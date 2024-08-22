Devinci Recall 2023-2024 Chainsaw and Chainsaw DH Alloy Models

Devinci Cycles has issued a voluntary safety recall on 2023 and 2024 aluminum models of the Chainsaw and Chainsaw DH after reports of cracks forming in the front triangle. Only three incidents have been reported thus far with no known injuries, but Devinci have taken the decision to recall frames that could be affected, and will be offering a free front triangle replacement to owners. Find the full details below.
Statement from Devinci Cycles
Saguenay, QC, August 22ND , 2024 – In our ongoing commitment to rider safety, we are initiating a voluntary safety recall for certain 2023 and 2024 models of the alloy Chainsaw & Chainsaw DH bikes.
A few recent field incidents, combined with additional testing, have identified a potential issue with the front triangles of these bikes. In rare cases, affected frames may crack, which could lead to the head tube separating from the top tube. From the 2023 and 2024 Chainsaw production, only three (3) incidents have been reported, and fortunately, no known injuries have occurred thus far, however we have made the decision to mitigate all possible risk from future issues.
As passionate riders ourselves, safety is one of our top priorities. If you own one of the potentially affected bikes, please stop using it immediately and contact a Devinci authorized dealer for further instructions. Detailed information on the replacement plan is available on our website at www.devinci.com/en/recall, or you can reach us directly at +1 888-338-4624, www.devinci.com/en/contact-us/ or via email at recall@devinci.com.
Affected Models:
We have identified a lot of 898 units that were produced between 2023 and 2024.
Sizes small, medium, large, and x-large with serial numbers starting with 045, specifically between 04520001 and 04550118.
Sizes small, medium, large, and x-large with serial numbers starting with 101, specifically between 10120002 and 10150032.
The serial number is engraved at the rear of the seat tube. Refer to our FAQ document on www.devinci.com/en/recall for assistance in locating your Devinci Chainsaw serial number.
This voluntary recall includes a free replacement of the alloy front triangle for all affected 2023 and 2024 Chainsaw and Chainsaw DH models. We are working closely with consumer product safety authorities and have already submitted a recall plan to address this issue as quickly as possible. Further communication will be shared in collaboration with these authorities to ensure all affected Devinci bike owners are informed.
We are committed to making high quality bikes for riders and their safety is our highest priority. We appreciate your help in communicating this voluntary safety recall message to owners of these affected bike frames. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience and assure you that the new front triangle will meet the performance and quality expected from Devinci.
Commencal: hundreds of known broken Supreme V4 front triangles (mine included) on who knows how many produced, and don‘t even offer a free replacement under warranty, just offer you a discount on the V5 frame.
Jokes aside, was thinking at one point on getting commencal but once i've read about supreme issues
and new meta V5 i was like noup... Kudos to Devinci though.
And now this, GG! Buy in 2023 use in 2026