DH & XC Entry Lists for the Val Di Sole World Cup 2023
Jun 29, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
1 Comments
Check out who could be getting between the tape this weekend in Val Di Sole.
The entry lists are based on riders who were expecting to race this weekend, some of the riders in this list may have pulled out of racing after entering.
DH
Elite Men:
Elite Women:
Junior Men:
Junior Women:
XC
Elite Men:
Elite Women:
U23 Men:
U23 Women:
Posted In:
Racing and Events
DH Racing
Start List
World Cup DH
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2023
1 Comment
Score
Time
2
0
kazwei
(10 mins ago)
You've seen it correctly, I'm not racing at VdS!
[Reply]
