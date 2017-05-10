PRESS RELEASES

Devinci Rallies Behind Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation

May 10, 2017
by Cycles Devinci  
Classic Stevie.
Today marks one year since we lost Stevie.

Join us in our 30-day pledge to inspire young rippers around the globe

Steve Smith made history in 2013 when after an all-time season he throttled to the top of the podium at Leogang, Austria, clinching the UCI World Cup Title. Three years later the mountain bike world went into collective shock when we learned the 26-year-old had lost his life to a tragic motorcycle accident in his hometown of Nanaimo, British Columbia.

During his short time with us, Smith had a profound influence on young and aspiring gravity racers around the world. And to commemorate one of downhill mountain biking’s most beloved athletes, Devinci has partnered with the Stevie Smith Legacy Foundation in its mission to nurture and support Canada’s next generation of elite riders.

Stevie Smith wheelies his front flat across the finish line of what became his last World Cup event Cairns Australia
Stevie Smith wheelies his front flat across the finish line of what became his last World Cup event, Cairns, Australia


bigquotesSteve gave so much to the sport of mountain biking and to our brand, it feels natural for us to match that dedication by engaging the community to rally behind a good cause and a great person.Yvan Rodrigue, Devinci CEO

For the next 30 days, Devinci will match any and all donations made to the Foundation (up to $10,000 CAD). Additionally, we’re making a long-term commitment to Foundation athletes as an official supporter moving forward. The 2017 Wilson carbon also sports the Foundation Badge on the top tube as a tribute to Smith’s accomplishments on the bike.

"We always stood behind Steve.and even though he’s no longer physically with us, this won’t change", said Yvan Rodrigue. "We’re more than happy to show our support for the Foundation and the development of tomorrow’s young rippers."

Stevie Smith during the 2016 UCI MTB World Cup round one Lourdes France.


Today Smith’s infectious spirit lives on through the Foundation—a venture created by Smith’s family and friends that has received generous support from inside and outside the bicycle industry for community enrichment projects in the Chainsaw’s name.

For more information and to make a contribution, visit https://www.gofundme.com/23k7fus


MENTIONS: @devinci


9 Comments

  • + 15
 Kudos to you, Devinci. #longlivechainsaw
  • + 2
 We like to bitch about the bike industry with all their new standards and wheel sizes, but at the end of the day the bike industry is run by humans who care about the sport and its people. We just dont hear enough about all the small things they do to give back which we should. But hopefully PB is changing that with this AWESOME story and Propains AWESOME kids team. Major props.
  • + 7
 Everytime I see a news about Stevie Smith, I remember the video segment where he's a young gun and practices with his mom driving him over and over... Damn onions...
  • + 1
 I still stand behind the idea that they should rename the Wilson to The Chainsaw. This is still cool though.
  • + 2
 Very generous Devinci!!! So glad to see this. LONGLIVE CHAINSAW!
  • + 2
 Fantastic gesture. Legacy of a legend lives on.
  • + 1
 Good on you Devinci! #longlivechainsaw
  • + 0
 That's the way to do it. Hays off to you.
  • + 0
 My next bike will now probably be a Wilson #longlivechainsaw

