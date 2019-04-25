DH Bike Tech: What's New For This Season? - Maribor World Cup 2019

Connor Fearon's Kona Operator

We Are One rims with CushCore inserts. Chris King hubs

Connor has opted for the Assegai up front... ...And the new 29 x 2.5" Maxxis Minion DHR II out back.

Flat pedal to the metal.

Sam Blenkinsop's Norco Aurum HSP

The Aurum's headset cups are set to the longest position for Blenki. Norco have been playing with different linkages to see which best fits each rider's style.

New Maxxis Minion DHR II featuring the reinforced ZK sidewall. Those rubber lumps are meant to keep things nice and quiet.

Gee Atherton / Atherton Bikes Prototype 5.0

Gee will be racing on prototype number five.

All the power. Trickstuff's Maxima brakes are extra-strong, and extra expensive.

Continental tires are mounted to Stan's rims. FSA are a new sponsor for the Athertons, and Gee hinted that they'll be providing even more drivetrain components in the future.

MS Mondraker

We've gone on to Michelin tires and Mavic wheels. We spent a good six weeks out in New Zealand doing some testing with the tires, and we got some really positive results with that. The main difference is the structure of the tire is a lot more solid than what we were on before, so we found that we can run much lower pressures and get better grip. They seem to be lasting really well, gripping well, and rolling really fast; really looking forward to seeing how they do on the track.



In terms of wheels, we're on the Mavic Deemax wheels now, still very similar inside rim profile and the hub's similar to what we were on before. — Mark Sterland - Mondraker team mechanic

Michelin's new downhill tires are still for racers only, but they're pulling in some impressive results so far.

Dean Lucas' Scott Prototype

Dean's running TRP's new DH-R brakes, which are designed to work with thicker, 2.3mm rotors.

Vali Holl's YT Tues 29

After winning last weekend's iXS Cup race, it looks like Vali Holl is picking up right where she left off.

Commencal / Vallnord DH Team

ENVE carbon rims.

Custom headsets from Chris King.

Canyon Factory Racing

The custom silver links go well with this season's chrome color scheme.

The 29" wheels fit, but only in the longer chainstay setting.

Other than a snazzy new red paint job, the biggest change for Connor Fearon is the switch to Canadian-made We Are One carbon rims, which are laced to Chris King hubs. He's sticking with flat pedals, and as far as overall bike setup goes, "Connor likes to keeps his bike pretty much the same all the time, but we can adjust the wheelbase with the rear. He'll run the shorter wheelbase for when he's at the bike park, and when it comes to racing he'll run it longer to keep the speed," says team manager and mechanic Mathieu Dupelle.Sam Blenkinsop is running an updated linkage on his Norco Aurum that's meant to deliver more mid-stroke support. Other changes include making the switch to DT Swiss wheels, which are shod with a fresh set of Maxxis Minion DHR II tires. There's a CushCore insert in both tires, with pressures set to 23 psi up front and 26 psi in the rear.The Athertons' announcement that they were starting their own bike company was big news over the winter, and all eyes will be on the prototype downhill bike to see how it performs at the World Cup level. According to Gee, "Starting Atherton bikes was something we've talked about for ages, we've been planning it for a long time, but it's never been something we've been in a position to do. This year it's all come together, and the bike's pretty sick to be honest." Eight different prototypes have been built up, and at the moment it looks like Gee will be on P5.0. Versions 7 and 8 are both on hand in case there's a need to try something different.The initial testing took place with the bike running a coil shock, but more recently Gee has been experimenting with running an air shock to see how that feels out on the track, in this case a Fox Float X2.While some riders are on nearly identical setups to last year, Dean Lucas' entire program changed, and for 2019 he's on a new team with a new bikea new mechanic. He spent the off-season getting the bike dialed in and says, "It took me a little bit to get used to, but I think it was not so much the bike as the brakes, the wheels, everything was kind of different. Just to get my head around that took a little bit, but once we got that sorted it's been fine, it's been good." Dean placed 6th at the Crankworx Rotorua downhill, which he says was the first chance he'd had to really push the bike.Vali Holl didn't have any trouble staying ahead of the pack last season, but this year she'll be aboard a 29" wheeled YT Tues. According to mechanic Mat Gallean, "We spent four weeks on the bike before the first team camp in Windrock in February. After the first week she was super happy with the size of the frame. She seems to be happy with the bike, and the results prove it."The Commencal / Vallnord DH team's racers are running ENVE wheels and bars this season. That may seem out of place given Commencal's all-aluminum lineup, but "the stiffness is something the guys were looking for. Especially with our frames, we're not the stiffest on the market. Now with the carbon wheels and the carbon cockpit as well I think we found the good combination of comfort and efficiency," says Thibaut Ruffin. "The Pinkbike haters say we'll break wheels every run, but we've only broken 4 rims over six months between six riders, which is nothing. The mechanics haven't had to tighten spokes in months, and we're definitely stoked on the products." Those ENVE rims are laced up to Chris King hubs, and Chris King is also providing custom Buzzworks headsets.Mark Wallace, Magnus Manson, and Kye A'Hern are all on versions of the Canyon Sender that have been modified to accept 29" wheels. Modifications include a custom link and custom headset cups, along with a slightly shorter shock that delivers 190mm of rear travel. Troy Brosnan spent time testing the big wheeler, but he felt more comfortable on the 27.5" version due to his shorter stature.DT is the team's new wheel sponsor, and they've worked closely with each rider to build them exactly what they want when it comes to rim and spoke choice.