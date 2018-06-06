FANTASY

DH Fantasy League: 2 Days Left to Change Your Team Before Leogang

Jun 6, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Downhill World Cup - Round 3
Leogang, Austria

We're heading into the third round of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. So far over 19,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream DH World Cup team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 and other prizes!

@anarhichas had the most points from Fort William with 845, and walked away with 10 Bontrager Tubeless Ready SE5 Team Issue tires (value $750 USD).

@BenParfitterole is currently winning the overall Fantasy League with 1525 points, but will they be able to guess the winners in Leogang as well and stay in the lead? Read on to refresh your memory about how the league works and increase your chances of taking home a prize.

If you didn't participate in Rounds 1 or 2, now's the time to enter a team! You may not be able to win the Grand Prize, but there are prizes for each round, so it's worth spending the time to create a team.




Prizing

Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, after all 7 rounds of the DH World Cup and the World Championships, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with the same exclusive paint scheme as the Trek Factory Racing Team. Here's what it looks like (Note: Grand Prize bike will feature a different parts specification to that shown in the photos below). You can see where you're currently sitting in the Global ranking here.






The Trek Session frame with a Limited Edition Exclusive paint scheme will be kitted out with:

Front suspension: Fox Factory 40 FIT RC2, air spring, Kashima Coat, hi/lo speed compression, 20mm thru axle, 203mm travel
Rear suspension: Fox Factory Float X2, high/low speed rebound adjust, high/low speed compression adjust, tuned by Trek Suspension Lab, 225x75mm
Wheels: DT Swiss FR1950 Gravity Classic, 110x20 front, 157x12 rear
Tires: Bontrager G4 Team Issue, 27.5x2.35˝
Shifters: Shimano Saint, 10 speed
Rear derailleur: Shimano Saint, Shadow Plus
Crank: Shimano Saint, 36T w/MRP G4 carbon chainguide
Bottom bracket: sealed cartridge
Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-25, 10 speed
Chain: Shimano XTR
Pedals: Wellgo MG-1, magnesium body, Cro-Mo axle, replaceable pins
Saddle: Bontrager Evoke 3, titanium rails
Seatpost: Bontrager Rhythm Elite, 2-bolt head, 31.6mm, zero offset
Handlebar: Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon, 35mm, 15mm rise, 820mm width
Grips: Bontrager Rhythm, dual lock-on
Stem: Bontrager Line Pro Direct Mount, 35mm clamp, 50mm length
Headset: FSA Orbit, sealed cartridge bearing, 1-1/8˝ top, 1.5˝ bottom (includes geometry adjust angled cups)
Brakeset: Shimano Saint M820 hydraulic disc


Round 3 Prize
Leogang, June 10

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a Bontrager Rally MIPS Helmet and a Bontrager Ion 800 R / Flare R Light Set (value $289.98 USD). If you're looking to shred the trails all summer well into the evenings, now's your chance to play it safe and get your hands on a new lid and a set of lights that integrate with the helmet. Get home safely from evening epics with the worry of needing separate lights.

Bontrager Rally MIPS Mountain Bike Helmet
Bontrager Ion 800 R Flare R Light Set

3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

To make evolving your strategy between rounds easier, we've allowed unlimited trades after each round. Instead of only 2 changes allowed per round, you can now stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Race Face, Norco, SRAM, Trek, Chromag, Jenson, Specialized, and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Fantasy League trash talk

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin and show Dave in accounting who's boss (sorry Dave).



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

MENTIONS: @trek


3 Comments

  • + 2
 I’m not changing my damn team, Pinkbike. I’m NOT changing it. Just curious though...what team were your thinking??
  • - 7
flag scott-townes (57 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Fuck you
  • + 4
 @scott-townes: Umm please do not swear.

Post a Comment



