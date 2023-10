Devinci Releases Troy Carbon & Kobain in Green Gold Colorway

PRESS RELEASE: Devinci Cycles

UDH COMPATIBLE



Since earlier this year, the Troy Carbon is now equipped with the Universal Derailleur Hanger (UDH). Making it compatible with SRAM’s latest Transmission components and making it easier to source a replacement hanger if bad luck would strike.



Troy Carbon GX 12s



• Favourite Terrain: All-Mountain

• Wheels : 29'' Front & Rear

• 140mm Rear Travel

• 150mm Fork Travel

• Geometry: Aggresive geometry with size-specific chainstay lengths and long reaches on all sizes.

• Available colour: Gloss | Green Gold & Matte | Neapolitan Pink

• CAD $6,369.00 | USD $5,099.00



Kobain SX 12s



• Favourite Terrain: Trail & single tracks

• Wheels : 29'' Front & Rear

• Frame Material: 6061-T6 Aluminum

• 130mm Fork Travel

• Geometry: A modern geo that puts you in a confident riding position.

• Available colour: Gloss | Green Gold

• CAD $1,869.00 | USD $1,449.00



We like to call it the quiver-killer or Devinci’s flagship all-mountain bike, the Troy Carbon GX 12s is now offered in a more furtive colorway for 2024. The Green Gold blends perfectly with our lightweight, cutting-edge frame design featuring hidden pivots and 140 millimeters of travel.The Kobain is our aluminum trail hardtail that features a modern geometry, 29-inch wheels with generous clearance and thru-axles front and rear to keep things solid on all type of terrain. Now also available in Green Gold.The made-in-Canada Kobain is built to get you riding more trails, more often. This bike is all about fun at a fair price.Head over to Devinci.com for more details about the Troy Carbon GX 12s and the Kobain SX 12s or contact your nearest Devinci dealer for availability.Photography: Laurent Bilodeau