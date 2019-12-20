Devinci Says Farewell to Damien Oton

Dec 20, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  
The always consistent Damien Oton would hold on to 3rd on day two.

Devinci has today bid farewell to two-time EWS race winner Damien Oton.

Oton has been part of the Devinci set up since 2014, when he set aside his life as a plumber to race enduro full time. Since then he has enjoyed success in the EWS, most notably as runner up in the series overall in 2014, 2016 and 2018. He has won multiple Megavalanche events, including winning the Megavalanche Saint Paul in Reunion Island earlier this month.

bigquotesIt’s been six amazing years with you guys! If I am here today, it’s in part because of you! I want to thank everyone at Devinci for all these great moments that I will never forget.Damien Oton


bigquotesDamien has stirred up a lot of emotion! Great victories, enormous challenges, heartbreaking injuries… It has been a privilege to work with such a professional athlete, demanding of himself and of the bikes. For bike lovers like us, this type of feedback is extremely valuable and Damien’s contribution is undeniable,David Régnier-Bourque, Devinci’s Sales and Marketing Director

When we last spoke to Damien he told us he was picking between a few options for a new team. We'll update you with Damien's finalised plans for 2020 and beyond as soon as we know.

12 Comments

  • 10 0
 That is a messed up photo. People at top not leaning, people at the bottom are leaning. Getting dizzy just looking at it.
Vertical should be vertical, right??
  • 1 0
 Makes you think how steep that section must actually be
  • 4 0
 Good luck for next season Damien cant wait to see you back properly!
  • 2 0
 Damien is a beast, hard to replace a rider like him. Who will devinci replace him with?
  • 8 0
 I hear Randy is looking for a 2020 ride
  • 1 0
 Oton, Moir, Klein, Vink, and FMD all mixing up the schedules these past few days
  • 1 1
 Apparently they’re all so depressed from manufacturers forcing them to promote eBikes that they’re moving over to the exciting world of Speed Golf.
  • 1 0
 @jclnv: hey at least you tried.
  • 2 0
 Most underrated EWS rider?
  • 1 0
 Christ is anyone riding bikes next year or what?
  • 1 0
 Geez everyone is leaving every team! What's next? Sam Hill leaves Tattoos?
  • 1 0
 Bonne Chance super chef!

