DH Fantasy League: 2 Days Left to Change Your Team Before Leogang

Prizing

Grand Prize

Trek Session 9.9 complete bike



The Trek Session frame with a Limited Edition Exclusive paint scheme will be kitted out with:



Front suspension: Fox Factory 40 FIT RC2, air spring, Kashima Coat, hi/lo speed compression, 20mm thru axle, 203mm travel

Rear suspension: Fox Factory Float X2, high/low speed rebound adjust, high/low speed compression adjust, tuned by Trek Suspension Lab, 225x75mm

Wheels: DT Swiss FR1950 Gravity Classic, 110x20 front, 157x12 rear

Tires: Bontrager G4 Team Issue, 27.5x2.35˝

Shifters: Shimano Saint, 10 speed

Rear derailleur: Shimano Saint, Shadow Plus

Crank: Shimano Saint, 36T w/MRP G4 carbon chainguide

Bottom bracket: sealed cartridge

Cassette: Shimano Ultegra, 11-25, 10 speed

Chain: Shimano XTR

Pedals: Wellgo MG-1, magnesium body, Cro-Mo axle, replaceable pins

Saddle: Bontrager Evoke 3, titanium rails

Seatpost: Bontrager Rhythm Elite, 2-bolt head, 31.6mm, zero offset

Handlebar: Bontrager Line Pro, OCLV Carbon, 35mm, 15mm rise, 820mm width

Grips: Bontrager Rhythm, dual lock-on

Stem: Bontrager Line Pro Direct Mount, 35mm clamp, 50mm length

Headset: FSA Orbit, sealed cartridge bearing, 1-1/8˝ top, 1.5˝ bottom (includes geometry adjust angled cups)

Brakeset: Shimano Saint M820 hydraulic disc



Round 3 Prize

Bontrager Rally MIPS Helmet

Bontrager Ion 800 R / Flare R Light Set

3-Day Blackout Period

Unlimited Trades

Injury Icon

Office Leagues

Employees at Race Face, Norco, SRAM, Trek, Chromag, Jenson, Specialized, and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.