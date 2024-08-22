Devinci Recall 2023-2024 Chainsaw and Chainsaw DH Alloy Models

Statement from Devinci Cycles

Devinci Cycles has issued a voluntary safety recall on 2023 and 2024 aluminum models of the Chainsaw and Chainsaw DH after reports of cracks forming in the front triangle. Only three incidents have been reported thus far with no known injuries, but Devinci have taken the decision to recall frames that could be affected, and will be offering a free front triangle replacement to owners. Find the full details below.Saguenay, QC, August 22ND , 2024 –