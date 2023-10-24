Devinci Releases Troy Carbon & Kobain in Green Gold Colorway

Oct 24, 2023
by Cycles Devinci  
PRESS RELEASE: Devinci Cycles


We like to call it the quiver-killer or Devinci’s flagship all-mountain bike, the Troy Carbon GX 12s is now offered in a more furtive colorway for 2024. The Green Gold blends perfectly with our lightweight, cutting-edge frame design featuring hidden pivots and 140 millimeters of travel.

UDH COMPATIBLE

Since earlier this year, the Troy Carbon is now equipped with the Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH). Making it compatible with SRAM’s latest Transmission components and making it easier to source a replacement hanger if bad luck would strike.

Troy Carbon GX 12s

• Favourite Terrain: All-Mountain
• Wheels : 29'' Front & Rear
• 140mm Rear Travel
• 150mm Fork Travel
• Geometry: Aggresive geometry with size-specific chainstay lengths and long reaches on all sizes.
• Available colour: Gloss | Green Gold & Matte | Neapolitan Pink
• CAD $6,369.00 | USD $5,099.00




The Kobain is our aluminum trail hardtail that features a modern geometry, 29-inch wheels with generous clearance and thru-axles front and rear to keep things solid on all type of terrain. Now also available in Green Gold.

The made-in-Canada Kobain is built to get you riding more trails, more often. This bike is all about fun at a fair price.

Kobain SX 12s

• Favourite Terrain: Trail & single tracks
• Wheels : 29'' Front & Rear
• Frame Material: 6061-T6 Aluminum
• 130mm Fork Travel
• Geometry: A modern geo that puts you in a confident riding position.
• Available colour: Gloss | Green Gold
• CAD $1,869.00 | USD $1,449.00

Head over to Devinci.com for more details about the Troy Carbon GX 12s and the Kobain SX 12s or contact your nearest Devinci dealer for availability.

Photography: Laurent Bilodeau



49 Comments
 Is this available as a frame? Doesn't appear to on the website.

Also - looks like they are using the cool paint job to offload the SX builds...not sure who would select that over the Deore at the same price point. Or even slightly more.
 Website says the Troy is "unavailable". But then it also says the bike weighs 0.00kg, which is pretty damn light.
Maybe check your website is up to date before sending out press releases?
 I think you're viewing the stats for their unobtainium model.
 @thomasjkenney1024: its the model that is filled with pressurized helium in the tubes, so basically that offsets the weight of the bike and it weighs nothing.
 On the plus side shipping should be cheap.
 0.00kg? How many cheeseburgers is that?
 Devinci makes a killer bike. I helped my Father in Law get a Marshal and have taken it out a few times. They just feel fast and responsive.
 I have had many Devinci bikes over the years. Had a Chili Pepper way back in the 90s that I loved. Then went through a few Konas, Santa Cruzes etc. Picked up a 2011 Wilson when it came out and fell in love with the brand again. Bought a 2014 Troy Carbon and a 2015 Spartan then a 2019 Spartan. The 2019 Spartan was a good bike, but not great. Got my hands on a 2023 Spartan HP to try for a weekend in Revelstoke. Didn't much like it for what I ride. Grabbed a Troy for Panorama. Was kinda strangely harsh even after getting it set up. They're good bikes, but I think they've been struggling to match the bigger players for a while. They're still a small brand but they have a very large catalog and I think their development dollars are a little too spread out.
 @cueTIP: Curious, what about the 2019 Spartan didnt you like?
I have a buddy, man is he fast, like too damn fast, he loved that Spartan, rode it in a 24 hour race (as a team) raced it, absolutely mobbed on it, only thing to give out were the wheels...
I rode a HP Spatan, really liked it, bike was responsive, but could crush the jank, Im not much of a jumper so I stayed away from any big lines, but was surprised about how it felt on natural doubles and side hits.
Youre right, Devinci isnt as big as some other players, but I think they do a great job, and I like where the company stands with in house production, and support.

Shame you didnt have similar experiences to mine
 Brilliant bikes-love my '19 spartan and my Chainsaw DH. Great for big nastiness and jank. Not super plush but have saved me from my ineptitude many times.I ride biggish jumps and tech and they both do it amazingly well. Have a Troy I'm selling as its a bit small but still a great bike thats been ridden in all the same places as the others-just a little slower and a little harder on me physically.a great handling bike that pops well and can deal with surprisingly nasty shit.
 @onawalk: It wasn't that I didn't like the bike. But after riding a series of other bikes I realized that I liked some of them more. I could never get the right combo of support and square edge hit compliance out of the rear end that I could almost immediately on bikes that I was borrowing from other riders. It rode like a shorter travel bike. I also found the HTA rather steep compared to its contemporaries and the seat tube was just a tad too tall to run a long dropper on the frame that fit me in all the other dimensions. In short, it was a good bike. But far from best in class.

The high pivot I rode was brilliant over the rough stuff and it honestly was OK on the jump lines too. But pedalling to the top of 5620 was honestly brutal. I don't know if it was the idler drag or just a bike that I could not get to fit right. It pedaled well at 25-30% sag but got a little harsh at that setting. It ate up the chunk at 35% sag but kinda wallowed around. I suspect that I just don't like high pivot bikes as I also don't really like any of the Forbidden's I've ridden or the Range. Just a personal preference thing.

This time around I had the time to ride a bunch of bikes before I purchased. I went to a few demo days, called up local reps and asked if they had any demos I could borrow etc. I even ended up down at the JensonUSA headquarters in Riverpoint while I was in the area finalizing a deal to provide Disney all new faucets for future renovations and managed to snag a few bikes to ride from them.

I ended up falling in love with a bike I didn't even know existed. Loving my 2023 Niner WFO now. I thought it was going to be an absolute pig, but it legit rides the way I want an enduro bike to ride. At least for me. It pops like nothing I've ever ridden off little compressions and lips on the side of the trail. Pedals like a Troy and holds a line as well as the Spartan on the rough stuff. It could definitely use some aesthetic love, but for now its my personal choice. Had I not had the time and luck to try at least a dozen different bikes on actual trails for entire days at a time each I probably would never have even considered it. But that's kind of the issue we run into buying bikes isn't it? Parking lot rides are useless for picking a bike IMO.
  • 1 0
 @cueTIP: Its great that you had the opportunity to ride so many bikes, and found one that felt like home.
I havent spent nearly enough time on HP bikes to have formed an opinion yet, my hope is that the new Optic is a HP bike, and hopefully not quite as heavy as the V2 Druid.

Next time youre in the Okanagan, look me up, lets smash some Gillard laps. Theyve got a newly built climb trail so no more riding up a dusty dirt road!
 There's something not quite right about it, kinda looks like an older outdated model to me for some reason
 It's the seat tube angle
 To me it looks like a niner
  • 1 0
  • 2 0
  • 4 0
  • 5 1
  • 1 0
  • 4 0
  • 2 6
 What bikes are you looking to be tested?
What would you like to know?
  • 4 0
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 6 0
  • 2 0
  • 17 0
  • 6 0
  • 9 0
  • 5 0
  • 1 1
  • 5 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 2 0
  • 2 2
  • 2 0
  • 6 0
I do agree though, the Django is a seriously fun bike too.
  • 2 0
  • 3 0
LOLDrool
 @duncanstrohnd: was thinking maybe I should sell my Django cause I have Spartan too, and now I have second thoughts cause of you guys, because you re absolutely right.
It is a serious fun bike

  • 1 0
  • 1 1
  • 1 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
  • 1 0
