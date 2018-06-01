FANTASY

DH Fantasy Contest Update: Grand Prize Bike Revealed

Jun 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League

You may have seen photos of Gee Atherton rocking this limited edition camo red Trek Session at Fort William. Well, we're stoked to announce that the one champion of the Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League is the only person other than Gee Atherton who will get to ride this limited edition exclusive paint scheme.


Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, after all 7 rounds of the DH World Cup and the World Championships, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with the same exclusive paint scheme as the Trek Factory Racing Team. Here's what it looks like (Note: Grand Prize Bike will feature a different parts specification to that shown in the photos below).









The Trek Session frame with a Limited Edition Exclusive paint scheme will be kitted out with:

Front suspension: Fox Factory 40 FIT RC2, air spring, Kashima Coat, hi/lo speed compression, 20mm thru axle, 203mm travel
Rear suspension: Fox Factory Float X2, high/low speed rebound adjust, high/low speed compression adjust, tuned by Trek Suspension Lab, 225x75mm
Wheels: DT Swiss FR1950 Gravity Classic, 110x20 front, 157x12 rear
Tires: Bontrager G4 Team Issue, 27.5x2.35˝
Shifters: Shimano Saint, 10 speed
Rear derailleur: Shimano Saint, Shadow Plus
Crank: Shimano Saint, 36T w/MRP G4 carbon chainguide
Bottom bracket: sealed cartridge
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-25, 10 speed
Chain: Shimano XTR
Pedals: Wellgo MG-1, magnesium body, Cro-Mo axle, replaceable pins
Saddle: Bontrager Evoke 3, titanium rails
Seatpost: Bontrager Rhythm Elite, 2-bolt head, 31.6mm, zero offset
Handlebar: Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon, 35mm, 15mm rise, 820mm width
Grips: Bontrager Rhythm, dual lock-on
Stem: Bontrager Line Pro Direct Mount, 35mm clamp, 50mm length
Headset: FSA Orbit, sealed cartridge bearing, 1-1/8˝ top, 1.5˝ bottom (includes geometry adjust angled cups)
Brakeset: Shimano Saint M820 hydraulic disc


Right up until Qualifying, you can make as many changes to your team as you like to have a better chance at winning the round. Your changes will be restricted by your available budget of a fictional $1.5 million. To make changes select EDIT TEAM button and then select the rider you wish to change. Then choose your new rider from the drop down list.

It's not too late to join if you haven't yet. There's prizing available for every round, including 10 Bontrager Tubeless Ready SE5 Team Issue tires for the Fort William round!

Round 2 Prize
Fort William, June 3

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a 10 Bontrager Tubeless Ready SE5 Team Issue tires (value $750 USD) Start the season right, with a summer's worth of fresh treads!
round 2 prizing


The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

