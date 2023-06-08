Watch
DH & XC Entry Lists for the Lenzerheide World Cup 2023
Jun 8, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
Check out who could be getting between the tape this weekend in Lenzerheide.
DH
Elite Men:
Elite Women:
Junior Men:
Junior Women:
XC
Elite Men:
Elite Women:
U23 Men:
U23 Women:
Racing and Events
Start List
Lenzerheide World Cup Dh 2023
Lenzerheide World Cup Xc 2023
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
drewbarritt
(0 mins ago)
Can we please have a Sam Hill DH content filter on Pinkbike? Just want to make sure I don’t miss anything about the return of the legend !!!
[Reply]
1 Comment