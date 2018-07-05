FANTASY

DH Fantasy League: Last Chance To Change Your Team Before Val di Sole

Jul 5, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Downhill World Cup - Round 4
Val di Sole, Italy

We're heading into the fourth round of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. So far over 20,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream DH World Cup team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 and other prizes!

@Quinny85 won the last round in Leogang with 955 points and walked away with a Bontrager Rally MIPS Helmet and a Bontrager Ion 800 R / Flare R Light Set (value $289.98 USD). After 3 rounds, @lerouge is leading the overall with 2254 points. The overall winner at the end of all 7 rounds of the 2018 UCI World Cup and the 2018 UCI World Championships will walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 with a limited edition exclusive paint job! More photos and detail on the spec here.

Read on to refresh your memory about how the league works and increase your chances of taking home a prize.

If you didn't participate in the first rounds, now's the time to enter a team! You may not be able to win the Grand Prize, but there are prizes for each round, so it's worth spending the time to create a team.



Cam McCaul Recap Show

Cam is a secret World Cup fiend and will be joining us each week post-race to break down all the action. Here's the video of Cam McCaul after Round 3 in Leogang, Austria. Watch for his top picks and strategies for this round of the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill contest.



Prizes
Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with Limited Edition exclusive paint scheme. You can see where you're currently sitting in the Global ranking here.
DH Fantasy League 2018 grand prize Trek Session 9.9

Round 4 Prize
Val di Sole, July 7

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a TLR Flash Charger Floor Pump & a Rapid Pack (value $180 USD) Pump it up. Pack it out.
Round 4 Prizing

3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

To make evolving your strategy between rounds easier, we've allowed unlimited trades after each round. Instead of only 2 changes allowed per round, you can now stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Race Face, Norco, SRAM, Trek, Chromag, Jenson, Specialized, and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Fantasy League trash talk

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin and show Dave in accounting who's boss (sorry Dave).



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

6 Comments

  • + 3
 A fanny pack? Think I'll change my team to Minaar and Moir....
  • + 1
 Not just any fanny pack - a $180 fanny pack!
  • + 1
 @Jvhowube: $180 for the Rapid Pack AND the pump. Pump is almost all of that $ value. It's a nice fanny pack (it's my go to for rides under 2 hours these days) but it's not $180..
  • + 1
 @nouseforaname: Ah true - definitely misread
  • + 1
 can i really change my team till 7th? cause last 3 rounds i coundnt change it anymore after qualy
  • + 1
 "Rapid Pack"...
Is that what we're calling them this year?

Salute

Post a Comment



