DH & XC Entry Lists for the Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup 2023

Oct 5, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Check out who could be getting between the poles this weekend at Mont-Sainte-Anne.

The entry lists are based on riders who were expecting to race this weekend, some of the riders in this list may have pulled out of racing after entering.

DH

Elite Men:

photo
photo

Elite Women:

photo

Junior Men:

photo

Junior Women:

photo


XC

Elite Men:

photo
photo

Elite Women:

photo

U23 Men:

photo
photo

U23 Women:

photo



