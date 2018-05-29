FANTASY

DH Fantasy League: 3 Days Left To Change Your Team Before Fort William

May 29, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  

Downhill World Cup - Round 2
Fort William, Scotland

We're heading into the second round of the Fantasy Downhill Presented by Trek. So far over 19,000 Pinkbike readers have picked their dream DH World Cup team to be in the running to walk home with a Trek Session 9.9 and other prizes! @MoonboyMTB took the first round and the Bontrager Line Pro wheelset, but will he be able to guess the winners in Fort William as well and stay in the lead? Since it's been five weeks since we last played, read on to refresh your memory about how the league works and increase your chances of taking home a prize.

If you didn't participate in Round 1, now's the time to enter a team! You may not be able to win the Grand Prize, but there are prizes for each round, so it's worth spending the time to create a team.



Cam McCaul Recap Show

Cam is a secret World Cup fiend and will be joining us each week post-race to break down all the action. Here's the video of Cam McCaul after Round 1 in Losinj, Croatia. Watch for his top picks and strategies for this round of the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill contest.



Prizing
Grand Prize
Season Overall

At the end of the season, the overall Fantasy Downhill Champion will win a Trek Session 9.9 complete bike with Limited Edition exclusive paint scheme. You can see where you're currently sitting in the Global ranking here.
DH Fantasy League 2018 grand prize Trek Session 9.9

Round 2 Prize
Fort William, June 3

Pick the best team for this round and you can walk away with a 10 Tubeless Ready SE5 Team Issue tires (value $750 USD) Start the season right, with a summer's worth of fresh treads!
round 2 prizing

3-Day Blackout Period

In order to avoid players copying each other's teams, all rider selections will be hidden for 72 hours before each race. Start playing mind games with your friends that you know are shoulder-hopping your choices.

Unlimited Trades

To make evolving your strategy between rounds easier, we've allowed unlimited trades after each round. Instead of only 2 changes allowed per round, you can now stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race.

Injury Icon

We've added an injury icon to show high profile athletes who are injured. This is not foolproof or exhaustive, so you'll still need to do your own research into your picks. If you know of riders who are injured, mention them in the comments and we’ll keep this updated.

Office Leagues

Employees at Race Face, Norco, SRAM, Trek, Chromag, Jenson, Specialized, and more are battling it out behind closed doors in their Office Leagues.
Fantasy League trash talk

Offices can set up private leagues in addition to playing the main public league. Let the trash talk begin and show Dave in accounting who's boss (sorry Dave).



The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek.

MENTIONS: @trek


4 Comments

  • + 1
 "To make evolving your strategy between rounds easier, we've allowed unlimited trades after each round. Instead of only 2 changes allowed per round, you can now stick with what's working, or change your whole team out after every race."

This is my first time doing any fantasy thing but can't you already do this by clearing your team and picking other people? That's what I did last round but I feel like I f*cked up....
  • + 4
 I know, I think you should pick a team and stay with it the whole season. Then consistency counts too, not just who suits each track, or isn’t injured.
  • + 3
 10 tires is "a summer's worth"? Damn I wish I had the time to send that many runs in a summer!
  • + 1
 Any news if Bruni is healed for racing?

Post a Comment



