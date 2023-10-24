Devinci Releases Troy Carbon & Kobain in Green Gold Colorway

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci Cycles
We like to call it the quiver-killer or Devinci’s flagship all-mountain bike, the Troy Carbon GX 12s is now offered in a more furtive colorway for 2024. The Green Gold blends perfectly with our lightweight, cutting-edge frame design featuring hidden pivots and 140 millimeters of travel.
UDH COMPATIBLE
Since earlier this year, the Troy Carbon is now equipped with the Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH). Making it compatible with SRAM’s latest Transmission components and making it easier to source a replacement hanger if bad luck would strike.
Troy Carbon GX 12s
• Favourite Terrain: All-Mountain
• Wheels : 29'' Front & Rear
• 140mm Rear Travel
• 150mm Fork Travel
• Geometry: Aggresive geometry with size-specific chainstay lengths and long reaches on all sizes.
• Available colour: Gloss | Green Gold & Matte | Neapolitan Pink
• CAD $6,369.00 | USD $5,099.00
The Kobain is our aluminum trail hardtail that features a modern geometry, 29-inch wheels with generous clearance and thru-axles front and rear to keep things solid on all type of terrain. Now also available in Green Gold.
The made-in-Canada Kobain is built to get you riding more trails, more often. This bike is all about fun at a fair price.
Kobain SX 12s
• Favourite Terrain: Trail & single tracks
• Wheels : 29'' Front & Rear
• Frame Material: 6061-T6 Aluminum
• 130mm Fork Travel
• Geometry: A modern geo that puts you in a confident riding position.
• Available colour: Gloss | Green Gold
• CAD $1,869.00 | USD $1,449.00
Head over to Devinci.com
for more details about the Troy Carbon GX 12s and the Kobain SX 12s or contact your nearest Devinci dealer for availability.
Photography: Laurent Bilodeau
Also - looks like they are using the cool paint job to offload the SX builds...not sure who would select that over the Deore at the same price point. Or even slightly more.
Maybe check your website is up to date before sending out press releases?
I have a buddy, man is he fast, like too damn fast, he loved that Spartan, rode it in a 24 hour race (as a team) raced it, absolutely mobbed on it, only thing to give out were the wheels...
I rode a HP Spatan, really liked it, bike was responsive, but could crush the jank, Im not much of a jumper so I stayed away from any big lines, but was surprised about how it felt on natural doubles and side hits.
Youre right, Devinci isnt as big as some other players, but I think they do a great job, and I like where the company stands with in house production, and support.
Shame you didnt have similar experiences to mine
The high pivot I rode was brilliant over the rough stuff and it honestly was OK on the jump lines too. But pedalling to the top of 5620 was honestly brutal. I don't know if it was the idler drag or just a bike that I could not get to fit right. It pedaled well at 25-30% sag but got a little harsh at that setting. It ate up the chunk at 35% sag but kinda wallowed around. I suspect that I just don't like high pivot bikes as I also don't really like any of the Forbidden's I've ridden or the Range. Just a personal preference thing.
This time around I had the time to ride a bunch of bikes before I purchased. I went to a few demo days, called up local reps and asked if they had any demos I could borrow etc. I even ended up down at the JensonUSA headquarters in Riverpoint while I was in the area finalizing a deal to provide Disney all new faucets for future renovations and managed to snag a few bikes to ride from them.
I ended up falling in love with a bike I didn't even know existed. Loving my 2023 Niner WFO now. I thought it was going to be an absolute pig, but it legit rides the way I want an enduro bike to ride. At least for me. It pops like nothing I've ever ridden off little compressions and lips on the side of the trail. Pedals like a Troy and holds a line as well as the Spartan on the rough stuff. It could definitely use some aesthetic love, but for now its my personal choice. Had I not had the time and luck to try at least a dozen different bikes on actual trails for entire days at a time each I probably would never have even considered it. But that's kind of the issue we run into buying bikes isn't it? Parking lot rides are useless for picking a bike IMO.
I havent spent nearly enough time on HP bikes to have formed an opinion yet, my hope is that the new Optic is a HP bike, and hopefully not quite as heavy as the V2 Druid.
Next time youre in the Okanagan, look me up, lets smash some Gillard laps. Theyve got a newly built climb trail so no more riding up a dusty dirt road!
What would you like to know?
I do agree though, the Django is a seriously fun bike too.
LOL
It is a serious fun bike
Kudos Devinci for building bikes like these.