storage
46960 views
Dario's Day 2 Randoms - Taiwan Cycle Show 2024
39039 views
Pinkbike Poll: Do You Need Downtube Storage?
37000 views

1 Comment
  • 3 0
 Awesome







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.029813
Mobile Version of Website