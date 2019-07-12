DH Bike Tech: Super-Sized Brake Rotors

Jul 12, 2019
by Mike Kazimer  

For years, running rotors that measured 200 or 203mm in diameter was the norm for downhill bikes, while 160-180mm was the typical trail bike rotor size. Those dimension are still common, but we're starting to see a shift towards even larger rotors, especially on the World Cup DH circuit. It's partially due to the arrival of 29ers – those big wheels take more power to slow down, especially when the course is super steep.

Just how big can rotors get? Well, SRAM's athletes have had access to 220mm rotors for the last few seasons, and companies like Galfer, Trickstuff, and TRP, among others, have rotors in that size range as well. It's not just the diameter that's increasing – in many cases the actual rotor thickness has been increased in order to improve heat dissipation, and to reduce the likelihood of the rotor getting warped.


Troy Brosnan has shown up to Lourdes with some rather monstrous 220mm disc rotors.
Troy Brosnan showed up with these 220mm rotors at Lourdes in 2017.
223mm laser cut rotors from Trickstuff. These are slightly thicker than the smaller rotors at 2.05mm. Unfortunaly they cost 99 due to being cut instead of stamped and being made in very small volumes.
Trickstuff's 223mm rotor.

Bumping up a rotor size creates more power, which means that riders don't need to expend as much energy pulling on their brake levers. That's an important factor, especially on those near-vertical tracks – arm pump and overall fatigue are directly related to how hard, and how often, a rider needs to grab those levers. Of course, there are limits, and it'd be silly to put a gigantic rotor on an ultralight XC bike, or on a bike that's not ever going to see steep terrain – it's all a matter of picking the right tool for the job. Plus, fork manufacturers typically have a maximum recommended rotor size that's worth keeping in mind.


Want your 29" wheels to look smaller? Try running a bigger rotor - that's Galfer's 246mm prototype pictured here.

All that being said, if 220mm rotors work well, why not go even bigger? That seems to be the route Galfer are taking - Baptiste Pierron was rocking a prototype super-sized 246mm front rotor last week in Vallnord. He's since downsized for Les Gets, where the real challenge is going to be resisting the urge to grab a little brake on the ridiculously high speed, open sections of the course. Val di Sole is the next race on the calendar, a rugged track full of boulders, roots, and plenty of sections where as much stopping power as possible will come in handy – it'll be interesting to see what solutions are employed to find the ideal balance between speed and control.

Brakes DH Bikes Galfer SRAM Trickstuff Trp


16 Comments

  • + 14
 I want to see how that 246mm rotor looks on a 26" bike.
  • + 1
 hell yeah
  • + 1
 god i thought the EXACT same thing i swear...lol
  • + 6
 Maybe we could make the rotor as large as the wheel? Or even integrate the braking track to the rim itself? Now THAT is the future.
  • + 4
 What..... what do you mean, when you say we do not have a standard for disk brakes?!?
Wait until Stam hears about it. They will dub the 203.9 rotor size as the new trend on stiffness and braking power.
We are doomed....
  • + 0
 Sram* I mean
  • + 2
 @pellegrinimtb: I prefer Stam
  • + 5
 bring back hydro rim brakes! 29" rotors!
  • + 0
 Whilst you torque about bigger rotors being better, I spun out the other week and had to be levered out of a ditch. Not after some chav had piston me. I stopped short of braking a bone, but nonetheless I rotor complaint to the manufacturer - I'm not usually an angry guy, but I reached my bite point. As an avid reader of your site, I feel that you pad your articles with compliments and synthetic arguments. I'm not skidding either, I hope that it stops here.
  • + 1
 One has to wonder what kind of strain that's putting on the brake mounts. Be it the fork post mounts themselves or the adapters.
  • + 2
 Just remember buell motorcycles
  • + 2
 Where's Friday Fails?????
  • + 2
 in les gets
  • + 2
 in yer pants
  • + 2
 What makes Dan so Dirty?
  • + 1
 Nice innovation SRAM...*slow clap while watching squirrel eating nuts*

Post a Comment



