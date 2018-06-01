DH Fantasy Contest Update: Grand Prize Bike Revealed

Grand Prize

Trek Session 9.9 complete bike



The Trek Session frame with a Limited Edition Exclusive paint scheme will be kitted out with:



Front suspension: Fox Factory 40 FIT RC2, air spring, Kashima Coat, hi/lo speed compression, 20mm thru axle, 203mm travel

Rear suspension: Fox Factory Float X2, high/low speed rebound adjust, high/low speed compression adjust, tuned by Trek Suspension Lab, 225x75mm

Wheels: DT Swiss FR1950 Gravity Classic, 110x20 front, 157x12 rear

Tires: Bontrager G4 Team Issue, 27.5x2.35˝

Shifters: Shimano Saint, 10 speed

Rear derailleur: Shimano Saint, Shadow Plus

Crank: Shimano Saint, 36T w/MRP G4 carbon chainguide

Bottom bracket: sealed cartridge

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-25, 10 speed

Chain: Shimano XTR

Pedals: Wellgo MG-1, magnesium body, Cro-Mo axle, replaceable pins

Saddle: Bontrager Evoke 3, titanium rails

Seatpost: Bontrager Rhythm Elite, 2-bolt head, 31.6mm, zero offset

Handlebar: Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon, 35mm, 15mm rise, 820mm width

Grips: Bontrager Rhythm, dual lock-on

Stem: Bontrager Line Pro Direct Mount, 35mm clamp, 50mm length

Headset: FSA Orbit, sealed cartridge bearing, 1-1/8˝ top, 1.5˝ bottom (includes geometry adjust angled cups)

Brakeset: Shimano Saint M820 hydraulic disc



Round 2 Prize

Fort William, June 3



Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a 10 Bontrager Tubeless Ready SE5 Team Issue tires (value $750 USD) Start the season right, with a summer's worth of fresh treads!



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

You may have seen photos of Gee Atherton rocking this limited edition camo red Trek Session at Fort William. Well, we're stoked to announce that the one champion of the Pinkbike Downhill Fantasy League is the only person other than Gee Atherton who will get to ride this limited edition exclusive paint scheme.At the end of the season, after all 7 rounds of the DH World Cup and the World Championships, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win awith the same exclusive paint scheme as the Trek Factory Racing Team. Here's what it looks like (Note: Grand Prize Bike will feature a different parts specification to that shown in the photos below).Right up until Qualifying, you can make as many changes to your team as you like to have a better chance at winning the round. Your changes will be restricted by your available budget of a fictional $1.5 million. To make changes select EDIT TEAM button and then select the rider you wish to change. Then choose your new rider from the drop down list.It's not too late to join if you haven't yet. There's prizing available for every round, including 10 Bontrager Tubeless Ready SE5 Team Issue tires for the Fort William round!