Devinci Says Farewell to Damien Oton

It’s been six amazing years with you guys! If I am here today, it’s in part because of you! I want to thank everyone at Devinci for all these great moments that I will never forget. — Damien Oton

Damien has stirred up a lot of emotion! Great victories, enormous challenges, heartbreaking injuries… It has been a privilege to work with such a professional athlete, demanding of himself and of the bikes. For bike lovers like us, this type of feedback is extremely valuable and Damien’s contribution is undeniable, — David Régnier-Bourque, Devinci’s Sales and Marketing Director

Devinci has today bid farewell to two-time EWS race winner Damien Oton.Oton has been part of the Devinci set up since 2014, when he set aside his life as a plumber to race enduro full time. Since then he has enjoyed success in the EWS, most notably as runner up in the series overall in 2014, 2016 and 2018. He has won multiple Megavalanche events, including winning the Megavalanche Saint Paul in Reunion Island earlier this month.When we last spoke to Damien he told us he was picking between a few options for a new team. We'll update you with Damien's finalised plans for 2020 and beyond as soon as we know.